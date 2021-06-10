THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Wednesday, “An effort by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health employees to roll back a mandate requiring them to get a COVID-19 vaccine is getting support from a petition drive. It’s unclear how much support the petition, circulated online and in person, has garnered. Grassroots organizers behind this effort — Pennsylvania Informed Consent Advocates and Free PA — did not respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment.”

Last month, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health CEO John J. Herman unveiled a commonsense policy requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.

Staff “who are not able to be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons will be required to apply for an exemption,” as they must do for the flu vaccine, the policy states. “Exemption requests will be carefully evaluated and are not guaranteed. ... Current staff seeking an exemption for medical or religious reasons should understand that it may not be possible to accommodate them in their current roles.”

As Brambila previously reported, those who want to work at LG Health also must provide proof of immunization status for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chickenpox) and hepatitis B, as well as agree to getting an annual flu vaccine. They also must provide proof of hepatitis C antibody testing and undergo a chest X-ray if they’ve had tuberculosis and have no documentation of an X-ray within the past year.

As we’ve written before, none of this strikes us as onerous for people who want to work in a hospital or other health care facility, where infection control is essential.

And so this is our message to the LG Health employees balking at being vaccinated against the capricious and lethal novel coronavirus: Perhaps you ought to find a different line of work, where your clear penchant for risk-taking will be tolerated and won’t imperil anyone else.

And this is our message to other local health care employers, such as UPMC and WellSpan Health, which do not plan to require staff vaccinations: Rethink this ill-advised stance.

We don’t want our immunocompromised loved ones — who were vaccinated but may not be fully protected against COVID-19 because of their health issues or the medications they take — to share physical space with health care workers who could make them sick.

We don’t think anyone should need to wonder if the health care employee in the room with them — whether restocking supplies or drawing blood or administering medications or delivering a diagnosis — is a potential source of COVID-19 infection.

Guarding against irresponsibly infecting others would seem to be a fundamental job requirement of a health care employee.

Rely on experts

Most LG Health employees appear to understand this. According to Brambila’s reporting, roughly two-thirds of LG Health staff are vaccinated.

The holdouts, Herman has said, are mostly those between ages 20 and 40. Among the reported concerns are the vaccines’ perceived rush to market, fertility anxieties and long-term side effects — all concerns that were addressed by Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for LG Health, in a May 23 column for the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

He wrote this: “While there is no question that time was of the essence when it came to developing a COVID-19 vaccine, safety was in no way compromised. The science behind the messenger RNA — or mRNA — vaccines began at the University of Pennsylvania in the mid-2000s. Like any vaccine offered to the public, the COVID-19 vaccines were well-tested in research studies with many tens of thousands of people. These studies have shown that the vaccines are safe and effective.”

And this: There “is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines negatively impact fertility or pregnancy. In fact, according to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), there is no link between infertility and any vaccine.”

This, however, is true, Ripchinski wrote: “Pregnant women are at greater risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness, which could endanger the lives of both the mother and the baby.”

He also noted that the COVID-19 vaccines’ side effects “are similar to common side effects from other vaccines, including a slight fever, chills, fatigue, headache and soreness where you got the shot. These side effects are usually mild and last only a day or two.”

More serious side effects are rare. “The risk of developing serious long-term problems from a COVID-19 infection is much higher,” Ripchinski pointed out. “Even if you’re young and otherwise healthy, COVID-19 could make you very sick. This is the No. 1 reason you should get the vaccine.”

We wish the vaccine-hesitant would rely on actual medical experts such as Ripchinski.

Ludicrous falsehoods

Even the briefest dip into social media offers a glimpse of the ludicrous falsehoods being perpetuated by anti-vaccination forces about the COVID-19 vaccines. Our personal favorite: that the vaccines make people magnetic. Social media videos show clueless people testing the theory and being flustered when a lightweight key briefly adheres to their sweaty skin before falling to the floor.

As The Columbus Dispatch reported, a “known conspiracy theorist who has spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines” testified Tuesday at the Ohio Statehouse, claiming that the vaccines leave people “magnetized.” (She also mentioned the utterly false claim that the vaccines contain particles that can connect with 5G wireless technology, that newspaper noted.)

For the record, and we regret even needing to point this out: The COVID-19 vaccines do not contain magnetic material.

We’ve safely unloaded our dishwashers — leaning down into them, even, to retrieve clean items — without being pelted by forks and spoons.

Regrettably, even the CDC has felt compelled to weigh in on the matter: “Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic, including at the site of vaccination which is usually your arm. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field at the site of your injection.

“All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth alloys, as well as any manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, and nanowire semiconductors.

“In addition, the typical dose for a COVID-19 vaccine is less than a milliliter, which is not enough to allow magnets to be attracted to your vaccination site even if the vaccine was filled with a magnetic metal.”

Which it isn’t.

We’d encourage you to read the CDC webpage debunking absurd myths about COVID-19 vaccination, as well as Dr. Ripchinski’s column.

To LG Health staff

We’d add a final note to vaccine-hesitant LG Health staff members: The health system’s officials are doing the right thing for you and patients by requiring COVID-19 vaccination. They are rightly making public health and safety their top priority.

And they are within their legal rights to do so, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which said May 28 that federal laws “do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19.” (That federal agency said that employees who do not get vaccinated because of a disability or a “sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance” may “be entitled to a reasonable accommodation that does not pose an undue hardship on the operation of the employer’s business.”)

Those supporting your campaign against vaccination are using you to advance their political aims. Their priority is whipping up support for their twisted claims that sensible and necessary health measures are tyrannical. Their priority is not your health.

But your health should be your priority. And that means getting vaccinated against COVID-19.