“Halfway through a two-year trial period, the Lancaster County Health Advisory Council has produced two reports for the public — one on the emergence of measles in Ohio, and the other on a wave of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that sprang up earlier this winter,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported last Sunday. “That’s the extent of the nine-member council’s public-facing work. The two short summaries can be found in documents posted on the county’s website, though nowhere prominent.” The volunteer council is comprised of health care professionals and local government officials. Of the seven Pennsylvania counties with populations greater than 500,000, Lancaster County is the only one without a public health department.

When the county’s health advisory council first was proposed as an alternative to an actual public health department, we believed it was the wrong prescription for Lancaster County.

That is still our belief.

The members of the council include some knowledgeable local health experts. But the council itself is an empty gesture, a toothless body. It was conceived to take the heat off Republican county Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, who were facing calls from some local municipal leaders and medical professionals to create a county health department. They were philosophically opposed to such a department.

They still are.

D’Agostino won’t even commit to supporting the existence of the advisory council beyond the two-year period.

And when asked if Lancaster County residents could trust the health information the council has produced — which the commissioners approve before releasing to the public — D’Agostino said ​there are plenty of resources and information about public health issues.

“So, I’m not going to be a judge as to who has got the best information, I think people need to be able to do their own research, and come to their own conclusions,” he said.

Coincidentally, last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline also included an article about hospital ratings and the lack of reliable tools “for comparing hospitals and figuring out where to go for the best, safest care.” Somehow, despite difficult-to-interpret data, patients are supposed to be able to make themselves experts on health care.

In addition to that, according to D’Agostino, they’re also apparently supposed to do their own research into treatments of contagious diseases, opioid addiction, exposure to air pollution and toxic substances such as lead, maternal health and other health issues that could be addressed by a county public health department. How is that going to work exactly for people who didn’t attend medical or nursing school? For busy parents? For rural Lancaster County residents who lack access to broadband?

As Dr. Jeffrey T. Kirchner, a Lancaster physician who worked through the HIV/AIDS epidemic, wrote in Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, “That approach has led to disinformation, divisiveness and unnecessary deaths during this COVID-19 pandemic. This is one of the most profound reasons we should rely on trusted medical experts.”

We could not agree more.

The cavalier do-your-own-research approach is why the COVID-19 death toll has surpassed the 1.1 million mark in the United States and millions of Americans have been afflicted with long COVID. Too many Americans outsourced their medical questions to internet quacks and unscrupulous partisans.

In last Sunday’s Perspective section, Dr. Leon Kraybill, a Lancaster geriatrician, wrote this: “In matters of health and death, we must seek the best available reproducible scientific data, and not opinion based on a few individuals’ experience.”

Kraybill wrote previously on how we ought to prepare for the next pandemic. Among his suggestions was to establish a county health department.

As of last Sunday, the health advisory council had met just six times in the past year and, because of its members’ scheduling conflicts, is slated to meet just four times in 2023.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisi reported, D’Agostino and Parsons say the council serves an important function by bringing leaders of the area’s four major health systems together to discuss public health challenges.

That’s fine. But whether the public is informed about those challenges is up to Parsons and D’Agostino. The advisory council’s lack of independence was one of our primary concerns about it; that concern seems to have been justified.

The council has produced several guidance documents on different disease outbreaks, including COVID-19 and mpox (formerly referred to as monkeypox). The reports on RSV and the measles are on the county’s website, but the other reports are not.

Lancaster County Health and Medical Preparedness Coordinator Violet De Stefano told the council last year that the county’s emergency management agency was working on a comprehensive review of the county’s handling of COVID-19, according to meeting minutes. But the county decided not to publish the report and instead planned to keep it for internal review only.

LNP | LancasterOnline has filed a public records request for the report. Why wouldn’t county officials readily release that report to the public?

As we have stated repeatedly, it is a terrible idea for politicians to make decisions about public health and control the flow of information about public health. They’re not qualified to do so. And they tend to put political interests before the well-being of their constituents.

In his column last Sunday, Kraybill asked why only 17% of people in Lancaster County have gotten one of the latest bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, despite evidence that vaccination significantly reduces hospitalizations and death.

We’re guessing that it’s because some people still are getting misinformation and disinformation. And because there’s no county public health department to encourage vaccination. Lancaster County’s childhood immunization rates tend to be relatively low, too — a serious matter that a county health department could address, while also collecting valuable health data not available to the county now.

Effective and efficient government doesn’t create phantom committees. And the best political leaders are smart enough to know what they don’t know — and what they should, and should not, control.

As you study the candidates in this year’s county commissioners race, please keep that in mind.