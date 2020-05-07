THE ISSUE

As of Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania had 51,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,106 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Lancaster County had 2,041 COVID-19 cases and, according to county Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, 209 deaths.

Here’s the thing about pandemic preparation: It needs to be done before a dangerous virus emerges.

Elected officials, however, don’t tend to spend public money on preparing for hypotheticals. And in a state where the annual budget process is an exercise in plundering available resources and papering over cracks, the elements of an effective pandemic response are among what gets plundered.

Consider the Spotlight PA investigation of what happened to the commonwealth’s workforce of public health nurses.

Spotlight PA — an independent newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer, in partnership with LNP Media Group and other news organizations — “revealed a depleted public health system that has repeatedly come under attack, slashed decade after decade until all that remained was a skeleton workforce.”

Current and former state public health employees told Spotlight PA that “Harrisburg has long considered public health nurses expendable. ... For years, they said, they have fought to save the system, making pleas to governors and legislators of both political parties about the need for more staff to prevent infectious disease outbreaks. Yet their warnings were largely ignored.”

As Spotlight journalist Aneri Pattani observed, “At the time, the threat seemed distant, the disease unknown.”

And the commonwealth’s public health system wasn’t deemed a priority.

“They always say, ‘We’ll hire nurses when we need it. We’ll get resources when we need it,’ ” retired public health nurse Joanne Namey told Spotlight PA. “Where has that gotten us today?”

Shortsightedness of this kind is worsened by the crazy-quilt nature of Pennsylvania government.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Wereschagin reported earlier this week, the “state’s 67 counties and more than 2,500 municipalities have taken their own approaches to public health, creating a fragmented infrastructure.”

As a result, the response to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania has been decidedly uneven.

Chester County, among the few places in the state with a health department, began mobilizing in January, Wereschagin reported.

Lancaster County government, by contrast, didn’t start until early March, when the warnings about COVID-19 became more dire, Josh Parsons, chairman of the county commissioners, told Wereschagin.

Large cities and counties with health departments like Philadelphia, Allegheny County and Chester County developed pandemic plans in the mid-2000s and regularly had drills on them.

Lancaster County, by contrast, has been playing catch-up.

On the plus side

First, the positives: Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which operates the county’s largest hospital, has been working with Lancaster city officials in coordinating a COVID-19 response.

Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace has launched a contact tracing effort with the approval of the state Department of Health and with help from both LG Health and the nonprofit Lancaster Health Center.

Contact tracing — a public health process of identifying and notifying people exposed to COVID-19 — is our best strategy, along with increased testing, for safely reopening our economy and society.

The county commissioners have hired a public health emergency adviser. But Lancaster County lacks a solid public health infrastructure.

And as the Spotlight reports indicate, the state’s cavalry has been diminished by years of underfunding.

‘War of the Roses’

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes reported last week, “York city has a 20-employee public health bureau empowered to investigate communicable diseases and stop their spread.”

“In the War of the Roses, York is beating us hands down,” Mayor Sorace said. “They began their contact tracing efforts immediately, and their numbers bear this out.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

To conduct its contact tracing efforts, Lancaster city is relying on code enforcement inspectors and city clerks trained by the state Department of Health.

The city’s Board of Health (made up of volunteers) has the authority to oversee its virus mitigation efforts. But before the COVID-19 pandemic, Lancaster city officials were moving toward establishing a health department.

Ideally, however, because infectious diseases aren’t confined to cities, such an entity would be established at the county level.

The benefits of a county health department were highlighted by Sorace and Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College, in an LNP | LancasterOnline virtual discussion Tuesday afternoon.

The discussion — which also included Diamantoni, Commissioner Parsons and Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at LG Health — focused on COVID-19 data.

It’s been difficult extracting detailed demographic COVID-19 data from the state.

State officials took weeks before releasing COVID-19 data by ZIP code; Sorace said data organized by census tract would have been more helpful.

And even now, the state lags in reporting deaths behind county Coroner Diamantoni, who has been much more transparent.

State officials claim they are held back from releasing more detailed data by a 1955 law.

Cities and counties with health departments, however, can more readily access data.

No more scrambling

Because only a fraction of county residents have been tested for COVID-19 — and they overwhelmingly have been people with symptoms — it’s difficult to draw conclusions from the limited data we have, Yost said.

So, he noted, “We’re just sort of shooting in the dark.”

Which is no way to make decisions about how to safely reopen an economy early into what may be a long-lasting pandemic.

Moreover, Yost noted, we lack a unified “communications strategy that helps people understand what we know, what we don’t know and what might be coming.”

Such a strategy could be developed and conveyed by a county health department.

If Lancaster County had “a robust health infrastructure including a county-level health department, they could be managing this; they could be providing us more information,” Yost said. “The hospitals wouldn’t be forced to take the lead. Individual elected officials wouldn’t be forced to make their own decisions because they would have built-in expertise to help them talk about these issues, help them assemble the data that they need.”

Sorace noted that her colleagues in other states are able to rely on that kind of county infrastructure. Lancaster city, however, has had to build its virus mitigation tools — like contact tracing — “from scratch, while we’re also scrambling to reopen our economy and keep our public safe.”

In the past, it has been the county commissioners who have balked at the establishment of a county health department, mostly because of cost.

But Parsons said he’s never offered an opinion on the matter. The battle for such a department predated his tenure on the board.

Noting that only six other counties in Pennsylvania have health departments, Parsons maintained that they’re “handling this very much the same as we are substantively. The difference is they’ve had more access to data.”

That’s not quite the case, as Wereschagin’s reporting revealed. A hopeful sign: Parsons indicated he would keep an open mind.

“Obviously after this,” Parsons said, “we’re going to have to look at what went well and what didn’t go well (and) what we need to improve on,” Parsons said. “And there’s no question that there’s going to be changes.”

There must be changes. Because as Yost pointed out, other epidemics likely will emerge in this “more interconnected world” of ours.

So, he noted, “I hope that as we have conversations about solving this problem, we also have conversations about solving the next one. Make no mistake, there’s going to be a next one.”

He is right, of course. And next time, we need to be prepared.