THE ISSUE

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult on children and young adults who typically thrive on routine, predictability and social interaction. “School classes, extracurricular activities, visits with friends and family, future vacations and even the holidays have been unreliable and, in many cases, canceled altogether or held only remotely,” Dr. John P. Shand, medical director of psychiatric services at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, wrote in an op-ed for the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

Talking to children and truly listening to what they have to say are two of the most effective tools parents have at their disposal, especially in this trying year.

It is within immediate families that we retain the opportunity to hold safe face-to-face conversations. Those interactions can be vital for children who are trying to handle levels of stress and sorrow that can be difficult even for adults to manage.

Shand, a mental health expert, outlined how the pandemic has unfolded for children and young adults, some of whom lack the maturity and wisdom to fully understand what’s happening. He had originally hoped that an “unforeseen silver lining” to the first round of COVID-19 restrictions “would help unify family units at home.”

But, in many instances, the restrictions have led to additional challenges.

“In my field we also have noted a profound increase in depression, anxiety, substance use and suicidal thoughts,” Shand wrote of the emotional toll of the pandemic on young people.

To be clear: These negative outcomes do not mean that COVID-19 restrictions, quarantines and school closures were the wrong decision. The response to the coronavirus has been necessary, Shand states. This board has consistently agreed with that necessity in editorials throughout the year.

Yet it is incumbent upon us to deal directly with the mental health toll the restrictions have taken. That should be considered part of our overall response to the crisis, and government agencies should ensure that this aspect of health care has the necessary funding and resources.

That requires a government that is fully focused on and responsive to this crisis.

“We have needed to be extraordinarily flexible in response to new information, guidelines and COVID-19 case counts,” Shand wrote. “Clearly, this has proven to be difficult — and pandemic fatigue is proving to be a reality.”

The stress is further heightened because we do not have a guaranteed or specific timeline for a return to normalcy. All of this combines to impede “our ability to cope with day-to-day stressors,” Shand writes.

For children, this can lead to an inability to concentrate, boredom and irritability. Depression and anxiety have risen — and studies have shown that a risk of depression can linger for up to a decade.

And there’s this, as Shand notes: “One statistic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that over a quarter of those ages 18-24 have seriously considered suicide within the previous 30 days. This is up drastically from years prior.”

It can all be a bit overwhelming. But that gets us back to how parents can make a difference in their children’s lives.

“Talk with them about their current experience in this unforeseen time, the impact of the current pandemic and the effect it is having on their lives and their mental health,” Shand wrote. “Don’t be afraid to ask your children directly how they’re doing. And, if you’re particularly concerned about self-harm, ask whether they’ve ever had or currently have suicidal thoughts.”

That’s not a question we should fear. As Jayne Miller of WellSpan Philhaven wrote in a 2019 column for LNP | LancasterOnline, “research indicates that talking openly about suicide is helpful, not harmful. So don’t wait to have the conversation. You could save someone’s life.”

Shand concurs on that point.

To be best positioned to help their children, parents must watch out for their own mental health.

“Consider your own reaction to the pandemic and how you’re expressing it at home,” Shand wrote. “Children are unbelievable sponges and mirrors of our emotion and what we project — whether we know it or not. Even the most subtle cues are glaringly obvious to our children who pay attention to our every move, word and emotion.”

No one should hesitate to reach out for mental health help, whether for themselves or their children.

The availability of counselors via the telehealth option — and the coverage of such sessions through most insurance plans — have expanded this year.

Asking for help is a sign of strength. Parents who are even “considering the possibility that your son or daughter could benefit from help” should seek it out, Shand wrote. Contact your child’s physician, therapist or psychologist. Or even take your child to a hospital emergency room if you suspect immediate help is needed.

“It can make a difference,” Shand said.

Making an actual difference in a year in which we feel like we’ve lost control over our lives is worth striving for.

For parents, it can be as simple — and as powerful — as starting a conversation.