THE ISSUE

In this week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, journalist Carter Walker reported on an August 2020 rally that announced the creation of a white nationalist group called the National Justice Party. The rally was held in a historic barn on Millersville Pike, just outside Lancaster city; the barn is owned by pro-Russia Holocaust denier and Jan. 6 insurrectionist Charles Bausman. The rally was led by Mike Peinovich and other notorious white supremacists. Peinovich (aka Mike Enoch) and fellow National Justice Party founder Joseph Jordan (aka Eric Striker) have published essays on Russia Insider, a pro-Kremlin propaganda outlet published by Bausman, whose 1630 Millersville Pike property serves as the residence of National Justice Party founder Gregory Conte, Walker reported. Orry Von Diez, a former leader in the white supremacist group Identity Evropa, registered to vote in Lancaster County in February 2020, with the farm listed as his address. Norman “Trey” Garrison, who had been editor of The Lancaster Patriot (a conservative site) before LNP | LancasterOnline’s reporting identified him as the host of a white-nationalist podcast on Peinovich’s The Right Stuff network, also is “listed as living on the property in court papers related to his recent DUI case,” Walker reported.

Our message to the white nationalists who have come here in the hope of drawing others into their deranged and malicious web of hate is simple: Leave.

Lancaster County has a beautifully diverse community. Refugees, immigrants, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, people of all religious faiths are welcome here.

White supremacists and antisemites are not.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker reported in a two-day report — a vivid reminder of the importance of investigative journalism — experts believe that the “gathering of some of the nation’s most notorious white supremacists here, which went largely unnoticed at the time by neighbors and law enforcement, suggests the group sees this traditionally conservative region as fertile ground for recruiting new members as the population grows more ethnically and politically diverse.”

Walker noted that “Lancaster County, particularly the urban core including the city and surrounding municipalities, has become increasingly diverse in recent decades, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.”

He pointed out that in 2000, “Lancaster Township’s population was 84.1% white. Two decades later, in 2020, only 57% of the nearly 19,000 residents were white, according to census data.”

Moreover, he wrote, “The suburb has tipped blue after decades of voting for Republicans. A majority of voters there backed Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in the last two presidential contests. ... The county has followed the same trend, albeit more slowly. Republicans made up 61% of registered voters 20 years ago; they make up 51% today.”

These white nationalists are trying to exploit the fears among some people of a population that’s increasingly diverse.

Alexander Reid Ross, a doctoral fellow at the United Kingdom-based Center for Analysis of the Radical Right and author of “Against the Fascist Creep,” told Walker that he sees the National Justice Party as part of a broader effort to shift America toward an autocratic populist governance like that of Viktor Orban’s Hungary, where democratic norms have been eroded.

“They’re trying to create a populist radical right party in the United States that’s more hard line than the Republican framework,” Ross said. “I think they’re doing Lancaster because they’re trying to cultivate a rural following, because that’s effectively what (Prime Minister Viktor) Orban did in Hungary.”

The strategy: Gather strength in rural areas, then use that strength to subvert democracy.

Orban is anti-immigrant, authoritarian and antisemitic. Beware anyone who regards him as a role model.

Virulent platform

The nonsense penned by the founders of the National Justice Party is disgusting. We’re not going to amplify its virulent rhetoric by quoting its platform at great length, but we do feel it’s necessary to point out some of its most dangerous aspects.

It wants the United States to have a “permanent European majority” of citizens. It wants white people to be afforded the protections of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — a disingenuous and cynical attempt not to help white Americans, but to hurt minorities. It calls for a ceiling “on Jewish employment in vital institutions” — clearly embracing inflammatory views of Jewish influence. It wants “homosexual, neoliberal, and transgender propaganda” to be banned from school curricula. It wants to repeal no-fault divorce and prohibit same-sex marriage.

“Peinovich, in a documentary released earlier this month, said the goal of the party is to gain support by focusing on divisive social issues like race and LGBTQ issues,” Walker reported. “They hope to nominate candidates for elected office and usurp the Republican Party as the voice of conservatives.”

Other excerpts from Walker’s reporting:

— “Greg Conte, the party founder now living at the Bausman farm, used his channel on Telegram — a messaging service created by a Russian entrepreneur — to praise American Nazi Party founder George Lincoln Rockwell. In another message to his 1,400 subscribers, he wrote, ‘It’s sad that Hitler didn’t win.’ ”

— “Peinovich said in a 2017 interview with The New Yorker that he had an ‘intense, personal antipathy for Jews’ and repeatedly has been photographed and videotaped performing the ‘Sieg Heil’ Nazi salute.”

— “Party founder Jordan, who writes under the name ‘Eric Striker,’ once wrote in The Daily Stormer that ‘the Jew is the virus that launches many infections against our national body’s White blood cells ... we must eliminate this virus before it brings about our Demise.’ ” The Daily Stormer is a white-supremacist website and message board that often horrifically advocates for a second genocide of Jewish people.

These are the views of the people who held a rally in Lancaster Township in August 2020.

We call on every public official, beyond those quoted by Walker in his article in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, to make it clear that these views are not welcome here. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and members of the Lancaster County delegation in Harrisburg: Go on the record to declare your opposition to these despicable views.

Antithesis of our values

Even if, as Walker reported, most of the National Justice Party’s members “seem to have moved on from Lancaster County,” and even if the party has relatively few adherents, we all should make it clear that the party’s views are disgraceful and un-American, and the antithesis of this county’s values.

And we should be aware that white nationalists don’t always carry tiki torches (though Peinovich did speak at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia). According to Carla Hill, a senior investigative researcher at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, they often spread their poison online and in podcasts. This is how they make connections with other white supremacists and gain influence, insidiously and stealthily.

We also should be aware that they often hide their hateful views and sketchy affiliations so they can get others to buy the garbage they’re selling.

Consider Charles Bausman, the owner of that Lancaster Township barn where the National Justice Party held its August 2020 rally.

As Carter Walker and LNP | LancasterOnline Watchdog Editor Russ Walker reported Monday, Bausman “comes across as a well-to-do, educated father. … He doesn’t hide his love for Russia or the Russian Orthodox Church, and he insists he’s just a businessman running a small publishing enterprise. He denies any ties to the Russian government.”

But Bausman essentially has been hiding in Russia since the middle of January, acknowledging to LNP | LancasterOnline that he fears he may be in legal jeopardy because he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., and because of his ties to white nationalists and Russia.

And a 2018 U.S. State Department report on rising antisemitism in Russia described Bausman’s Russia Insider as being “linked to pro-government oligarchs,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported. From its start in 2014, Carter Walker and Russ Walker noted, “it was aimed at delivering pro-Russia coverage to Western audiences.”

They cited a January 2018 essay by Anton Shekhovtsov, a European scholar of the far right. Shekhovtsov noted that Russia Insider published a 5,000-word manifesto in January 2018 that was authored by Bausman, in which he asserted that it was time to start assertively addressing the “pernicious influence” of the “Jewish elites.”

Russia Insider’s embrace of antisemitism and its celebration of former President Donald Trump were “useful for Moscow’s covert influence in the U.S.,” Shekhovtsov wrote. “The more extreme the growing American far-right scene is, the more it contributes to the already troubling polarization” of American society.

We cannot let Lancaster County be fertile ground for the growth of the far right. Given the depth of LNP | LancasterOnline’s reporting on Bausman and his fellow white nationalists, we no longer can say, as the lawn signs assert, that hate has no home here. Unfortunately, without our knowledge, hatred has made itself far too comfortable in Lancaster County.

We know this now. And so we have to make it absolutely clear that it’s not welcome. That we stand with our Jewish neighbors, our neighbors of color, our LGBTQ neighbors and the refugees and immigrants who strengthen our community. That we expect all of our elected officials to take a stand against hatred — with the urgency our newly gained knowledge demands.