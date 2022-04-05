THE ISSUE

Late last month, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid reported, the Lancaster Chamber held its annual State of the County panel presentations. The presentations “tackled topics from surviving a tight labor market to lack of broadband in the county,” Scheid noted. They also included a discussion about the impact that the presence of hate groups might have on businesses in Lancaster County.

Lancaster Chamber President and CEO Tom Baldrige had an important message for county businesses.

“We need to be very intentional about setting up a community that welcomes all and finds ways to engage all in our thriving community,” Baldrige said.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are important for county businesses, not least because the county’s demographics are changing, Baldrige pointed out.

This is true.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aniya Thomas reported in August, census data showed that all nonwhite racial and ethnic groups grew in Lancaster County from 2010 to 2020, “but none more so than people of Hispanic or Latino origin” — while they accounted for 8.6% of the county’s population in 2010, that percentage rose to 11.1% in 2020. The number of those who identified as Black or African American also grew in the county, as did the number of Asians.

And “Lancaster County’s multiracial population skyrocketed from approximately 10,200 people in 2010 to nearly 35,000 in 2020, reflecting a county that continues to grow more racially diverse,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported in October.

At the State of the County event, Baldrige pointed to Lancaster’s reputation for accepting refugees and its ability to welcome and integrate refugees and immigrants into the community and workforce.

We hope this reputation grows ever stronger, given that President Joe Biden has raised this fiscal year’s refugee cap to 125,000 — more than eight times higher than it was during the Trump administration. Last month, Biden also said that the United States would accept 100,000 refugees fleeing Vladimir Putin’s brutal and senseless invasion of Ukraine. (“Since 2008, 104 Ukrainian refugees have been resettled in the county, the third-highest figure in Pennsylvania behind Philadelphia and Erie counties, according to data from the state Department of Human Services,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Evans reported in February.)

We’ve consistently supported refugee resettlement here, believing that it adds to the county’s cultural richness and strengthens the local economy.

But not everyone welcomes increased diversity.

As LNP | LancasterOnline investigative reporter Carter Walker has detailed, white nationalists have gathered in Lancaster County and have disseminated racist and antisemitic propaganda here.

Arie Perliger, a professor of criminology and justice at the University of Massachusetts who researches political extremism and far-right politics, told Walker that an August 2020 gathering of white nationalists in Lancaster County typified racial tensions and political grievance. He said that as communities become more culturally and ethnically diverse, some worry that will translate into political diversity, which would jeopardize the conservative majority.

“If you believe the other side wants to see the destruction of America, if you believe the other side is not really part of your community, is not part of what America should be, it’s easy for them to marginalize other groups and in some cases even justify violence against other groups,” Perliger warned.

As Walker reported in February, “Pennsylvania, and in particular the state’s southeast, has been a hotbed of activity for Patriot Front,” a white supremacist group that requires its members to be of white European lineage.

Walker cited FBI analyst John Pulcastro, who said at a 2020 Pittsburgh symposium on domestic terrorism that white supremacists, including Patriot Front, “believe they are being invaded,” and are “training for an invasion.”

We firmly believe these hate groups are a threat to American democracy. And we’ve expressed our concern over the evidence that they are seeking to make their presence known here.

Baldrige expressed that same concern at the chamber’s State of the County event.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Scheid reported, Baldrige noted that the chamber’s vision statement for its 2022-2024 strategic plan has changed to emphasize thriving for all instead of prosperity. The chamber expects to release a study in the next two months about diversity.

Baldrige said the idea of being known as a place for hate groups is not the image Lancaster wants. And he pointed out that such an image would not help the broader business climate.

Encouragingly, his statement was met with applause.

Some people have criticized this editorial board and this newspaper for sounding the alarm about hate groups here — asserting, essentially, that we’re making much ado about nothing.

But complacency and silence are what hate groups want from us. They want to be able to operate beneath the radar — they even pretend to be respectable — so they can quietly expand their influence.

As we’ve written before, even propaganda tools as seemingly trifling as stickers “test a community’s tolerance for the white supremacist beliefs the group is trying to perpetuate.”

And as Andrew Goretsky, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League in Philadelphia, told Walker, “Hate starts with white supremacist propaganda and hate propaganda, but it then escalates from there into more criminal behavior.”

Walker’s reporting, which is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund, makes it difficult for hate groups to operate stealthily here.

We shouldn’t turn away from, or downplay, the threat those groups pose. If those groups are going to be stopped in their tracks, they need to know we all — businesses included — disapprove of their presence in Lancaster County.

This is why we were so heartened by Baldrige’s statement about hate, and by the applause with which it was met.

We urge Lancaster County businesses to heed Baldrige’s call and make diversity, equity and inclusion part of their business strategies. The Lancaster Chamber’s website offers resources on this subject.

Increased diversity is a strength. Those who fear it — and seek to make others afraid of it — are cowards.