THE ISSUE

With many Pennsylvanians facing difficult financial situations because of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, state House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, is championing legislation that would force the state’s 500 school districts to freeze their property taxes next year. “Cutler said he’d rather districts take from their so-called ‘rainy day funds’ rather than raising taxes,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported Saturday. Some local superintendents and state education groups oppose the proposal.

Philosophically, we agree with Cutler’s reasoning. These are stressful times for many, including those who pay steep annual property tax bills to support public education.

Trying to navigate an uncertain future, homeowners could use the certainty of knowing that one of their biggest expenses will be fixed for a year.

And, for that reason, we strongly hope Lancaster County’s public school districts can avoid property taxes increases as they finalize their 2020-21 budgets in the coming months. As Cutler noted, reserves — or “rainy day funds” — are one option for some school districts.

But we do not believe Harrisburg should pass legislation mandating such a tax freeze. This decision should remain under local control.

We concur with Hempfield Superintendent Mike Bromirski, who told Geli, “In my opinion, our locally elected school board members should be the ones deciding on local school district taxes.”

School boards, administrators and teachers find themselves in an incredibly daunting situation. They must educate more than 1.5 million students statewide. And now they must radically reenvision how that education is handled amid a still-unfolding health crisis full of unknowns. Facility use, classroom size, curricula, technology needs, meal programs, sports and extracurriculars must all be examined as boards craft next year’s budgets in the shadow of COVID-19.

And it’s simply not clear where all the funding will come from.

As Geli noted, state and federal allocations for 2020-21 school budgets remain, understandably, in limbo. Meanwhile, school districts will not receive any relief from existing state-mandated costs.

If the state Legislature forces school boards to freeze property taxes, amid those question marks, it would essentially be another unfunded mandate from Harrisburg.

“The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials estimates state mandates, such as charter school tuition payments and special education costs, will increase by more than $500 million statewide,” Geli explained. That same association additionally projects more than $46 million in revenue losses for Lancaster County schools next year due to the economic downturn.

Lack of reform

Perhaps the most frustrating part of this situation is that it didn’t need to be this way. But the state Legislature has dragged its feet for decades on meaningful property tax reform.

We have written often of the need for lawmakers to fix Pennsylvania’s intertwined and broken systems of educational funding and local property taxes. We feature a steady flow of reader letters on this topic, too. As we wrote last summer, “Fingers are pointed every which way. Taxpayers direct some of their ire at schools. But those officials’ hands are tied.”

We are aware of the excuses for why property tax reform hasn’t become a reality. As PA Post’s Ed Mahon outlined last year, property tax relief would require an unpalatable (to some) hike in sales and/or income taxes; it would be opposed by influential lobbyists; and career politicians might fear potential backlash at the ballot box.

But those excuses seem even more hollow now, as we enter a “new normal” in which there might be a greater price to pay for past inaction.

Funding still unfair

Mandating a freeze in property taxes now also would exacerbate ongoing inequities in school funding.

Lawmakers — as we also keep noting — have not fully implemented the bipartisan school funding formula that was enacted in 2016. Some of the county’s school districts — including the School District of Lancaster and Conestoga Valley — are significantly underfunded, and those chronic shortfalls hurt both students and taxpayers. Underfunded school districts often have little choice but to ask more of taxpayers. That’s the broken system to which we keep alluding.

A property tax freeze would be “keeping the same inequities but doing it with less revenue, so you end up hurting school districts,” state Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, told Geli.

Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter essentially echoed that point. Providing tax certainty to homeowners, many of whom are seniors on fixed incomes, is a reasonable desire on the part of lawmakers. But a mandated freeze would represent “a haphazard approach to one-size-fits-all solutions” while doing nothing to ease state-mandated costs for public schools, Leichliter told Geli.

Moreover, we do not believe legislators should consider freezing property taxes and asking schools to tap their “rainy day funds” when those in the General Assembly have seemed reticent to do the same.

As The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported last month, neither the state House nor the state Senate has offered any of the money in their reserves toward next year’s state budget, which is sure to be severely strained by revenue shortfalls.

The General Assembly’s reserve funds can be used for any purpose. And they’re “large enough (to) fund the individual budgets of several state departments — including the Department of Health ... for an entire year,” The Caucus/Spotlight PA article noted. (The Caucus is an LNP Media Group watchdog publication focusing on state government. Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; LNP Media Group is among its partners.)

It seems unfair and hypocritical for lawmakers to ask schools to tighten their belts when they don’t appear willing to do the same.