THE ISSUE

The river towns of Columbia and Marietta show signs of “seizing on a new economy based on outdoor recreation, anchored by improved access to the Susquehanna River and the riverfront 14-mile Northwest Lancaster County River Trail,” LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer Ad Crable noted Sunday. “Since 2010, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has invested $31 million into the effort in Lancaster and York counties. Its lead partner is the Lancaster Conservancy, which has protected about 6,200 acres on both sides of the river in the two counties and is eyeing another 5,000 acres.”

The Susquehanna River is a tremendous asset, but often is treated like an afterthought in Lancaster County.

Amish attractions, the restaurants and art galleries of Lancaster city, the outlets — these are often what draw people here.

Now, we’re starting to see realized the modern possibilities offered by the Susquehanna. As Crable detailed, the presence of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail is revitalizing the economies of Columbia and Marietta.

River Trail Brewing, a pub and seafood restaurant, opened on Marietta’s Front Street last year. The owner of McCleary’s Pub in Marietta and his business partner are buying up buildings on Market Street near the trail and renting them to small businesses, including an art gallery, a pottery shop and a jewelry store.

“With the trail, we have more shops and more people,” Marietta Mayor Rebecca Carroll-Baltozer told Crable. “Having people go to the trail and exercising is good for community togetherness.”

This is true in Marietta and Columbia.

Columbia’s “long-shuttered train station is now an ice cream and coffee parlor catering to the 250,000 or so people a year who head across the railroad tracks to the $3 million Columbia Crossing River Trails Center and River Park,” Crable wrote. And the “Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is seeing more boaters and anglers on the river and using their boat launches.”

This is what was envisioned when this part of Lancaster and York counties was designated the Susquehanna National Heritage Area in 2019.

As Crable noted in a previous column, the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail “has been tremendously popular since it opened in 2014. And for good reason. It’s a beautiful path along the river with such varied attractions as Chickies Rock, the White Cliffs of Conoy, remnants of great iron furnaces, canal locks, an eagle nest and the river towns of Columbia and Marietta.”

Bicyclists from Lancaster commonly used to head east; now they have an exciting option to the west. The stretch of the trail that winds under the arched Shocks Mill Bridge offers the kind of views that, in years past, only could have been enjoyed if you traveled beyond Lancaster County.

‘Economic driver’

“People are seeking out nature like never before. It’s an incredible economic driver,” Fritz Schroeder of the Lancaster Conservancy said recently at a summit of the Susquehanna Riverlands Conservation Landscape, a regional initiative aimed at cultivating open space, stewarding natural resources and spurring sustainable economic development via heritage and outdoor tourism in Lancaster and York counties.

Added Lori Yeich, recreation and conservation manager for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources: “We are investing in a landscape here. We are investing in a place.”

By extension, that means an investment in people — a welcome, necessary investment.

Addressing the Columbia Economic Development Corporation earlier this month, Yeich said that when you create opportunities for outdoor recreation, “and have a business community that also supports it and you’re bringing jobs — that’s quality of life. Those are the things why people want to come to Columbia and Marietta and Wrightsville.”

These benefits may be particularly appealing to the workers whom county employers need to attract and retain. Workers don’t want to drive long distances to ride or hike a scenic waterfront trail.

As Crable noted, access to walking and biking paths ranked third in a recent study on top considerations people give for choosing where to live.

And still more opportunities for economic growth along the riverfront are in the works.

— The planned $60 million renovation of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge will add bike and pedestrian lanes to extend the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail to Wrightsville with its new Riverfront Park and a connection with the 200-mile Mason-Dixon Trail.

— Columbia has accumulated $2.75 million in grants toward a $5.5 million expansion of Columbia River Park that will include a 700-person amphitheater, pavilion, a pier into the Susquehanna and the promotion of the borough’s role in the history of the Underground Railroad and the Civil War.

“The trail is putting Columbia on the map as a destination,” said Bill Kloidt, executive director of the Columbia Economic Development Corporation.

We couldn’t be happier about this. Columbia’s economy has struggled in the past, and its small school district continues to be underfunded, but this borough on the river is a gem.

— Three years into its effort to maximize its proximity to the Susquehanna, Columbia is seeing the conversion of two historic hotel buildings into apartments, and the transformation of a former potato chip factory into a hotel with a rooftop view of the river. Visitors drawn to the area by the river trail also are frequenting Columbia’s small businesses, farmer’s market and cultural spaces.

Given the impact the early months of the pandemic had on the restaurant industry, we were particularly heartened to read this from Crable: “A popular restaurant that was about to close received new life with trail users after bike racks were erected outside and a throwback soda fountain added.”

A ‘real transformation’

We’ve often complained about the use of taxpayer money for frivolous expenditures, but the state’s investment in outdoor recreation in Columbia and Marietta seems to have been a sensible and productive bet.

“For so long, we thought outdoor recreation just grew in the forest like trees do and it was something to get to when we had extra time and extra money at the end of the year,” said Nathan Reigner, the DCNR’s first director of outdoor recreation. “There is growing recognition it needs investment and support from government like all our other industries and that is what we are trying to do for it.”

We’re glad to see it. And we laud the Lancaster Conservancy for partnering in this effort.

More conserved land. More walkable and more prosperous communities. More access to the outdoors. More opportunities for local businesses. All hail the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail.

That is, of course, not the only trail aimed at improving the quality of life in Lancaster County.

A project initiated by The Steinman Foundation and the Little Conestoga Creek Foundation, and being executed with assistance from both public and private partners, will include miles of trails that will link hikers and bicyclists to parks and other open spaces, as well as to services and shops in Lancaster city and nearby suburbs. (The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation that was funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.)

And the popular Enola Low Grade Rail Trail has been improved by the opening in June of the former Safe Harbor trestle bridge — described by Crable as “a breathtaking river feature that is anticipated to become a national draw” — and the opening in October of the Martic Forge railroad trestle.

Officials are planning to build an elevated ramp that will enable direct access to Quarryville from that rail trail.

“I see it as being a real transformation for us. We’ve seen it happen in other places, and there’s no reason it can’t happen here,” Quarryville Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said.

We hope it does.