THE ISSUE

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of murdering George Floyd on May 25. He was convicted on all three counts he faced: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. “It was a murder in full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see,” President Joe Biden said after the verdict was announced.

In the nerve-wracking moments before Chauvin was pronounced guilty on all counts, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman tweeted this: “The fact that we know what the verdict SHOULD be but remain unsure of what it WILL be speaks volumes about our nation. We have work to do.”

She is right, of course. So much work remains.

As we wrote last June, “The reality is that Black Americans have died at the hands of police. Black children are necessarily taught to be wary of the police, because of what has happened to their older brothers, their fathers and grandfathers, their uncles.

“The killing of George Floyd in daylight, as he pleaded for his life, as bystanders pleaded with Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck, was yet another terrible episode in a long history of systemic oppression and injustice. Only this one was captured on video.”

We filled our June 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section with the voices of Black county residents who shared their thoughts on Floyd’s killing and the ensuing protests.

Joshua Hunter, now the director of Crispus Attucks Community Center in Lancaster, wrote, “Do y’all understand how exhausting it is to defend being Black, let alone being a Black man? We are dying. We are accused of offenses we didn’t commit. We are seen as a threat. ... We can’t jog, drive, shop, sell lemonade, buy a coffee at Starbucks or even bird-watch — this list of what we can’t do without being questioned or threatened by police or white folks goes on.”

Hunter continued: “We are exhausted explaining all of this to you. Just because we carry the weight well doesn’t mean we want to carry that burden.”

The exhaustion has been deepened by the recent police killings of Daunte Wright, 20, in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center; and of Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago. The continuing grief is too much.

Bernice King, daughter of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted this after the verdict was announced: “Oh, that George Floyd were still alive. But I’m thankful for accountability. The work continues. Justice is a continuum. And America must bend with the moral arc of the universe, which bends toward justice.”

For those who are not clear about the problem at the core of all this, it’s this: The long history of systemic racism — in health care, education, banking, every aspect of American life — in the United States is only beginning to be addressed. And nowhere has that reckoning been more excruciating or more explosive than in the area of policing.

As The Washington Post has reported, “Although half of the people shot and killed by police are white, Black Americans are shot at a disproportionate rate. They account for less than 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans.”

The intersection of Black life and policing is too often a painful one.

In the June 7 Perspective section, the Rev. P. Roland Forbes Jr., senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster, wrote, “I’m often called upon to help families whose children are the victims of racial profiling, to help address the fear that parents have concerning their child’s well-being. This is why African American parents have conversations with our sons and daughters about how to act and respond when pulled over or stopped or frisked or have any encounter with police.”

A member of Lancaster city’s Community and Police Working Group, Forbes continued: “Even when we advise our children what they should do, doing the right thing can still get you hurt or killed. No one should have to live with that kind of fear. This is why our young people are crying out, in their protests over the police killing of George Floyd.”

This is why we needed to heed their cries.

The legal recognition that Chauvin is what we all saw that he was on that infamous video — a callous murderer — is a profound relief. (Even televangelist Pat Robertson has railed against Chauvin’s horrific acts on May 25.) And George Floyd’s still-grieving family undoubtedly needed this measure of justice.

They’ll never again have their brother or father or cousin or nephew, but as Floyd’s then-6-year-old daughter Gianna declared on a viral video last June, “Daddy changed the world!”

We need to ensure that Gianna’s words come true. That this verdict truly moves America nearer to bending with the moral arc of the universe toward justice.

We are grateful that the system worked in this instance. Now we need to ensure it works in every instance. We need accountability in policing. As Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Tuesday, “We must make enduring, systemic, societal change.”

There shouldn’t need to be a graphic video to prove a police officer’s wrongdoing. There shouldn’t be such wrongdoing in the first place.

The blue wall that crumbled in that Hennepin County courtroom, as the Minneapolis police chief and other officers tore apart Chauvin’s shabby excuses, needs to be consigned to the past. When an officer fails to protect and serve, when he or she causes terrible harm, other officers need to say so.

And white Americans need to acknowledge the privilege we enjoy when we’re in public spaces — free from the baseless suspicions of others, free to move around as we please — and use that unearned privilege as a force for good. Black Americans keep telling us that they’re exhausted; they need some relief.

As Ellison, the Minnesota attorney general, pointed out, the witnesses who stopped on the street as Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd’s neck — including Darnella Frazier, the courageous teenage girl who pressed “record” on her cellphone — did so because they recognized Floyd’s humanity and they saw that what was happening was wrong. That is our charge, too: to see the humanity in one another, to look out for one another.

As Ellison said, “The work of our generation is to put unaccountable law enforcement behind us. ... Nobody can do everything, but everybody can do something.”