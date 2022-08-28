THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalism Carter Walker reported last Sunday, “State Sen. Doug Mastriano is running an unconventional campaign for governor. He’s not raising a lot of money. He prefers to attend closed-door events with his base or campaign at public events where reporters are often kept at arm’s length. But the Republican nominee’s campaign is also notable for another reason: Mastriano has surrounded himself with a nonprofessional, armed security team whose members include at least one person with direct ties to a militia group.” Mastriano is running against Democratic gubernatorial nominee and current Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

As the adage goes, you can learn a lot about a person from the company he keeps.

Using that measure, this is some of what we’ve learned about Mastriano.

— He transported busloads of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. Widely circulated video footage shows Mastriano was on the grounds after the U.S. Capitol was violently breached by insurrectionists.

— Mastriano’s gubernatorial campaign paid the right-wing social media platform Gab $5,000 for “consulting services.” (The man charged with killing 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 posted antisemitic screeds on Gab.)

— And now we know from the reporting of LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker that Mastriano’s security detail includes Scott Nagle, “who until recently was listed as a regional leader for the Oath Keepers.”

This should alarm anyone who believes in the rule of law. Why?

As Walker explained, “The Oath Keepers are a right-wing militia founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes, a U.S. Army veteran from Montana. The Pennsylvania Oath Keepers split from the national group in 2015, but a social media post shortly before Jan. 6 alluded to armed veterans violently resisting election results.” Rhodes and other Oath Keeper members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021 (three have pleaded guilty).

Nagle, as Walker reported, works as a firearms instructor for the United States Concealed Carry Association. He’s also a member of LifeGate, an evangelical church near Elizabethtown.

So, too, is James Emery, an Elizabethtown Area school board member “who has been photographed providing security to Mastriano at numerous events over the past year, sometimes armed,” Walker noted.

As an editorial board, we’ve lauded Lancaster County religious congregations for their efforts to unite the community, to offer comfort and sustenance to the poor and the hungry, to welcome the stranger.

LifeGate is not among those congregations.

LifeGate connection

With its soft-focus background image of grasses in a field, the LifeGate website appears at first glance to be like that of many other evangelical Christian churches. But it lays out the congregation’s beliefs in startlingly harsh terms. “We reject any notion of ‘same-sex marriage,’ ” it states. The “unsaved,” it asserts, will be “sent into everlasting punishment of hell fire.”

The church rejects “all forms of selfishness and violence — including abortion and child and spousal abuse.” As a letter writer points out today, however, LifeGate once provided financial support to convicted sex offender Gregory Dow, “even though a pastor there (Doug Lamb) was aware of Gregory Dow’s prior sexual assault conviction in Iowa, according to previous LNP | LancasterOnline reporting.”

Dow was sentenced last year to nearly 16 years in federal prison for the sexual abuse of four girls at the children’s home he and his wife founded in Kenya. A federal judge called Dow’s crimes “evil” and “depraved,” and described Dow as a “missionary from hell.” LifeGate co-pastor Doug Lamb claimed Dow was a victim of a “well-planned scheme to take the Dow (children’s) home down.”

Lamb contributed $1,000 to Mastriano’s campaign in May. In a November 2021 sermon cited in Walker’s remarkably detailed reporting, Lamb said this: “If you put Christian politicians in office, Christian attorneys in office, Christian district judges in office, Christian businessmen, people truly loving by biblical principles you will bless your communities and your society.”

Many members of LifeGate clearly have taken these words to heart.

There is nothing wrong, of course, with people of faith getting involved in politics. Indeed, faith often compels individuals toward public service.

But LifeGate seems to have a dangerously Christian nationalist bent. It has that in common with Mastriano, who regularly invokes Scripture and seems to believe his gubernatorial campaign is a divinely ordained battle for the souls of Pennsylvanians.

As the publication Christianity Today explained, Christian nationalism is “the belief that the American nation is defined by Christianity, and that the government should take active steps to keep it that way.”

As Millersville University professor emeritus of history Dennis B. Downey wrote in a Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column in July, Christian nationalism “blends religion with a particular patriotic creed.” It is, he wrote, “a worrisome manifestation of a self-righteous fundamentalism in the defense of an imagined American identity.”

In Downey’s view, “the proponents of Christian nationalism distort history and debase religion to serve their own interests.”

We strongly agree. Ours is a nation of not just one or two religions, but many. The founders explicitly wrote in the First Amendment that Congress “shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

And, as a group of Lancaster County Christian clergy and scholars pointed out in a Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column in July, President John Adams, “a signer of the Declaration of Independence, also signed the Treaty of Tripoli, which stated that ‘the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion.’ ”

The clergy members and scholars wrote: “As Americans, we can have a democracy or we can have a theocracy. We cannot have both.”

Indeed.

Link to FreePA

In 2020, Emery’s son, James “Jay” Emery-Shea, helped to lead a group whose members aimed to provide security for businesses while a Black Lives Matter protest took place in Elizabethtown. “At least one member was armed, and they stood alongside members of another militia group, the Carlisle Light Infantry,” Walker reported.

Emery-Shea told an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter covering that protest that his group was the “Domestic Terrorism Response Organization” (grandiosity seems to come with the territory).

The group had a Facebook page. Walker’s search of archived Facebook records revealed that James Emery also was a member of the Facebook group, though he told Walker that he has “never had any affiliation with any kind of militia.”

Emery was elected to the Elizabethtown Area school board with two other LifeGate members last November: Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth.

Despite federal tax rules prohibiting churches from engaging in partisan political campaign activity, a political yard sign for Emery and the Lindemuths was placed on LifeGate property, Walker noted.

As he also reported, seven LifeGate members — Nanette and Seth Lamb, Theia and David Hofstetter, Dan and Stephanie Slade, and Sharon Ogilvie — won seats to the Elizabethtown Area Republican Committee in May.

Ogilvie, Nanette Lamb, Emery and the Lindemuths also are members of FreePA, an extremist grassroots group of self-described “patriots” founded to oppose COVID-19 pandemic safety measures. As Walker noted, FreePA members — and LifeGate members — are among Mastriano’s most fervent supporters.

We’re guessing their enthusiasm for Mastriano isn’t diminished by his disdain for the news media or for his penchant for gathering mostly with like-minded people. Those are strange behaviors for someone who seeks to govern a diverse state, but they undoubtedly appeal to those have joined Mastriano in his spiritual war.

“We have the power of God with us,” Mastriano said at a far-right Christian gathering called “Patriots Arise for God and Country” in April, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Another Patriots Arise meeting is planned for Quarryville in late September; the co-founder of FreePA is listed among the speakers. The Patriots Arise website asserts that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and the “Democratic/Communist Party USA has appointed a 77-year old dementia-addled white collar criminal, Joe Biden, to pick up where Hussein Obama left off.”

This is the company that Mastriano keeps.