THE ISSUE

The COVID-19 pandemic has led grocery stores to institute safety measures for customers and employees alike, and most stores have responded with relative speed. Grocery store employees now are regarded as workers on the front lines of the pandemic, as they continue to deal with the food-buying public, even as COVID-19 numbers rise. As of Monday, there were 24,199 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, with 524 deaths, and 828 cases in Lancaster County. According to Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, there have been 50 deaths in Lancaster County related to COVID-19.

Before this pandemic, most of us regarded grocery shopping as a necessary chore and an occasionally enjoyable one. It was a part of life we didn’t think much about. We just did it.

Now we need masks or face coverings before we venture out in public. We try to figure out when crowds will be at their thinnest. We try to limit our shopping trips — no more dashing to the supermarket for one or two items. Some of us take advantage of special shopping hours for vulnerable populations.

And all that is nothing compared to the changes inside the grocery stores.

Wisely, some stores have erected plexiglass barriers between customers and their employees staffing the registers. Also wisely, some stores have equipped their employees with face shields and masks.

Stores are taping markings to their floors to keep shoppers apart. Card reader PIN pads and self-checkout terminals are being sanitized regularly.

The Carlisle-based Giant chain has announced that it will limit the number of customers in its stores at one time and will ask that, if possible, only one member of a household shop per visit, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tim Mekeel reported Monday.

Like other supermarkets, Giant is “instituting one-way aisles, reducing store exits and entrances to one each per store,” Mekeel reported.

At Whole Foods in Manheim Township, employees’ temperatures are taken as they arrive to work. They’re sent home if their temperatures are high, reported LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro.

Writers of letters to the editor have singled out Costco in Lancaster for particular praise. The members-only warehouse began in late February — ahead of other stores — to ensure that each customer had a newly sanitized cart and a disinfectant hand wipe.

As Sauro reported last week, Costco has erected a maze of stacked wooden pallets to slow customers as they approach the entryway. An employee monitors the line to ensure people are maintaining safe social distances.

Les and Barb McCardell, of Manheim Township, also noted in a letter to the editor that Costco had reorganized the front of the store so “everyone could be spaced farther apart while waiting for the cashiers.”

These are all excellent measures, and we applaud stores, large and small, that have put them in place. Those that haven’t should do so.

If grocery shopping now feels more like a military operation — in which safety is prioritized over socializing, and precise planning is key — we need to accept this as the new normal.

Because it’s not just our safety that’s at stake.

Grocery store employees now are putting their lives on the line so we can keep our refrigerators and kitchen shelves stocked.

The Detroit Free Press reported last week that four Michigan employees of Kroger — the largest grocery chain in the U.S. — have died from COVID-19.

The Washington Post has reported that at least 41 grocery workers have died from the respiratory disease.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union says it represents more than 900,000 grocery workers. That union is pressing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue stronger safety recommendations — including mandating personal protective equipment — for grocery store workers.

We believe it’s imperative that grocery store employees have ready access to testing. And that grocery store managers encourage their employees to get tested for COVID-19 at the first sign of symptoms — and provide them with paid sick leave so they can recover without worrying about providing for their families.

Some grocery stores have raised employee pay during the COVID-19 crisis. It strikes us as smart to acknowledge the hazards grocery store employees face and reward them accordingly.

But paid sick leave seems just as essential, and the stores that don’t offer it should consider it. Keeping ailing employees home is vital for their sake as well as ours.

The reality is that grocery store employees are taking risks most of us don’t face. They’re coming into contact with dozens — even hundreds — of people every day, some of whom may carry the novel coronavirus.

Even if the workers wear gloves, they may not be trained in how to safely remove them without infecting themselves with the germs collected on the gloves.

And chances are they’re going to be asked to clean up the disposable gloves customers are leaving behind on grocery store floors and parking lots. Please, as we’ve urged before, properly dispose of gloves if you wear them.

Alarmingly, in a survey of 5,000 grocery store workers conducted by the aforementioned union, 85% of respondents said customers are not practicing social distancing (and, sadly, 43% reported instances of customers shouting at employees, which is never OK, but especially not now).

We fervently hope that Lancaster County shoppers are being more mindful of social distancing guidelines. Alas, we’ve shared grocery store aisles with shoppers who seem oblivious to the need to keep a safe distance. We must stay at least 6 feet apart from one another — that’s about the length of two shopping carts.

We implore grocery store owners to keep their employees safe.

But we have to do our part, too.