THE ISSUE

As Spotlight PA reported, Gov. Tom Wolf last week revealed that his wife, Pennsylvania first lady Frances Wolf, “dropped his mail ballot off for him, a violation of Pennsylvania election law. State law currently prohibits, in most cases, anyone other than the voter from returning a mail ballot, an act punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. On the ‘KDKA Radio Morning Show,’ host Kevin Battle asked Wolf if he visited the polls to vote in person during Tuesday’s municipal election. ‘I didn’t show up in person at the polls. We voted a couple weeks ago, actually,’ Wolf said. ‘My wife actually dropped it off personally two weeks ago, so it’s there.’ ” As Spotlight PA explained, “Pennsylvania law does allow voters with disabilities who aren’t able to return their own ballot to designate someone else to do it for them. A voter can also designate a representative to return an emergency absentee ballot. But in all other cases, voters have to mail or bring their ballot to an elections office, satellite location, or drop box themselves.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.

Elizabeth Rementer, a spokesperson for Wolf, said that the governor’s violation of state election law “was an honest mistake.”

And in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, even state Rep. Seth Grove, the York County Republican who chairs the state House committee that considers election issues, said, “This happens. No one is an election law expert, right? Average citizens aren’t.”

We’re inclined to be less forgiving. The governor is not an average citizen. He should be well acquainted with the state’s election law. This wasn’t the crime of the century, but Wolf deserves a slap on the wrist. Because, as the legal principle states, “Ignorantia juris non excusat” — ignorance of a law is not an excuse, for a governor or an average citizen.

Which is not to say this is a good law. It’s ridiculous, actually. And as Grove pointed out on Twitter, what Wolf did would have been legal had the governor signed, rather than vetoed, Pennsylvania House Bill 1300 in June.

As Spotlight PA explained, that bill, introduced by Grove, “would have allowed members of the same household to return each other’s ballots. Inspectors of election from the two major parties would have been required to verify the identity of each person dropping off a ballot and ensure the voter signed and dated it. The bill would have also implemented stricter voter identification requirements, allowed in-person early voting, and required signature verification of mail ballots. Wolf vetoed the bill, in part, because of the ID rules.”

We were concerned by several aspects of the bill, including its voter signature verification requirement, which would have entailed a costly, unwieldy process that could have disenfranchised voters with inconsistent signatures.

As The Caucus, LNP Media Group’s watchdog publication, reported, even the signature of state House Speaker Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township “sometimes features cursive writing that is clear and recognizable, while other times it contains a clear first letter followed by a line with no distinct letters. He also includes his middle initial on some occasions, but not consistently. The differences are visible in records signed within a few years of each other.”

Building and staffing the cumbersome infrastructure to verify voter signatures would have cost significant time and money to address a problem — voter fraud — that’s already rare.

It seemed to us that state Republicans mostly wanted to push through a sweeping voting reform bill because former President Donald Trump lost Pennsylvania and the presidency last November. He lost fair and square. As Trump’s attorney general and former election cybersecurity chief confirmed, there was no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularity that would have altered the election’s outcome.

But we regretted that one reform for which county elections officials have been clamoring went down with House Bill 1300: the ability to precanvass — that is, to inspect, open and count (but not record) — mailed ballots before Election Day. The bill also would have increased poll worker pay, which seems necessary after the anger to which some poll workers were subjected last year.

As we’ve noted before, there’s room for some refinement of Pennsylvania’s election laws. We need our elected leaders to work together in good faith on those refinements, just as they worked together to pass Act 77, the 2019 voting reform law that enabled no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania. That was a good, if not perfect, law and it was supported by Republicans as well as Democrats until Trump lost.

Unfortunately, Republicans including Grove lost credibility on election reform when they pushed for Congress to reject Pennsylvania’s electors in a misguided and dangerous attempt to reverse the 2020 presidential election results.

Both federal and state Republican leadership “sowed distrust about the election by perpetuating lies about election fraud and election irregularities for which there is no evidence,” Eliza Sweren-Becker, counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice, told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this year. “They are now saying, ‘We’re hearing from our constituents that they want us to address the problems.’ There’s this false circular logic; by spreading ‘the Big Lie’ about the election, now they’re pointing to the concern that they created.”

Interestingly, we’re not hearing anything about supposed irregularities or fraud related to last Tuesday’s municipal election, in which Republicans won control of municipal and school boards and dominated in the state appellate judge contests. Mail-in voting seemed to work out just fine for the GOP in that instance.

Because, on the whole, it does work well. Which is why a massive overhaul of Pennsylvania’s voting processes isn’t required.

We would like, however, to see Republicans and Democrats work together to make the tweaks that would make elections easier to administer and participate in. "Together” is the operative word, to ensure that any changes to the state election code would make voting easier and more accessible, and are not spurred by falsehoods or pique. Unfortunately, there is too much acrimony and distrust between the two parties in Harrisburg.

Perhaps Grove’s “This happens” comment about Wolf’s voting misstep was an olive branch. Perhaps we’re naïve to even entertain that possibility. All we know is that until Republican leaders emphatically reject the Big Lie that is undermining our democracy, and until efforts are made to reach across the aisle and work together for the benefit of Pennsylvania voters, the distrust and acrimony will continue to grow.