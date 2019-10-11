THE ISSUE

Gov. Tom Wolf is “working to bring Pennsylvania into a regional consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, part of the Democrat’s agenda to fight climate change,” The Associated Press reported in the Oct. 3 LNP. Pennsylvania is the nation’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and environmental activists long have pushed for the state to join the consortium.

We applaud this move by Gov. Wolf and wish it hadn’t been necessary for him to, as state Republicans lamented, “go it alone.”

Some background: In states that are part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, “owners of power plants fueled by coal, oil or natural gas with a capacity of 25 megawatts must buy a credit for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit,” the AP reported. “That gives them an incentive to lower their emissions while making non-emitting plants — such as nuclear power plants, wind turbines and solar installations — more cost competitive in power markets.”

Pennsylvania’s power plants emit about 92 million tons of greenhouse gases per year, according to the AP, which far exceeds the consortium's 2019 cap of 80.2 million tons. Thus, plant owners “could be required to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the state annually,” the AP reported.

This is known as cap and trade, and Franz Litz, a consultant on those programs, said they can be effective in keeping emissions on a continual decline.

“It’s a fairly modest program that has managed to lock in reductions — whatever their cause,” Litz said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It would seem to be a tool that could get a state, or a group of states, to where the electricity sector needs to be by mid-century.”

The primary goals, of course, are not to penalize power plant owners or make them pay out millions.

The goal is to encourage, firmly, the reduction of carbon emissions throughout a state’s or region’s energy infrastructure. It is vital to do this as our governments work to aggressively counteract the man-made aspects of global warming.

“Climate change is the most critical environmental threat confronting the world, and power generation is one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions,” Wolf stated Oct. 3.

We lauded Wolf’s January executive order calling for Pennsylvania to achieve a 26% reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and an 80% reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. But those goals cannot be achieved through wishful thinking; they require governmental intervention.

Wolf’s push to get Pennsylvania into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is part of that needed movement.

It came, as the AP noted, in the face of potential “pushback from the Republican-controlled Legislature” and the state’s influential coal and natural gas industries.

We agree with Republicans that Wolf shouldn’t (and truly can’t) act alone to guide Pennsylvania into the regional consortium. But Wolf’s big nudge was needed, we believe, to spur timely action by the Legislature. We cannot keep waiting for Harrisburg to take significant action to reduce carbon emissions within the state’s energy sector. Other states — including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and New York — have accomplished this. Pennsylvania can — and must — too.

In their response to Wolf’s executive action, state House Republican leaders cautioned that all stakeholders must have their voices heard on this topic: “The regulation of carbon dioxide presents significant impacts on our economy, the environment and on the bottom line for Pennsylvania families. ... Our state is not an autocracy, and one-sided decisions as significant as this leave out the important voices of Pennsylvania workers, communities and families whose livelihood is built upon important sectors of our energy economy.”

We understand that. As does Wolf. “This is the beginning of this,” the governor told PennLive, “and I’m looking forward to a robust conversation with the General Assembly, with environmental advocates, with Pennsylvanians all across the state to figure out how we do this right.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

That’s good. But Harrisburg cannot drag its feet. Lawmakers must seek input from stakeholders and then work in purposeful — and bipartisan — fashion to integrate our state into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in a way that reasonably addresses as many concerns as possible.

Ultimately, though, the biggest concern is our environment. Pennsylvania must significantly lower its annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Bold steps

Related to this topic, Penn State University is exhibiting leadership with its steps to reduce carbon emissions.

In a story published Oct. 4, NPR detailed how “Penn State’s greenhouse emissions are now down by a third, compared with the peak in 2004.” And within a few years, as a new 500-acre solar farm in Franklin County comes online, Penn State’s emissions will be down by almost 50%.

“Perhaps most amazing: Those reductions have paid for themselves,” NPR noted.

Myriad decisions, large and small, have paved the way for these reductions. They include fine-tuning heating and air conditioning systems, switching from coal to natural gas, installing new energy-saving motors and, as mentioned, the new contract with a solar farm, which is expected to provide 25% of Penn State’s purchased electricity over the next quarter-century.

A combination of activism, smart analysis and purposeful leadership has driven these positive changes by Penn State.

We would like to think it’s an example that Harrisburg can take to heart as it tackles this vital issue for the entire state.