THE ISSUE
In his Feb. 4 budget address, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $204 million need-based scholarship fund for students who enroll in a Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education university. Those universities include Millersville, Cheyney, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Shippensburg and West Chester. The proposed Nellie Bly Scholarship Program would be funded by diverting money from the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Trust Fund — which essentially consists of gambling taxes that are collected from casinos that host live horse racing, and then are passed on to the racehorse industry.
We admit we’re inclined to favor a scholarship program named for Nellie Bly.
She was a fiercely courageous journalist whose pioneering efforts included feigning mental illness in 1887 to be admitted into a women’s lunatic asylum — as it then was known — so she could report on its horrors.
As Gov. Wolf told an audience at Lock Haven University on Wednesday, Bly was also a Pennsylvania native who was forced to abandon her education at a Pennsylvania university when her father died and eventually move out of this state to advance her career.
Wolf says he doesn’t want others to do as Bly had to do. He wants students from low- and middle-income families to be able to attend college without accruing mountains of debt. And then he wants them to stay in Pennsylvania.
For good reason.
As The Associated Press pointed out in an article published last week by LNP | LancasterOnline, “Pennsylvania’s demographics are worrisome, with a fast-growing 65-and-older population, a shrinking working-age population and a dropping number of high school graduates.”
For the sake of its future economy, the commonwealth needs to hold onto college graduates.
To apply for this scholarship program, students will need to commit to live in Pennsylvania after graduation for the same number of years they received the scholarship.
If a graduate leaves the state early, that graduate must repay the money.
Sensible, right?
The commonwealth also needs to address this reality: “By just about every measure there is,” the AP noted, “Pennsylvania is ranked at the bottom among states in the level of higher education aid, size of student debt and affordability of its colleges.”
Pennsylvania college graduates are saddled with an average $37,000 in student debt — thousands more than the national average.
Having to pay off ridiculously high student loans, Wolf points out, means graduates can’t spend their money in ways that boost the economy.
So he’s right when he says that something has to give. And he thinks it should be the Race Horse Development Trust Fund that has to give.
We’re just glad that Wolf has identified a source to fund the scholarship program. And that he has geared it toward the low- and middle-income students who most need financial assistance.
His is a far more pragmatic idea than the free-college-for-all proposals of Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
We believe college must be made more affordable. We just don’t believe that a student from a wealthy family should go to a public college or university on the taxpayer’s dime.
If a family can afford a personal vehicle that costs more than two years of tuition and related fees at a state school — or a home that resembles an Ivy League building — that family doesn’t need free college tuition.
Children of skilled tradespeople, teachers, nurses, police officers, social workers and similarly paid folks may need help paying for college. Certainly children from low-income families need it.
But children of highly compensated CEOs and surgeons do not.
To qualify for the proposed Nellie Bly Scholarship Program, students will need to qualify for a federal subsidized student loan. They also must enroll full-time in an undergraduate program at one of Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities.
This is our only reservation.
We’ve expressed our concerns about the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Not the schools within it — Millersville, for instance, is an excellent option — but the hierarchy that oversees them.
We were appalled in October when system officials requested $100 million from the state General Assembly over the next five years to help devise ways to save money and generate revenue. A hundred million dollars to figure out how to save, and raise, money? How about not spending $100 million in the first place?
We understand that the state-owned schools face challenges — declining enrollment among them. The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program would benefit them.
But Republican lawmakers may not be in favor of such an assist.
“I love the idea of a scholarship program,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, told the AP.
But Saylor said he would insist that the program also be open to students who attend community colleges and private colleges and universities in Pennsylvania.
“I’m about competition,” Saylor said, “and competition makes government programs better.”
Other lawmakers object to the proposed diversion of funds from the Race Horse Development Trust Fund.
We’d rather see state money go to students than the racehorse industry (even if parts of that industry are undergirded by agriculture). Especially when we’re talking about an investment that will see a return in the form of future educated and taxpaying Pennsylvanians.
If lawmakers object, we hope they work with Wolf to come up with an alternative funding source.
“Nothing is impossible if one applies a certain amount of energy in the right direction,” Nellie Bly once wrote.
Wolf’s proposed scholarship program is a sensible answer to the college affordability dilemma facing too many young Pennsylvanians.
We hope lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler of Peach Bottom, apply the energy to get it passed.