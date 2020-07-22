THE ISSUE

The Pennsylvania Legislature has passed House Bill 2463, which would require state agencies to respond to Right-to-Know requests during public emergencies. Save for one lawmaker, who was absent, the measure passed unanimously in both chambers. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has said he would veto the bill when it gets to his desk.

Our message to Gov. Wolf is straightforward: Don’t do it. Don’t veto this bill.

Wolf vowed to make transparency the guiding principle of his administration. This bill advances the cause of transparency.

And it was passed essentially unanimously by lawmakers in both the state House and Senate. This General Assembly actually agreed overwhelmingly on something. In Harrisburg. In 2020.

And yet Wolf indicated, as recently as Tuesday, that he intends to veto it.

Benjamin Pontz, reporting for PA Post, noted that after Wolf declared an emergency in March, “some state agencies stopped processing Right-to-Know requests for more than two months — a time when a stay-at-home order kept many offices closed.”

This was allowable under state law and guidance from the Office of Open Records, Pontz wrote, “but it led to frustration and confusion as Pennsylvanians tried to learn more about the state’s business waiver program, the metrics guiding its public health interventions, and other aspects of the state’s coronavirus response.”

Republican Rep. Seth Grove of York County, who introduced the bill, said he is “a firm believer that there should be more scrutiny during these times.”

Melissa Melewsky, an attorney for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, agreed: “From a legal perspective, it is important, when we’re dealing with an extraordinary circumstance, to have an extraordinary law to protect transparency in Pennsylvania,” she told reporters.

We couldn’t agree more.

The bill would require agencies not only to respond to Right-to-Know requests during an emergency, but would require the Office of Open Records to issue guidelines within five days of a declared disaster specifying how an agency should process those requests if its physical location has been ordered to close under the emergency declaration.

The bill also would require any data — including predictive models — used to declare an emergency to be considered public records.

Wolf’s spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, told Pontz that the bill would force “the problematic and risky disclosure of information related to critical infrastructure and various other public safety sectors.”

But as Melewsky said, the Right-to-Know Law offers the governor an array of exceptions to prevent the release of information he deems problematic. “There are exemptions for trade secrets, confidential and proprietary information, individuals’ medical information, investigation exemptions, and several related to safety and security risks to individuals, buildings, and critical infrastructure, to name just a few,” Melewsky said.

Wolf has made some missteps during the COVID-19 crisis, but he’s also made some tough and necessary calls. Which may be why Pennsylvania isn’t among the states now battling severe coronavirus surges.

But we’ve been mystified by his resistance to openness during the crisis, given his championing of transparency.

Wolf has given vague explanations about how businesses qualified for exemptions to the shutdown order and frankly inadequate explanations about how the state was responding to the devastation COVID-19 caused in nursing homes in the commonwealth.

So we’re glad that both Republicans and Democrats have gotten behind this push to reinforce the state’s Right-to-Know Law.

Imagine all the ways, if the two sides actually had ongoing discussions through this crisis with the governor, that compromises might have been reached — on the duration of the shutdown phases, on exemptions for infrastructure projects, on the process by which businesses were exempted, on a more effective response to the nursing home crisis.

None of that happened, however, and we’re left wondering why.

The answers may lie in documents obtainable through Right-to-Know requests. The public deserves to see those documents, emergency or not.

If the governor vetoes the bill, he’s going to look as if he’s hiding something. And that’s not going to help anyone, least of all the citizens of the commonwealth.

Beware misinformation

And, because nature abhors a vacuum, into the space where actual information should be often comes spurious misinformation peddled by individuals or organizations with agendas.

Exhibit A: “Pennsylvania Breaking News,” a lamentably misnamed website that falsely claimed Sunday that Wolf was going to send some counties back into the “red” — the most restrictive — phase of reopening. The headline on its post: “BREAKING: Governor Wolf Lists Counties Likely Returning to Red Phase.”

“The new mitigation orders are expected to be announced by Governor Tom Wolf,” the post dangerously declared. “What specifically will be implemented is not officially known.”

“What specifically will be implemented is not officially known” translates to: “We have no idea what’s happening.”

And what is officially known is this: That website circulated sensationalistic falsehoods that seemed calculated to gin up anger against Wolf.

As PennLive’s Charles Thompson reported, Pennsylvania Breaking News fixed its misleading headline, but the damage had been done: The post had been viewed 300,000 by 1 p.m. Monday — and circulated on social media countless times.

One of the website’s owners is a 24-year-old named Wyatt Uhl, who told Thompson he considers it more of a conservative blog than an actual news outlet. “No buttery PC garbage here!” is part of how its Facebook page promotes it.

The website may not offer “buttery” PC garbage — whatever that is — but it certainly peddles garbage, some of it vile and hateful.

Which brings us to this point: Especially in this presidential election year, when the Russians and other foes of democracy will seek to muddy the pool of information, please be careful about the sources you use to access news. Distinguish between opinion and news (this is an editorial, so it’s opinion).

As we’ve suggested before: Choose reliable sources, such as newspapers like LNP | LancasterOnline. Beware any source that never corrects its errors. Read information critically to ensure it makes sense, is supported by facts, and the writer has no discernible agenda. Click on the “About” section of a website to check who’s producing it — political organizations increasingly are using sites that look like news sites but aren’t.

LNP | LancasterOnline will continue to press for public records and legitimate information from government officials including Wolf.

Please don’t be fooled by traffickers of misinformation.