THE ISSUE

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro unveiled his first state budget proposal last Tuesday. As Spotlight PA reported, “The $44.4 billion proposal — a 3.6% spending increase over the current fiscal year — is based on what the Democrat called ‘conservative’ future revenue estimates in a Tuesday speech to the Legislature. He said his plan attempts to preserve Pennsylvania’s flush coffers to avoid future tax increases or budget cuts while replacing federal monies with state dollars to fund a number of pandemic-era policies.” He called for $567 million in new basic education funding for the state’s public schools and a $104 million increase for special education. June 30 is the state’s budget deadline.

A governor’s proposed budget is just a first draft. The final product usually looks very different after several months of negotiations with lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

The early reactions, though, from Republican leaders were promising.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, Majority Leader Joe Pittman and Appropriations Committee Chair Scott Martin, of Martic Township, noted in a news release that Shapiro’s proposed budget includes “many priorities shared by Senate Republicans, including workforce development, infrastructure advancements, safe communities, and mental and behavioral health supports.”

They did express concern, however, about Shapiro’s proposal to increase spending by more than $1.3 billion above the current year’s budget.

State House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, of York County, called Shapiro’s proposed spending plan “a reasonable start to the process.”

“There are some policy points that give us pause, but other initiatives are refreshing to see, such as working to eliminate (Department of Environmental Protection) permitting backlogs and investments in career and technical education,” Grove noted.

State House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, was a bit chillier: “We must work to prudently conserve what we have of our financial success, so we do not go back to taxpayers for more when they are already struggling.”

Still, in the rough-and-tumble culture of Pennsylvania politics, these were practically bouquets.

Whatever the weeks ahead hold, we hope some of Shapiro’s stated priorities make it into the final budget.

— As Spotlight PA reported, the governor wants to raise the income threshold for a state property tax and rent rebate program for older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities from $35,000 to $45,000 a year and link that income cap to cost of living increases.

Lancaster County residents on fixed incomes have been telling us for years in letters to the editor that they need relief from property taxes and housing costs. Please, lawmakers, make this modest adjustment happen.

— The governor also wants to double to $50 million the state fund aimed at helping to cover farmers’ losses from avian flu. Lancaster County is the nation’s fourth-largest poultry producer, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, so we support this proposal wholeheartedly.

Shapiro also proposed funding for a mental health hotline for farmers. Last April, we called for more mental health resources for farmers dealing with stress caused by avian flu outbreaks. This hotline is much needed.

— Shapiro wants to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour. He noted that it hasn’t been raised in 14 years, and it’s “lower than that of 30 other states — including every single one of our neighbors.”

He correctly pointed out that businesses are already raising wages to try to address worker shortages. We think it’s time for the state to raise the minimum wage.

— Shapiro also has proposed a $24.7 million tax credit — “capped at $7,500 over three years per individual — for anyone who earns a teaching, nursing, or law enforcement certification as of January 2023, or moves to Pennsylvania with one,” Spotlight PA reported.

This may not be much, but it’s a start. The commonwealth is facing critical shortages of teachers and nurses. Education, public health and public safety are essential to Pennsylvania’s future.

— Shapiro also proposes providing free school breakfast to all public school students.

Student academic achievement rises, especially in math, when schools offer all students breakfast, according to the nonprofit Food Research & Action Center in Washington, D.C. Students show “improved attendance, behavior, and academic performance as well as decreased tardiness.” And providing breakfast to students at school “improves their concentration, alertness, comprehension, memory, and learning.”

This would be a sound investment in the future of Pennsylvania’s children.

— And, finally, while we’re on the subject of education, let’s recall that Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer issued a lengthy ruling last month chastising Pennsylvania for failing to provide all its public school students with an education that offers them a “meaningful opportunity to succeed academically, socially, and civically.”

Jubelirer, who ran for the bench as a Republican, declared that it is the obligation of the state Legislature, the executive branch and educators to ensure that every child in Pennsylvania has access to the “thorough and efficient” education promised in the state constitution.

Unfortunately, Shapiro’s proposed budget fails to meet this obligation.

“This year’s increases are only pegged to keeping school funding on pace with inflation,” noted the Education Law Center, the Public Interest Law Center and the private law firm that represented the plaintiffs in the landmark education funding lawsuit on which Jubelirer ruled.

They pointed out that Shapiro’s budget — unlike last year’s — also fails to provide additional funding for the commonwealth’s most deeply underfunded districts.

“The moment calls for more,” they asserted.

We strongly agree.

We anticipated that Shapiro’s proposed budget wouldn’t be able to fully address the funding inequities proven in the public education funding lawsuit. But we expected him to at least try a bit harder.