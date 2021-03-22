THE ISSUE

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward announced Monday that legislators would not use an emergency process to allow voters to have their say in the May primary on whether the state constitution should be amended to create a two-year window for civil litigation by survivors of childhood sexual abuse who have aged out of the statute of limitations. Ward said the matter doesn’t rise to the level of an emergency, and elevating it to that status would enable the Wolf administration to bypass public vetting of the proposed amendment.

Let’s begin with some background: In 2018, a Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses uncovered a harrowing history of such abuse and the institutional cover-up of decades of crimes against children.

Many of the victims had aged out of the state’s civil statute of limitations before they even knew such a statute existed. They wanted their day in civil court not just to seek justice against their abusers but against the institution that had enabled and concealed their abuse. They weren’t seeking only financial compensation but discovery of their case documents, which had been locked in secret archives by bishops who sought to protect abusers.

These victims of priestly abuse weren’t alone. Victims of other institutions faced similar plights.

So led by two child sexual abuse survivors — state Reps. Mark Rozzi, a Democrat from Berks County, and Jim Gregory, a Republican from Blair County — these survivors and their advocates set about fighting to finally get them their days in court.

The battle was grueling and emotional, but finally victory was at hand: The commonwealth’s voters were to be given a chance in May to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would give survivors who had aged out of the civil statute of limitations a two-year litigation window in which to seek justice in civil court.

Then the Pennsylvania Department of State, led at the time by Kathy Boockvar, failed to advertise the proposed constitutional amendment as required.

This horrendous mistake led to Boockvar’s resignation in February, but more importantly, to more anguish for the devastated survivors of child sexual abuse who saw their chance for justice snatched from them by a clerical error.

The proposed constitutional amendment, as required by law, had passed in two consecutive legislative sessions. Now survivors are faced with the terrible prospect of starting the whole process again — with the new finish line set at 2023 or later.

This is justice cruelly delayed, yet again.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature, however, still could fix the mistake by granting the proposed constitutional amendment emergency status so it could be on the ballot in May.

Yes, the Wolf administration screwed up this process horribly, and it should be held to account in a thorough investigation of how such a basic error was made. Rep. Gregory demanded Monday that the Office of State Inspector General complete its review into the Department of State’s error quickly, and we support his call.

Accountability is imperative. Child sexual abuse survivors deserve it, too.

Republicans have a chance here to ride to the rescue. Why wouldn’t they want to do that and claim the credit for it? Is punishing the Wolf administration their prevailing concern? Is that more important to them than ensuring opportunities for justice for child sexual abuse survivors?

We would like to be proven wrong on this. But consider the statement issued by Senate Majority Leader Ward on Monday: “The Pennsylvania Senate agrees that all victims of childhood sexual abuse should have the ability to face their abusers. ... The Wolf Administration dropped the ball and failed to initiate the public review process, which gives public notice by clearly explaining the ballot question. ... After careful consideration, it has been determined by the majority that this matter does not meet the emergency status criteria and does not correct the failure by the Wolf Administration as it still does not properly vet this matter with the public.

“In fact, elevating this matter to emergency status further by-passes the public vetting process denying Pennsylvanians proper consideration of the proposed amendment. ... The dereliction of duty by the Wolf administration has forced the Pennsylvania Senate to reset the clock on the constitutional amendment.”

The failure of the Wolf administration is repeatedly emphasized. The needs of the victims of childhood sexual abuse get scant attention.

Some Republicans truly seem to be reveling in the Wolf administration’s error. In a comment reported in February by the nonpartisan newsroom Spotlight PA, Senate GOP spokesperson Jennifer Kocher referred to the Department of State’s “extreme carelessness” and “colossal negligence.”

And we get it. It was truly egregious. But not as egregious as the pain inflicted on the survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

Their pain should outweigh any political calculation.

It still could, we hope.

The state House adjourned Monday afternoon without voting on the emergency constitutional amendment.

House GOP spokesperson Jason Gottesman told Spotlight PA that in light of Ward’s announcement, it is unlikely the House would bring it to a vote. “We are not in the business of providing false hope,” he said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who’s been a stalwart champion of child sexual abuse survivors, tweeted Monday that the “fastest and best way to allow survivors of childhood sexual abuse the ability to seek justice for the pain they’ve suffered is to pass this into law, by statute, immediately.”

Senate Republicans long have resisted that, believing a retroactive litigation window would be unconstitutional — hence the push for a constitutional amendment.

For survivors, these are inexplicable technicalities blocking their attainment of some peace, at long last.

A proposed constitutional amendment is granted emergency status when “the safety and welfare” of the commonwealth requires “prompt amendment” of the constitution. We are talking about the welfare of commonwealth residents who have been asked to wait for justice over and over again.

If the Republicans truly believe this doesn’t deserve emergency status, then they should take Shapiro’s advice and legislate the two-year window into existence. And soon.

For once, we’d like to see compassion win the day in Harrisburg.

House Speaker Bryan Cutler and Senate Majority Leader Ward: No one outside the state Capitol is going to remember five years from now that you made the most of this opportunity to make the Wolf administration look bad. But thousands of childhood sexual abuse survivors will remember you forever if you fix the administration’s mistake.