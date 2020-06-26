THE ISSUE

“Pennsylvania’s House and Senate began passing legislation Wednesday spurred by widespread protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, including legislation designed to prevent ‘bad apples’ from continuing to find employment in police departments,” The Associated Press reported for a story in Thursday’s LNP | LancasterOnline. Each of the four bills passed Wednesday still requires approval from the other chamber of the General Assembly.

The Black Lives Matter protests for police reform — the focused intensity of multitudes demanding a more just society — are being heard.

It’s been a month since Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin brutally took George Floyd’s life with his knee. But the voices calling for an end to injustice have not quieted.

Peaceful demonstrations, inspiring in their cross-generational scope, continue to be staged throughout Lancaster County. Protests, in fact, have occurred in nearly all of the state’s 67 counties, according to a running list kept by the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. And the geographic spread has been different than past movements, as protests have “sprouted up in small (Pennsylvania) towns where such demonstrations almost never take hold,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

All 50 states have seen Black Lives Matter demonstrations, with at least 1,700 across the U.S., as of a June 12 USA Today report. And it’s worldwide, too, with marches in dozens of countries.

We have published eloquent letters and op-eds from community members regarding the urgency for reforms that address police brutality and systemic racism within law enforcement and other aspects of our daily lives.

So we’re encouraged that state lawmakers are listening and acting. To that end, the state Senate passed two policing reform bills Wednesday.

The first, according to the AP, would require police agencies “to compile and report use-of-force incidents, including injuries, death and the reason for the use of force.” Such reports are vital to accountability and understanding the scope of potential issues with police brutality.

The second Senate bill “requires departments to have a written use-of-force policy, make it public and train officers on it,” the AP wrote. Crucially, that second bill also bans departments’ use-of-force policies from including chokeholds. Bans on chokeholds have been applied locally in many instances, but it must become a statewide law.

The state House, meanwhile, passed two other significant bills Wednesday.

The first would mandate that police department hiring include background checks “that require an applicant’s former department to disclose information on the officer’s job history, including disciplinary actions, complaints and reasons for separation,” the AP reported. It also would create an electronic database with that information.

“So-called bad apples will spoil the barrel if they are not plucked out before the rot spreads,” state Rep. Margo Davidson, D-Delaware County, said. “We have to address a culture where bad actors go unpunished or move on with their baggage.”

We agree. It is imperative to change that culture. That House bill is a long-needed step toward ending the “recycling” of bad police officers.

A final note about the bill, though: The databases would only be shared among law enforcement agencies. In other states, that information is accessible to the public, and we believe this bill should be updated to make that so in Pennsylvania, too. Transparency is essential to building trust.

The second House bill “requires officers to be trained every other year in how to interact with people of different racial and ethnic backgrounds and to receive annual instruction on de-escalation and harm-reduction techniques,” the AP reported. We’d prefer to see the training held even more frequently — it’s at the core of good community policing.

The votes on all four bills Wednesday were unanimous, the AP reported. That’s no small accomplishment in a year in which partisan rancor has too often gotten in the way of dealing with crises in Harrisburg.

But these bills, while promising, are just a start.

Lawmakers should move swiftly to make them stronger where necessary and get them to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for passage into law as soon as possible. This moment demands that we do not wait any longer to begin remaking policing in Pennsylvania.

There are other reform measures that Harrisburg should move forward on. The AP noted that some of the state Democrats’ police reform priorities, including “narrowing the circumstances in which the use of lethal force is allowable and appointing special prosecutors to investigate police shootings” have not yet been considered by the state Legislature.

We’d urge state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, to allow for debate and floor votes on proposals from both parties in order to achieve the best possible policing reforms. That is the kind of partisanship we’ll be looking for this summer.

We agree with state Sen. Ryan Aument, a Republican from Mount Joy, when he says that substantive moves toward a more just society will require more than just laws being passed in Harrisburg. “The social issues, racism, and hatred that lie beneath the surface are larger pieces that cannot simply be addressed through changing the law,” he wrote, in an op-ed that will appear in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section. “To address these issues, we need to look within and be willing to hear opinions and feelings from those who do not share our own.”

But it’s also true that only our lawmakers can pass the bills that will effect meaningful changes in our law enforcement agencies.

Black Lives Matter protesters have done and continue to do their part to raise awareness.

Now we need those in Harrisburg to fully respond.

They’re off to a promising start. But, in this turning point, with history watching, it’s about how you finish.