THE ISSUE: This week marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Ricardo Muñoz in Lancaster city. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported, it was on Sept. 13, 2020, that “Ricardo Muñoz’s sisters called 911, seeking help for their brother, a 27-year-old diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Within minutes of their call, Muñoz was dead, shot by a Lancaster police officer after Muñoz rushed him armed with a knife. The shock waves caused by the tragedy continue to reverberate.”

Last October — after a month of difficult public discussion about the tragic death of Muñoz and the events that led up to and followed it — we called for reforms to flawed protocols used by police to respond to mental health emergencies.

“Those deficiencies, it could be argued, cost Muñoz his life, left a city police officer to deal with incredible trauma and sparked greater unrest in a city that has been through plenty in 2020,” we wrote, adding that meaningful change could not wait.

So, one year later, where are we?

Steps have been taken that deserve praise, but we must also acknowledge that there remains a lack of resources to deal with this issue sufficiently.

Nephin detailed some of what’s new and what remains on the horizon in the year since Muñoz’s death:

— Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace told LNP | LancasterOnline that the approximately 135 officers in the Lancaster City Bureau of Police are undergoing crisis intervention training administered by the Lancaster County’s probation and parole department.

That’s a positive.

Nephin noted national studies indicating that 10% to 20% of calls police deal with involve mental illness, so such training is necessary and should be ongoing.

— Lancaster city hired a second social worker for the police department early this year.

In a March editorial, we praised the ways that these two social workers are strengthening community policing here.

“Having more social workers within police departments can help to address some problems earlier, hopefully long before police intervention is needed. That’s good for everyone,” we wrote, adding that having the specialists embedded within the department provides a crucial resource for officers to draw upon.

So that’s also a positive.

And we’ll state again that we’d like to see the city consider adding additional social workers, beyond the current two, if the need is established. (We’d also like to see police departments across the county consider adding social worker positions; the types of issues they can help to address are not unique to Lancaster city.)

— “The city has also applied for a grant to help fund a crisis team that would include officers trained in crisis intervention from East Hempfield, East Lampeter, West Lampeter and Manheim Township police departments,” Nephin wrote.

In its grant application, city officials correctly emphasized that mental health issues do not observe municipal boundaries. So it makes sense to lean into a consolidation of these efforts.

Separately, Lancaster city and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health received a grant of about $300,000 to help train first responders — including police — and residents, Sorace told LNP | LancasterOnline.

We find this to be another example of the ways in which Lancaster General Health is stepping up to fill the void that exists here due to the lack of a county health department.

And we applaud the city’s pursuit of these various grants. There’s surely a lot of behind-the-scenes effort that’s required to put the applications together. That oft-unacknowledged task is crucial, because grants can help to effect permanent culture change.

— “Meanwhile, the county government, which delivers most of the mental health services to people who otherwise lack access, is seeking funding for a pilot program tested earlier this year that sent trained mental health professionals with police departments throughout the county,” Nephin reported.

The staffers in that program, called Gateways, would serve a similar role to the city’s social workers. They would be a resource that law enforcement officers can use as situations warrant.

We praised this potential partnership earlier this year, writing: “Giving officers another option for their emergency toolbox is a great thing for communities.”

We hope funding can be secured — does this qualify as an appropriate use of some of the $106 million in relief funds available to the county via the American Rescue Plan Act? — for what would be a bolstering of the crisis intervention infrastructure here.

— Finally, Nephin noted that U.S. Sen. Bob Casey introduced two bills in December that could help address local issues.

Casey’s proposed Human-services Emergency Logistics Program (HELP) and Safe Interactions Act are “intended to reduce how often police respond to non-criminal emergencies involving people with disabilities — often mental — and provide officers with better training for when they do have to respond,” Nephin explained.

Lt. Eric Kroll of the Pittsburgh police, speaking last December about Casey’s proposals, stressed the value of such training. He noted that he’s the father of an autistic teenager.

“As police officers we come and we triage situations, but a lot of times we find ourselves lacking in services on where we can direct people to and a lot of time we find wind up seeing those same people again and sometimes in a worse crisis,” Kroll said.

Casey’s proposals deserve bipartisan support in Congress, which, like the General Assembly in Harrisburg, is doing too little to adequately address the real issues facing communities.

There has been good progress toward improving the crisis intervention infrastructure in Lancaster County, but the final grade remains incomplete for now.

Sorace seemed to acknowledge that we’re still closer to the start of what must be accomplished than we are to the finish line.

“This work is just beginning,” she said, “and I’m hopeful it will keep opening doors to more trust, partnership and change between city government and the residents we serve.”

We are hopeful too, even as we remain concerned at the speed of how things are progressing. One year after Muñoz’s death, we remain wary about the possibility of another such tragedy occurring.