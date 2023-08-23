THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chris Reber reported in Monday's edition, crews will begin next Monday to prepare the Wrights Ferry Bridge to handle the extra traffic coming from the nearby Veterans Memorial Bridge, which will close for two years in 2025 for a major restoration project. “Work on the 51-year-old Wrights Ferry Bridge, which carries Route 30 over the Susquehanna River, will last 14 months, according to the state Department of Transportation. The bridge connects Columbia to Hellam Township in York County.” The Wrights Ferry Bridge project is expected to cost $5.2 million; once that work is completed, “PennDOT can begin working to extend the life of the 94-year-old Veterans Memorial Bridge as part of a $79 million restoration project.” That 1.26-mile bridge, which carries Route 462 over the Susquehanna River between Columbia and Wrightsville in York County, is considered the longest concrete arch bridge in the world.

This is what government is supposed to do: carry out preventive maintenance to bridges before catastrophe strikes.

Ensuring the safety of these two bridges is essential. They are critical arteries for local commuters and employers. And they are vital to the area’s status as a tourist destination for people who come from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia to ride the nearby rail trails.

More than 56,000 vehicles use the Wrights Ferry Bridge daily and more than 10,500 vehicles use Veterans Memorial Bridge.

As Reber reported, “The Veterans Memorial Bridge project aimed at extending the bridge’s life for at least another 50 years has been in the works since 2017 and was supposed to get underway in spring 2024. But a June inspection by PennDOT revealed sections of the structure’s deck were in worse condition than previously thought, and a 10-ton weight limit was imposed ... primarily to prevent further deterioration to the bridge.”

The surrounding municipalities have expressed concerns about whether they can effectively respond to emergencies on the bridge when their trucks exceed the weight limit. This clearly must be addressed.

According to Federal Highway Administration National Bridge Inventory data, 13% of Pennsylvania’s 23,257 bridges are classified as structurally deficient. (This is one reason we welcomed the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provided $1.6 billion in federal funding for bridge projects in the commonwealth.)

As the Wrights Ferry Bridge project gets underway, we urge drivers to be patient with any resulting delays and to heed safety regulations — including the posted speed limits — as they drive from Columbia to York County or vice versa. The penalties for speeding and driving recklessly in work zones are necessarily steep, as the risks to workers are high. According to PennDOT, there were 1,293 work zone crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities, in 2022.

So please slow down and exercise caution. While we know these projects are going to seem endless, we’re relieved that much-needed improvements will be made to, first, Wrights Ferry Bridge and then Veterans Memorial Bridge.