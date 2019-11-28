THE ISSUE
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving today. Thanksgiving became a federal holiday in 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln designated the final Thursday in November for “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a law making the fourth Thursday in November the federal holiday.
On Thanksgiving, as on so much else, President Lincoln acted with wisdom.
But it took the persistent lobbying of a woman for him to make Thanksgiving official.
According to the New England Historical Society, Sarah Josepha Buell Hale was a “19th-century cross between Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey.”
The New Hampshire native was born into modest circumstances, but was graced with parents who believed in the education of girls and home-schooled their daughter.
She married a lawyer and had five children before he died. In 1827, Hale published a novel about slavery; the novel catapulted her to the post of editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book, “the biggest women’s magazine before the Civil War,” the historical society’s website explains.
It continues: “She wrote editorial after editorial in her magazine urging Thanksgiving be celebrated as a national holiday.”
Noting that states were celebrating Thanksgiving holidays on various days, Hale wrote to Lincoln: “You may have observed that, for some years past, there has been an increasing interest felt in our land to have the Thanksgiving held on the same day, in all the States; it now needs National recognition and authoritive fixation, only, to become permanently, an American custom and institution.”
Hale had made this appeal for an official Thanksgiving to other presidents, but it was Lincoln who acquiesced. As his 1863 presidential proclamation indicated, Lincoln hoped the holiday would help “heal the wounds of the nation” inflicted by the Civil War.
The historical society article tells us how, borrowing from her novel, Hale offered the nation a template for how to celebrate the holiday: “She described a long table covered in a white damask tablecloth. ... Roasted turkey, stuffed and basted, took center stage at the head of the table. She then described an enormous amount of food ... and the ‘celebrated’ pumpkin pie, an ‘indispensable part of a good and true Yankee Thanksgiving.’ ”
The historical society also tells us that Hale wrote and edited children’s books and helped to found Vassar College and raise funds for the restoration of the Bunker Hill Monument in Massachusetts. A poet, she also claimed authorship of “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” which she published as “Mary’s Lamb” in 1830.
Which is all amazing, of course. But how do we adequately thank her for Thanksgiving and pumpkin pie?
Fortunately, we have a day to do it.
Setting apart an official day for giving thanks ensured that Americans would take the time, at least once a year, to consider their good fortune and to give thanks for it.
This holiday doesn’t celebrate military might, as some nations’ holidays do. It celebrates gratitude, a virtue that requires some humility if it’s to be practiced well.
It requires acknowledging the help we’ve gotten from other people along the way. It’s not about chest-thumping. It’s about counting one’s blessings, however we count them.
Because that’s one great thing about this U.S. holiday — it includes Americans of every faith and none.
This is also what we love about Thanksgiving: the way it inspires Americans to share what they have with others.
Today across Lancaster County, churches will serve Thanksgiving feasts to people in need. We thank everyone involved in the cooking, serving and delivering.
And we thank the emergency responders and hospital employees who will work today to keep people safe and to care for those who are injured and ill.
“Nor need we power or splendor, wide hall or lordly dome; The good, the true, the tender — these form the wealth of home,” Hale wrote.
May that wealth be yours today.
Happy Thanksgiving.