THE ISSUE

Local trash-hauling companies have had to make some adjustments to how they do business in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has most Pennsylvanians staying at home in hopes of flattening the curve of the contagion, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported April 4. As residential trash volumes have increased, companies are making changes to protect their workers. In some instances there also are new guidelines on what we can put at the curb and how it must be bundled.

We will continue to note, as these weeks of necessary social distancing pass by, our gratitude for the workers who are serving vital roles to keep our communities functioning.

Today, we thank sanitation workers.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that families sheltering in place 24/7 are creating much larger volumes of trash. We’re preparing and eating more of our meals at home. We’re tossing out the packaging from items we ordered online. We’re pulling weeds outside. And perhaps, as we go a little stir-crazy, we’re doing our most obsessive spring cleaning in ages.

We’re filling a lot of trash bags.

And someone has to dispose of them.

“The volume of trash we’re seeing now is similar to what we see in the summertime when families are grilling out at home and doing weekly yard work,” Amanda Moley, Penn Waste’s marketing director, told Sauro.

(An aside: That quote makes us look forward to a time when we might again enjoy the company of family and friends during a casual cookout. But we must make the necessary sacrifices now to arrive safely at that future point.)

Even in normal times, sanitation workers have a dangerous job and must take steps to protect themselves on their routes. Trash and recycling collection was rated as the fifth most dangerous job in the United States even before the current pandemic, Moley told Sauro.

And a 2019 report by the World Health Organization and other international groups emphasized that “sanitation workers are often invisible and too often subject to conditions that expose them to the worst consequences of poor sanitation: debilitating infections, injuries, social stigma, and even death in their daily work.”

Now, in what Moley calls the “new normal,” important additional steps must be taken to protect sanitation workers. Some of that starts with us.

Penn Waste, the contracted trash hauler for Lancaster city and several other municipalities in the county, has new mandates that took effect March 30. They include:

— All trash must be bagged and tied.

— In municipalities with mobile carts, all bags must be inside the mobile carts. Loose items and items outside of bags and carts will not be collected.

— All recyclable materials, including flattened cardboard, must be placed inside recycling containers.

— Existing bag and carts limits, as designated by each municipality, are being strictly enforced.

— Collection of bulk items and yard waste has been suspended until further notice.

We must follow this guidance.

We find it reasonable and necessary. Any minor inconveniences these rules might cause for us are just that — minor.

The health and safety of sanitation workers must be the priority. Penn Waste also noted that the changes are necessary to ensure that residential service is not interrupted at this crucial time.

Our trash haulers — like all essential businesses — have other concerns they must address, too.

Sauro explained that employees in River Valley Disposal’s Columbia office wear latex gloves when handling mail. Customers may not enter the office.

At the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, there have been understandable drops in commercial and construction waste. Facilities are now closed on Saturdays, and the ability of customers and employees to interact is limited. The main office is closed to visitors but staff answers phone calls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. These measures are additionally allowing some employees to work from home, spokeswoman Kathryn Sandoe told Sauro.

And a spokesperson for Republic Services, a Lancaster County trash hauler, told Sauro, “We are doing our best to take care of our customers and minimize any service disruptions.”

Companies are stepping up the use of websites, emails, social media and phone calls to communicate with customers.

And we appreciate this: They understand the financial hardships caused by the wave of unemployment going through Lancaster County.

Moley said Penn Waste is not applying late fees or financing charges for customers. And no one will have their service suspended.

They are looking out for us, so it’s the least we can do to look out for them.

We should pay attention to and follow the “new normal” guidelines issued by our trash and recycling haulers.

We should be mindful of protecting sanitation workers when we bag and tie up trash that goes out to the curb. And we should, of course, continue to make sure we’re only recycling materials that haulers are accepting.

“We are extremely proud of our employees for stepping up during this difficult time,” Penn Waste’s Moley told Sauro.

Let’s make sure we step up, too.