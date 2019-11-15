THE ISSUE

Tiffany Rupert, who owns Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique in East Cocalico Township, teamed up with the national nonprofit Brides Across America to give away wedding gowns to active military members and veterans for their special day. Beginning this past Veterans Day, Rupert will have nearly a dozen women selected by Brides Across America visit her salon for dress fittings. The brides receiving the dresses will come from as close as Lancaster County and as far as Florida.

We always appreciate it when business owners, public officials and others in the community come up with different ways to say thank you to our active military, veterans and first responders.

It becomes too easy to forget what these patriots do or have done on a daily basis — serving our country and saving lives, often at risk to their own. So ways to recognize and help them should be encouraged, and not just around Veterans Day.

We applaud Rupert’s bridal gown giveaway, in partnership with Brides Across America, as a way to make some wedding wishes a reality.

This giveaway is also a reminder that it’s not just men who are serving, or have served, our country. A few key facts about women in the U.S. military, from the 2019 edition of “Women in the Military: Where They Stand,” published by the Service Women’s Action Network:

— “Officially, women have been serving on active duty in the U.S. military since 1901. Unofficially, they have been serving since the American Revolution, during which time women like Deborah Sampson dressed as men to enter the Continental Army, while others, like Margaret Corbin, accompanied their husbands to camp and then onto the battlefield.”

— “Since the end of the draft (conscription) in 1973, the percentage of active duty troops who are women has increased dramatically,” from 1.6% in 1973 to 16.3% as of February 2018.

— Today, more than 210,000 women serve on active duty in the military services of the Department of Defense (Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force), and another 5,955 serve in the active Coast Guard.

— “A significant proportion of U.S. military women are African American; African Americans account for a significantly higher percentage of military women than of military men.”

— About 19% of military women are officers while about 17.3% of military men are officers.

— “The average woman veteran is younger than her male counterpart and more likely to belong to a minority group.”

A veteran herself, Rupert served in the U.S. Navy from 2004-2008 while aboard the USS Tarawa, according to her business website. She completed two seven-month Western Pacific deployments during that time.

While signing loans to start her East Cocalico Township bridal shop in 2016, Rupert told LNP’s Junior Gonzalez she had a “dream list” of things she wanted to accomplish with her business. “Bridal giveaways” was on the list.

And starting the giveaway on Veterans Day was extra special.

“It’s a dream come true," she said. “I feel like I have come full circle.”

Rupert told LNP she is glad to finally be able to give back after several years of growing her business.

After coming home to Ephrata after her stint in the Navy, she worked two part-time jobs — one at a gym and the other at a bridal store — while going to school for criminal justice.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She eventually worked her way up to management at the bridal store. Upon graduating, she went into a brief career in criminal justice.

When “nothing stuck,” as she told Gonzalez, she left that field to go back to the bridal salon business.

“It was the one thing that did make me happy,” she said. “It’s not work ... it’s fun.”

“It’s just truly an honoring moment every time someone chooses their (wedding) dress with my business,” Rupert told LNP.

She opened her own shop — after a few years of learning the ins and outs of the bridal wear industry and scrupulously saving — in February 2016.

Earlier this year, she was asked to host the wedding dress giveaway. Some of the dresses are from Brides Across America, and Rupert is also giving away gowns from her boutique.

Since 2008, Brides Across America has given more than 24,000 wedding dresses to military members, veterans and first responders, according to bridesacrossamerica.com. Founder and CEO Heidi Janson says on the website:

“After thinking about it and coming to (the) conclusion that we take our daily lives for granted, I wanted to give back and say thank you for those sacrificing their lives for us.”

We second that. Thank you for everything you do — and thank you, Tiffany Rupert and Brides Across America, for making their wedding days even more memorable.