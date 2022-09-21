THE ISSUE: As Spotlight PA reported last week, gifts to Pennsylvania lawmakers “including tickets to concerts and sporting events, and trips to prime vacation destinations” are “commonplace in Harrisburg and have drawn the ire of activists who argue they amount to legalized bribery amid widespread distrust in government. ... Despite years of advocacy and flashy protests — including a 2019 demonstration that saw members drop dollar bills on the state House floor — (the good-government group) MarchOnHarrisburg has yet to succeed in convincing lawmakers to legislate away one of their own perks of the job.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.

According to Spotlight PA’s reporting, lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties insist that a lavish trip “rarely influences their policy decisions, and banning gifts is not a top priority for most voters.”

Maybe we should make it more of a priority.

Because we find it hard to believe that, for instance, the state lawmakers who were given an all-expenses-paid trip to a Wyoming rodeo and “Western celebration” this past summer by a Georgia-based company were not swayed by the experience.

As Spotlight PA noted in a separate article, that company, Pace-O-Matic, “makes skill games, slot-like machines that currently generate millions in revenue and, in Pennsylvania, operate in a legal and regulatory gray area — one the Legislature will play a key role in defining.”

Spotlight PA has done excellent reporting on this subject. In May, the news organization noted that under Pennsylvania law, elected officials are allowed to accept gifts “from lobbyists and others as long as they disclose them in annual reports.” Because of this lax approach, Pennsylvania is in “a minority of states with few or no restrictions on gifts, according to a nationwide analysis of gift laws by the National Conference of State Legislatures.”

Yet again, we are distinguished — or, more precisely, diminished — by our potential for corruption.

As Spotlight PA explained, Pennsylvania law places no monetary limits on gifts. Members of the Pennsylvania House are prohibited from receiving cash gifts — but that ban does not apply to state senators.

The lack of a monetary limit on gifts is truly perplexing. Even U.S. Postal Service carriers are prohibited from accepting gifts worth more than $20. And postal carriers are not casting votes on issues that affect the well-being of Pennsylvania citizens.

The reality is that gifts in the political world are rarely freely given. They’re not, in fact, gifts at all but bets that the recipients will give something in return.

MarchonHarrisburg calls this legal bribery, and we find it difficult to disagree with that characterization.

As Spotlight PA reported last week, good-government advocates have rallied behind a compromise bill from state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, a Republican from Luzerne County. His proposed legislation would ban lawmakers from receiving any gifts, transportation, lodging, or recreation of over $250 in value from a single source each year. It would still allow lawmakers to receive free meals, because, apparently, even with per diems — the daily expenses lawmakers can claim without receipts — paying for one’s own meal appears to be for suckers in Harrisburg.

As the law now stands, legislators are required to report, on their yearly ethics disclosures, gifts of more than $250 in value and hospitality such meals or travel of more than $650 in value.

However, as Spotlight PA noted — and this is an important “however” — “those thresholds and the ability of lobbyists to spread costs among multiple clients may ‘result in a substantial skewing of the public’s perception of money actually spent on public officials and employees,’ a 2019 state House study found.

“For instance, in 2018, while public reports listed nearly $40,000 in gifts, meals, and other hospitality to lawmakers, the actual total was closer to $1.5 million.”

That is some very creative accounting.

Elected officials talk all the time nowadays about citizens needing to have confidence in elections. They also need to have confidence in the people they’re electing.

And this lax attitude toward gifts in Harrisburg only serves to undermine our confidence that lawmakers are working for us, rather than for the lobbyists plying them with gifts.

Frankly, it also makes us doubt the acuity of legislators: Do these lawmakers really not understand that they’re being played? We’d ask that of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

When it comes to undermining the public’s confidence in the integrity of elected officials, there’s little meaningful distinction between an actual conflict of interest that may arise from taking a lobbyist’s gift and the appearance of a conflict of interest.

If an interaction looks bad, it hardly matters if it was harmless. Public perception becomes reality.

A gift ban would help to turn that perception around, and lawmakers should realize that such legislation would be in their own best interest.

Some do. As Spotlight PA noted, Kaufer’s bill has both Democratic and Republican co-sponsors, including Steven Mentzer, a Republican from Manheim Township (kudos to him).

But it’s state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a Republican from Centre County, who has yet to schedule a vote on the legislation.

Democratic Whip Jordan Harris (a Millersville University trustee) has defended lawmakers’ close relationships with lobbyists. In 2019, Spotlight PA noted, Harris said “there’s a tension at the meeting table that doesn’t happen at the dinner table, and it’s because of that that people are actually able to get things done.”

The meeting table is paid for by Pennsylvania taxpayers. What happens at the meeting table is required to be public knowledge. What happens at the dinner table, by contrast, is usually cloaked in secrecy — and it’s subsidized by lobbyists.

We also found this galling: One Democrat, who requested anonymity to discuss the proposal freely, told Spotlight PA that they “never looked too closely” at Kaufer’s bill “because it’s not going anywhere.”

“I’ve never seen a piece of legislation passed on the basis of antagonizing every human being under the sun,” that lawmaker said.

Pennsylvania voters reside under that sun. And sunlight, as U.S. Supreme Court Louis Brandeis famously said, “is said to be the best of disinfectants.”

We need more of it in Harrisburg.

The lawmakers we send to the state Capitol must pass a gift ban. We ask state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Drumore Township, to use his considerable influence to make this happen.