THE ISSUE
Our founders were committed to the importance of proportional representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. And they put a population-counting mechanism into the Constitution to help ensure it: “The actual Enumeration shall be made within three Years after the first Meeting of the Congress of the United States, and within every subsequent Term of ten Years, in such Manner as they shall by Law direct.” Starting March 12, U.S. households will begin receiving mailers inviting them to complete the 2020 census by mail, phone or online.
The goal of the U.S. census is simple: Count everyone.
The importance of the census is simply stated, too: Its results determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House and also are used to help draw congressional and state legislative districts. And between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding is apportioned to state and local governments based on census data.
The census matters.
So it should be simple, too, to get everyone to complete their census. Right?
We wish that were the case.
For myriad reasons, it is not.
And so we’ll be keeping up a steady drumbeat on this topic between now and late July.
Education and promotion are important parts of a successful census that counts as many people as possible.
It’s important, first off, to understand what the 2020 census is — and what it isn’t. These facts from the front page of Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline are a good place to start:
— Official census forms should arrive at households between March 12 and April 1.
— The 2020 census is asking nine questions. It wants to know how many people are living or staying at each home, whether the home is owned or rented, and the age, sex and race of each person in the home.
— Crucially, the census does not ask about citizenship, and the law prevents the U.S. Census Bureau from sharing information with law enforcement that might lead to deportation or loss of government benefits. (More on this in a moment.)
— In April, census takers will visit college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers and others living among large groups of people.
— From May through July, census takers will visit homes that haven’t responded to the earlier mailings for an in-person canvass. These workers will have, according to LNP | LancasterOnline, “a valid ID badge that includes their photo, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.”
— The U.S. Census Bureau is advertising and providing outreach materials in Spanish. If a census taker who visits doesn’t speak Spanish, the household may request a return visit from a Spanish-speaking census taker.
Even with all these efforts, there are individuals and groups that will be harder to reach than others. In Lancaster County, those groups include Plain sects, immigrants, refugees and low-income families.
“Many community leaders joined a Complete Count Committee with the goal of getting a full count in Lancaster County,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported Sunday, and the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring local census takers who speak the language of the communities they will visit.
We applaud these initiatives.
‘You have to be brave’
Educating the public before the start of the census will hopefully lead to the most people possible — especially those who might be vulnerable or fearful — being counted.
To that end, Gisele Fetterman, who is married to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Lancaster earlier this week to “highlight a grassroots push to head off an undercount among immigrants and other hard-to-reach populations,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes reported Tuesday.
Gisele Fetterman is working specifically to allay concerns among undocumented immigrants (who count for the census). She connected with members of that group by telling her own life story.
“I know what it’s like to be scared of a knock on the door,” Fetterman, who came to the U.S. from Brazil with her mother and brother when she was 8, told Hawkes. “We were terrified to open our door for years because our family would have been ... deported.”
But she stresses that those living here now shouldn’t be scared. To reinforce this point: There is no citizenship question on the 2020 census. It is not a tool of law enforcement.
It’s vital to spread this message.
Education and the alleviation of these fears will get us closer to a full count, which benefits everyone.
CASA, a Latino and immigrant advocacy organization, worked with Fetterman during her visit to help reinforce this point. (This organization should not be confused with CASA of Lancaster County, which matches children in the foster system with court-appointed special advocates.)
“The key to delivering the message is the messengers,” Thais Carerro, CASA’s Pennsylvania director, said. “That’s how we are making a difference, because it’s not just someone with a government ID. ... It’s people from the community, who we have been hiring, talking every day to their neighbors.”
To be counted is to be courageous. That’s how a CASA field director, Maria Gutierrez, explained it in Hawkes’ story.
“You have to be brave to be here,” Gutierrez said. “You have the right, if you live here, to be counted.”
We urge everyone to do just that.
Learn more
The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board will meet with Leslie Wright of the U.S. Census Bureau at noon Monday. Also taking part will be School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau; Milzy Carrasco, Lancaster’s director of neighborhood engagement; Alice Yoder, executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; and Lancaster County Chief Clerk Larry George. All are members of the Lancaster County Complete Count Committee.
The discussion will be livestreamed on LancasterOnline and the LNP + LancasterOnline Facebook page. Viewers will also be able to watch a replay if they miss the live event.