THE ISSUE

“Incomplete COVID-19 racial and ethnic data may hinder health officials as they try to spot and react to inequities in vaccine distribution and education among Lancaster County’s minority communities, local leaders say,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko reported Sunday. “According to the state, the data it can report is only as good as the information given by vaccine providers and laboratories, and missing data is difficult to retroactively collect. The state required providers report demographic data through an order effective Dec. 15, 2020, said Barry Ciccocioppo, a state Department of Health spokesman. However, each vaccine provider has its own system of collecting and reporting data to the state. This means there is no standard form they are required to complete when administering a vaccine; instead, they report directly into a statewide system.”

Here’s a short list of what we don’t know when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

We don’t know how many minority residents of Lancaster County have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Which means it’s difficult to address gaps in the vaccination effort.

We still don’t know where the county’s mass vaccination site will be located. The empty Bon-Ton building at Park City Center fits the necessary criteria, but no one has confirmed that as the site.

We don’t know how to get a vaccine appointment, except for calling vaccine providers and repeatedly checking their websites, hoping we’ll get lucky.

We don’t know by county how many long-term care residents have been inoculated in Pennsylvania.

We’ll say this again: This is no way to run a vaccination campaign that is critical to our return to something resembling normal life.

President Joe Biden’s administration is working to instill some order in the slapdash patchwork effort we’ve seen so far. We’re heartened by the news Tuesday from Jeffrey Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 coordinator, that the administration is increasing weekly vaccine doses to states to 11 million.

And, beginning next week, the federal government will ship vaccine doses directly to federally qualified health centers — such as Lancaster Health Center — which provide health care to underserved communities.

Vaccinating more Black, Latino, Asian and Native Americans — who have been hard-hit by COVID-19 — is essential.

“Equity is core to our strategy to put this pandemic behind us,” Zients said in a news conference Tuesday, adding that states and local communities must share “the same commitment to equity.”

We agree that this is necessary. And we have great confidence that Lancaster Health Center is ensuring that it is vaccinating minority patients, because providing equitable access to health care is its core mission.

But what of the larger vaccine providers?

Part of a pattern

Meko asked Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and WellSpan Health for racial demographic breakdowns of people they vaccinated, and both said to ask the state Health Department.

“UPMC — one of the largest health systems in the state with 40 hospitals — said it did not have a demographic breakdown for doses it administered,” Meko reported. “The system does not collect the data.”

State Health Department spokesman Ciccocioppo said the state will contact vaccine providers that are found to be “neglecting their reporting responsibility” because race and ethnicity demographic data is important.

We hope they do this — quickly and consistently.

But the failure to have done this already is part of a pattern we’ve seen with the state Department of Health.

Last spring, it only added the racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in April after it faced pressure to do so. And as Meko reported, “despite being almost a year into the pandemic, close to 40% of race data for COVID-19 cases and 70% for case ethnicity are still unknown.”

Such demographic information should have been a priority after it became clear in other parts of the country that minorities were being infected and dying of COVID-19 at disproportionate rates.

For similar reasons, demographic information about vaccination must not only be collected and tracked in a uniform way but made available by county.

But when Meko asked Ciccocioppo for the racial breakdown of vaccination by county, he said the Health Department “does have the county and provider data that is reviewed and analyzed. However, it is not currently in a format to provide.”

We’d like to know why it’s not in a shareable format.

If we had a county public health department, such data would be imperative in ensuring equity in vaccine distribution.

In the absence of one, it’s left to this newspaper to push for that data.

We’re left, too, with this question: Given the historic wrongs perpetrated by the medical establishment on African Americans, shouldn’t state officials have prioritized demographic vaccination data? Not least to ensure that a lack of trust in the health care system wasn’t keeping Black Pennsylvanians from getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

Data on seniors

We’d also like to know the vaccination numbers for residents of long-term care facilities here — another population that has been brutally affected by the pandemic.

But we don’t know have that information. And state officials don’t either.

That’s “because the federal government has oversight of vaccinations at long-term care facilities through its pharmacy partnership with CVS and Walgreens,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila explained. “Both pharmacies provide only statewide vaccination tallies.”

As Brambila reported Saturday, “The roughly 109,000 Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities have borne the brunt of the novel coronavirus. While they account for about 7% of the state’s infections, long-term care residents represent 53% of the deaths.”

Thankfully, these residents have been prioritized in Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout. But we’re not going to rest easy until we have data showing just how many Lancaster County long-term facility residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

A new task force

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that the state is establishing a joint task force with members from each legislative caucus who, according to the governor’s website, “can share vaccine information and communicate issues and solutions expediently on behalf of and to the broader General Assembly.”

The task force’s aim, Wolf said, will be to “ensure collaboration and strengthen communications about the state’s vaccine plan.”

State Sen. Ryan Aument, of Mount Joy, will represent the Senate Republican Caucus on the task force.

This is an excellent step that we hope leads to much-needed cooperation between the legislative and executive branches in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

And we think Aument’s idea of appointing a state “vaccine czar” with a military background in operational planning and execution is worth consideration.

But why is this task force just now being established?

Better late than never, sure, but this seems to us to be one more example of our elected officials playing catch-up in the fight against a lethal virus that hasn’t missed a chance to wreak chaos and sorrow.