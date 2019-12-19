THE ISSUE
“Pennsylvania’s casino industry has launched a sweeping media blitz against unregulated ‘games of skill,’ slots-like machines that are popping up in gas stations, mom-and-pop grocery stores and even barbershops across the state,” Brad Bumsted of The Caucus reported this week. A version of the article also appeared in Tuesday’s LNP. The media blitz has included full-page advertisements in 11 newspapers across the state, including LNP. And the casino industry has sent materials about the games of skill to every member of the state Legislature, according to The Caucus, which is an LNP Media Group watchdog publication that focuses on state government.
We believe both of these things:
— The spread of “games of skill” machines throughout Lancaster County and the state is problematic and unfortunate.
— The concern expressed by the casino industry over these games is purely due to self-interest and not out of any worry for the public’s well-being.
To frame this debate, let’s back up for a moment and define “games of skill.” These machines, LNP’s Gillian McGoldrick explained in June, are neither “a video gaming terminal, nor a slot machine, although all the functionalities are almost exactly alike.” The difference: They call for a level of skill on the part of the player. Some “require a person to change a character to match three-in-a-row or recall the order circles are highlighted,” McGoldrick noted.
That distinction, a Pennsylvania court ruled in 2014, means skills games don’t fall under the regulatory umbrella of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
We believe they should.
We don’t buy the argument that the level of skill required makes the machines substantially different than those in the state’s growing number of casinos.
In a July editorial, we wrote: “Spending money on them is not harmless. It perpetuates a culture of gambling that can be addictive and is not part of the fabric of Lancaster.”
We added that, at the very least, we want to see skills games regulated and taxed at the same level as the state-regulated video gambling terminals that are now popping up in truck stops statewide.
Confused about the difference between all these various machines? That’s understandable. So are we. Which is the point. There’s no nuance here, despite what lobbyists and public relations firms on either side try to tell you.
It’s all gambling.
So treat it all the same.
But, in drawing fire from Pennsylvania’s casino industry, skills games now have a powerful and wealthy foe, which doesn’t bode well for those manufacturers in Harrisburg.
The casino industry’s newspaper advertisements claim skills games are hurting seniors and kids. “You can’t turn a neighborhood store into a shady gambling den,” the ad states.
This would be hilarious were it not so hypocritical. Want to see what a neighborhood looks like when a casino moves in? See Atlantic City.
Additionally, the casino industry wants members of the public to call a hotline and report the locations of skills machines, Bumsted reported. It says the information will be turned over to law enforcement.
Peter Shelly, a Harrisburg public relations consultant working for the casinos, told Bumsted that the spread of the unregulated machines is problematic because minors play them and also, in his view, money that might have gone toward state lottery games (which benefit senior citizens) is instead going into skills games.
“You’ve got machines in pizza parlors, storefronts and gas stations,” Shelly said. “It’s out of control.”
We find that rich.
Excuse us if we don’t believe that the casino industry is concerned for Pennsylvania’s senior citizens. Or even our minors. The casino industry is concerned because skills games pull potential traffic — and dollars — away from casinos. The success of which they have, pardon the pun, bet millions on.
And so this debate will find its way to Harrisburg. And there will be winners and losers when it comes to companies that provide ways for people to gamble. But the public is always among the losers.
We agree with those who contend that gambling amounts to a regressive tax, exacting a higher cost on those who have little money to spare. That cost applies whether you’re referring to unregulated machines in a gas station or regulated machines in a shiny casino.
To our unending dismay, legalized gambling is a ship that has already sailed in Pennsylvania. (In fact, as we wrote this editorial, the York Galleria Mall — just 10 miles west of Columbia on Route 30 — was approved for a mini casino by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.)
The primary thing our legislators can control at this point is the regulation of skills games. Pace-O-Matic, a leading manufacturer of the machines, is actually pushing for state regulation — though on its own terms. According to The Caucus, it prefers “a ‘reasonable’ tax that would likely be lower than the hefty 52% tax casinos pay in addition to a flat $10 million annual fee.”
In our view, however, the only thing that’s reasonable is applying that “hefty” tax to all forms of gambling — including skills games.
We feel for mom-and-pop businesses and veterans lodges that draw revenue from skills games; we honestly do. But gambling is a losing proposition for those who can least afford to lose. And lawmakers need to check its spread.