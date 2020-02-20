THE ISSUE
Last week, the State Board of Funeral Directors indefinitely suspended the funeral director and supervisor licenses of Andrew T. Scheid and the licenses of his two facilities in Lancaster and Manor Township. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Junior Gonzalez reported, a separate, 30-count disciplinary filing remains before the board. The Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home has been accused of failing to return ashes of loved ones, withholding a body for payment, subscribing clients’ signatures on funeral service contracts, and leaving unembalmed, unrefrigerated bodies lying for days in a room with no air conditioning. (Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services).
If ethics mean anything, the indefinite suspension of Andrew T. Scheid’s licenses eventually will become permanent — because his funeral home shouldn’t ever again be trusted with the handling of deceased bodies.
And the State Board of Funeral Directors and top law enforcement officials had better learn something from this terrible saga.
As we wrote in January, there was a disgraceful lack of urgency in investigating what was going on at Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home.
The goings-on allegedly included sexual harassment. A New Jersey man who worked briefly as a funeral director there claims in a federal lawsuit that he was sexually harassed “almost daily” by Joseline Scheid and complained to her husband and his boss, Andrew, to no avail.
That disturbing matter is in the hands of a judge, who will hold a hearing Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
What we continue to find maddening is how long it took for authorities to take seriously the complaints against this funeral home from those who had been devastated by their dealings with it.
Some examples:
— The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, then led by Craig Stedman, failed to pursue a 2015 case in which that funeral home sent a grieving daughter a $10,000 statement of goods and services that Andrew T. Scheid allegedly had signed in her name.
— The body of a man who died last July was not embalmed, not refrigerated and not kept as the law requires in a sealed container, according to one complaint. His body was left in a room lacking even air conditioning to decompose significantly.
That complaint, sent to the district attorney’s office in July 2019, alleged that four or five other bodies also were lying in an unrefrigerated room.
But, as Gonzalez reported, “an evaluation into that complaint ended within weeks.”
We found that to be appalling.
And we found this to be absolutely true: Vonda Kirchner, who received the $10,000 bill — even though her mother had made funeral arrangements with Scheid in 1998 — told LNP | LancasterOnline that if her case had been taken up by the district attorney, “A lot of people could’ve been saved from their suffering and their torment.”
Instead, the alleged negligence and resulting horrors were unabated.
In January, when the county coroner recovered four bodies from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, the bodies were unembalmed, unrefrigerated and — again, that stomach-turning phrase — significantly decomposed.
As we wrote in January, “There ought to be a more effective mechanism than sending a complaint to a state oversight board that doesn’t address it until it becomes one in a pile of complaints years later.”
Even a member of the funeral directors board acknowledged that cases can take “a while to appear” before that board.
Robert E. Neely said in January that he filed an unrelated complaint to the Pennsylvania Department of State eight months before and still hadn’t gotten any response. He said cases could take up to a year or more of investigation before reaching the state board for action.
“I’ve complained that we should be more proactive and quicker,” Neely said.
We couldn’t agree more.
As Gonzalez reported, families had filed complaints against Andrew T. Scheid not just with the State Board of Funeral Directors and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, but also with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
But until LNP | LancasterOnline reported on these issues and Scheid’s license was suspended, other families couldn’t have known that complaints had been lodged against him.
The case of the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home should be a cautionary tale for the State Board of Funeral Directors and local law enforcement officials.
The handling of human remains is a sacred duty. And handling funeral arrangements — and paying the associated bills — often takes place when people are too grief-stricken and distracted to pay attention to the fine print. That’s why funeral directors must be held to high standards of accountability and ethics. That’s why complaints against them must be investigated promptly and thoroughly.
We hope they will be in the future.
Transparency needed from Bernie Sanders et al.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders told CNN on Tuesday night that he had no plans to release any additional medical records — despite an earlier promise to do so, and despite the fact that he had a heart attack in October.
Those who seek the U.S. presidency need to be transparent with voters. That means releasing medical records — not just letters from personal physicians — as well as tax returns.
This standard should apply to all presidential candidates — and to the incumbent.
Voters should get all the information they need to determine whether a candidate is fit — in all senses of that word — for the highest office in the United States.