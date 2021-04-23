THE ISSUE: We examine three recent news items, beginning with this: “A key state Senate committee on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved legislation to temporarily allow survivors of decades-old child sexual abuse to sue the perpetrators,” Spotlight PA reported, adding that, “The 11-3 vote by the Judiciary Committee positions the bill for a historic floor debate as early as next week.” The second item: State House Bill 1167 “would boost state funding to the 100 most underfunded school districts by $100 million in its first year and more as needed in following years,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported last week. Finally, The Washington Post has described “burgeoning scams” involved falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards that are increasingly available online and “could undermine people’s safety, as well as the success of the nation’s largest mass vaccination effort.”

It’s frustrating to see proposed solutions to important issues — even when they’re solutions we support — handled inefficiently.

If lawmakers in Harrisburg tackled problems in a more straightforward fashion, they might find they have more time to truly tackle other big issues that matter to Pennsylvanians.

We start with this week’s news that the Republican-controlled state Senate may soon debate new legislation that would allow survivors of childhood sexual abuse who have aged out of the statute of limitations to seek justice against their abusers in civil court.

As Spotlight PA notes, this would be “an alternative path to justice after a Wolf administration error derailed a previous effort” that would have let voters decide on a proposed constitutional amendment to give survivors a two-year window for civil litigation in May’s primary election.

We blasted that “horrendous mistake” by the Wolf administration.

But then, last month, we urged Republicans in the General Assembly to take action that would have swiftly rectified the error by Kathy Boockvar, Gov. Tom Wolf’s former head of the Department of State. Legislators could have used an emergency process to allow the proposed constitutional amendment to still appear on next month’s ballot.

As we have written, survivors want “their day in civil court not just to seek justice against their abusers but against the institution that had enabled and concealed their abuse.”

We were disappointed that GOP lawmakers didn’t take the emergency amendment route to fix Boockvar’s error.

Now, at least, there is some movement for a legislative fix to enact a temporary window for civil litigation. We would welcome that, of course. Survivors have waited what must seem like an anguishing eternity for justice.

But it’s a fraught path. The approval by the Senate Judiciary Committee might not be sufficient to get the legislation through the full Senate. And, as Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman notes, there may be a court battle if the General Assembly approves a window through legislation. “Lobbyists for the Catholic Church and the insurance industry have vehemently opposed the bill for years,” Spotlight PA reported.

This complicated route to justice for survivors could have been avoided, twice — if Boockvar’s office hadn’t made a cataclysmic mistake, or if the General Assembly last month had agreed to use the emergency process to get the constitutional amendment in front of voters this year.

But bureaucrats and lawmakers always seem to make things harder than necessary.

School funding

We are also seeing inefficiency in dealing with fair funding for Pennsylvania schools.

Wolf, in this year’s state budget proposal, “wants all existing basic education funding, $6.2 billion, plus a $200 million increase,” to flow through the state’s 2016 fair funding formula. Plus, in Wolf’s approach, an “additional $1.15 billion will ensure that no school loses a single dollar in state resources from using the formula.”

We support the governor’s proposal. It directly meets the crucial need of serving Pennsylvania’s children equitably.

And enacting it is within the General Assembly’s reach. As we wrote earlier this month, “Pennsylvania lawmakers have the power to apply their own fair funding formula to 100% of the money they allocate to schools in the 2021-22 state budget.”

Real and ongoing harm is being done to students in Lancaster County and throughout the commonwealth by continuing to underfund students in growing school districts.

So we don’t fully understand why Democratic state Rep. Mike Schlossberg of Allentown is proposing his own legislation, called Level Up, which would address fair funding with much more of an incrementalist approach.

HB 1167 would, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Geli writes, “boost state funding to the 100 most underfunded school districts by $100 million in its first year and more as needed in following years ... (to) help lessen the gap between Pennsylvania’s richest and poorest school districts.”

Schlossberg’s proposal is well-intended, but Wolf’s solution is fairer and more direct.

Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, told Geli, “Because we understand that (Wolf’s proposal) faces stiff opposition from the General Assembly, we are supporting the Level Up supplement proposal as another tool in the Harrisburg toolkit to begin to take a critically necessary step toward more equitable funding for districts that have the fewest resources available.”

Level Up doesn’t appear to go far enough. Our stance remains that 100% fair funding cannot wait.

Faking it

Finally, the most absurd and incredulous inefficiency of all: We find it jaw-dropping to read that some people are spending money on eBay, Etsy and other websites to purchase a fake document declaring inaccurately that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Here’s a better idea: Just get vaccinated. It’s free. And shots are now easier than ever to get.

Vaccinations — not fraudulent documents — are how we move our communities and economy safely forward.

Don’t let anyone looking to separate you from your money in order to perpetrate a hoax tell you otherwise.

Sorrowful day

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams confirmed Thursday that a body found buried near Gap on Wednesday by law enforcement officials is that of Linda Stoltzfoos.

The 18-year-old Amish woman from Upper Leacock Township had disappeared while walking home from church last June 21. The gut-wrenching story remained in our county’s focus — with initial hopes for a positive outcome to the search — for months. Justo Smoker of Paradise Township was later charged in Stoltzfoos’ disappearance, but no additional information came to light on her fate or whereabouts.

Our hearts and thoughts today are with the Stoltzfoos family. The recovery of her body gives the family the opportunity to provide her with a proper burial.

“That’s meaningful,” said Adams, on behalf of the law enforcement officers who worked so long and hard to bring Linda home.

Indeed it is. But it’s also unlikely there will peace or closure for her devastated family any time soon. It’s our prayerful hope that it comes eventually.