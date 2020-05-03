THE ISSUE

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 24 rural counties in northern Pennsylvania may partially reopen May 8. With 1,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Lancaster County is nowhere near meeting the benchmarks for partial reopening established by the Wolf administration. County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni also confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that the county had seen 183 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Friday.

It’s now May, a month generally filled with happy occasions like commencement ceremonies, Mother’s Day get-togethers, baseball games, weddings and graduation parties.

But our calendars this month — like last month’s — are mostly blank. Any of the joyful May diversions that would break up our daily routines will have to be conducted online, if at all.

This is hard.

This is really hard.

Lancaster County has been under a stay-at-home order since March 27. That means that those of us not deemed essential workers have been at home for more than five weeks.

It didn’t get any easier when we learned that while other counties will move Friday from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase in the Wolf administration’s reopening plan, we’re likely to remain in the red phase for weeks more.

According to LNP | LancasterOnline’s calculations, Lancaster County saw 790 new cases in the 14-day period that ended Friday. That equals 145 new cases per 100,000 people.

We need to get down to 50 new cases per 100,000, so we are nearly three times over the threshold. And unless things change dramatically, we’ll be in this position for a while.

This means more anxious waiting for small business owners. More anxiety for the more than 49,000 Lancaster County residents who have filed for unemployment compensation since March.

And more time at home.

As we wrote Wednesday, we believe in the wisdom of adhering to the state’s guidelines and staying home until we have some evidence that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us here.

There is little such evidence yet.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said at a county news conference Tuesday that — for the first time since the pandemic started — Lancaster General Hospital was caring for more than 50 COVID-19 patients "over the last few days.” Which was, as he described it, “a considerable rise in inpatient cases” — possibly owing to a lack of social distancing by some people over the Easter holiday.

We still have far too many cases and deaths, and far too little testing capacity to reopen Lancaster County at this point. But we’re heartened by efforts of the City of Lancaster and the nonprofit Lancaster Health Center to conduct contact tracing to identify and notify people who have been exposed to COVID-19. Containing any future spread of COVID-19 will be imperative. We hope to see these efforts expanded by other entities in the county.

In the meantime, we wait.

And as Lancaster native and McCaskey alumnus Jeff Forster observed in today’s Perspective section, waiting doesn’t come easily to most of us. “Americans in 2020 don’t have a lot of practice when it comes to giving up the freedom to go and do what we please, where and when we wish to do it,” Forster wrote in a moving column addressed to his late parents.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But, as he also noted, “We are not being asked to take up arms and enter into battle,” as his parents’ generation “did with great resolve.”

Which is certainly true.

And most of us don’t have it nearly as hard as front-line workers do — the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, hospital cleaners, emergency responders, grocery store cashiers, delivery people and others putting their lives on the line during this pandemic. Some in their ranks have become ill with COVID-19; we can’t ever take their sacrifices for granted.

Nevertheless, it’s still hard to miss the occasions we might be enjoying this month were it not for COVID-19: the triumphant and inspiring visits by high school seniors to their elementary schools; the fancy restaurant brunches to which we were hoping to treat our mothers; the elementary and middle school field days; the First Communion Masses; the Memorial Day picnics.

And, as the temperatures rise, our stuck-at-home children are going to want to go to the park with their friends. We’re going to have to tell them they can’t, and this won’t be easy either.

It would help if municipalities and school districts posted signs and tape off the playground and recreational equipment around which kids tend to congregate in warm weather. Not all those spaces have been so marked. Parents could use the backing of an official notice. (In our experience, kids often want a second opinion. This would give them one.)

Remaining under a stay-at-home order, however, doesn’t mean we need to stay indoors. We can still take long walks with our families. We can still exercise outside. We can still enjoy the particular gifts nature offers us in May.

While we yearn for a quick trip to the beach, or wonder what to do about the vacation we had planned for this summer, we can count ourselves fortunate if our families haven’t experienced a serious loss because of COVID-19.

There are some families today who will grieve their dying loved ones, necessarily but sorrowfully apart from their bedsides.

And there are some facing terrible financial problems.

This is hard. But it could have been harder had we not done the right thing by staying home all this time.

We can — we must — stay home for a while more.

Press Freedom Day

Pandemics are paradoxically tough on the news industry.

At the very time when accurate, reliable information is desperately needed, newspapers are struggling to stay afloat. American newspapers, including LNP | LancasterOnline, have been hit hard by the loss of advertising revenue that has accompanied the economic shutdown.

Today is UNESCO World Press Freedom Day.

For us, it’s an occasion to thank the Founding Fathers for the First Amendment; to laud those risking their health and lives to report on the pandemic; and to thank LNP | LancasterOnline subscribers for helping us to deliver the content Lancaster County wants and needs.