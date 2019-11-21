THE ISSUE
Dan Jurman, CEO of the nonprofit Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, the county’s largest anti-poverty organization, is “leaving to head a new state office tasked with reforming the way Pennsylvania provides care for vulnerable populations,” LNP’s Tim Stuhldreher reported Monday.
We don’t know yet just how effective Jurman’s leadership of CAP has been.
Anti-poverty work is stubbornly averse to quick assessment. It’s often a matter of planting seeds that take months and years to yield results.
In order to eliminate poverty, Jurman wrote in a June 2015 LNP op-ed, “We need to conquer the tyranny of the moment that keeps so many mothers and their children trapped. We need to meet each person where they are, and build upon each person’s strength until he or she has the courage to dream again. We need to build partnerships and networks that can allow people to work to make their dreams a reality. We need a plan, and the fortitude to see it through.”
That means setting people up for long-term self-sufficiency by preparing them for decent-paying jobs. Eliminating discrimination and other systemic obstacles to advancement. Making housing and transportation more available. Countering domestic violence and other adverse childhood experiences. Changing attitudes and chipping away at resistance to change.
Jurman has attempted to do all that as he’s led the Community Action Partnership and headed former Mayor Rick Gray’s Commission to Combat Poverty (which was succeeded by the Lancaster Coalition to Combat Poverty).
Jurman told LNP he will remain involved in the coalition’s implementation of its One Good Job plan. And he’ll remain on the project committee at Lancaster Equity, which focuses on affordable housing and economic development. (As Stuhldreher reported, “Lancaster Equity’s highest-profile project is the upcoming renovation of Southern Market Center into a food hall.”)
Under Jurman’s dynamic leadership, CAP launched CAPital Workforce, a job training and building rehab program. It also took the Crispus Attucks Community Center under its wing, preserving that essential resource for local African Americans.
And Jurman — who experienced homelessness as a kid when his stepfather abandoned the family — has been an advocate for sensible welfare reform that allows low-income earners to advance in their jobs without losing essential government benefits that help to keep their families afloat.
Jurman will begin work Dec. 16 as executive director of the state Office of Advocacy and Reform.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf established the office by an executive order earlier this year as part of a package of reforms, Stuhldreher reported.
The office will be charged with updating and otherwise improving social services provided to Pennsylvanians deemed “vulnerable” — who include at-risk children, the elderly in long-term care, incarcerated juveniles and individuals with disabilities.
“The issue,” Stuhldreher noted, “has acquired urgency due to a number of recent scandals — in particular, the case of Glen Mills Schools, a Delaware County reform school which was shut down this year after its history of endemic abuse and violence against its students came to light through reporting by The Philadelphia Inquirer.”
Also cited by Wolf when announcing his executive order: the state’s horrific “Kids for Cash” scandal, in which two Luzerne County judges were revealed to have accepted kickbacks from two for-profit juvenile detention facilities in exchange for placing children in those facilities.
“We’ve heard and seen the horror stories,” Wolf said. State government, he said, has been “too eager to serve the needs of institutions and too reluctant to serve the needs of people.”
The Office of Advocacy and Reform will include a new child advocate position and will integrate the state’s long-term care ombudsman. Wolf’s Council on Reform, which also was created by his executive order, will help Jurman to set his office’s priorities.
Part of Jurman’s mission will be to work with state agencies to establish trauma-informed training and practices. As Lancaster County health experts told the LNP Editorial Board in September, unaddressed childhood trauma can lead to physical and mental health issues in adulthood, as well as shortened life expectancy.
While we’re not generally in favor of government expansion — or executive orders, for that matter — an office specifically charged with looking out for our most vulnerable citizens seems to be a good idea. Children in foster care, residents of long-term care facilities and teens in juvenile detention are among those often overlooked and even forgotten by society. And in the absence of attention given to them, neglect and abuse can occur.
Jurman has his work cut out for him as he advances their interests in Harrisburg. We wish him well.
CAP announced Wednesday that Vanessa Philbert will succeed Jurman as CEO. Previously the organization’s chief impact officer, Philbert will be the first woman to hold the top position in the organization's 53-year history.
We wish her well, too.
Theirs are difficult jobs. And important ones.