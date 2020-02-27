THE ISSUE
Earlier this week, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes profiled the unlikely friendship shared by Ryan Forbes, of New Holland, and Wendell Metzler. The former was a felon; the latter is a New Holland police officer. Their paths crossed unhappily throughout the early 2000s. Then one of the men apologized to the other.
The “script flipped.”
That’s how Hawkes described the turning point in the relationship between Forbes and Metzler. And it was made possible by an apology.
As Hawkes reported, the first encounter between Forbes and Metzler was a bruising and ugly one.
On a May 2001 night, the New Holland police arrived to break up a party of underage drinkers and Forbes, then 20, made a run for it.
Metzler gave chase, down a sidewalk, through backyards, catching Forbes at a fence gate. Forbes threw a punch at the police officer, hitting him, as Hawkes described, “with enough force to knock him to the ground. Forbes opened the gate but didn’t get far. Metzler tackled him as the gate swung shut behind them. ... Metzler put Forbes in a headlock and blasted him with pepper spray, the blinding mist getting the officer, too.”
Forbes landed in Lancaster County Prison for nine weeks.
And that wasn’t even the worst of their encounters.
Three years later, Metzler tried to pull over a pickup truck that was weaving down New Holland’s Main Street. Forbes, who had been drinking, was behind the wheel.
Again, Metzler gave chase, this time in his police car, at high speeds.
The pickup truck hit the side of the police car. The police car rear-ended the pickup, causing it to spin into a cornfield. And still the chase continued.
“Forbes finally stopped at his father’s house and ran unwittingly toward Metzler,” Hawkes wrote. “The officer tackled Forbes, bashed his head with a flashlight and shot him with pepper spray. ... On pleading guilty to felony assault, Forbes began his longest — and last — stay behind bars. He walked out of a state prison near Erie on Dec. 29, 2005.”
Seven times Forbes went to jail, filled with malice toward Metzler.
But then the angry young man found God’s grace, embarked on the path to sobriety and turned his life around. And at the 2007 New Holland Fair, he approached Metzler, who was on bike patrol, to apologize for all the harm he had done.
To his great credit, Metzler not only accepted Forbes’ apology but also gave him his personal cellphone number. They invited each other to meals. Metzler joined the board of directors of the transitional home where Forbes lived and began attending weekly Bible study there.
Metzler grew to trust his former nemesis so much that he sometimes asked Forbes to babysit his two children.
And in 2011, Metzler was the best man at Forbes’ wedding.
“They started doing speaking engagements together and self-published a book,” Hawkes wrote.
Forbes earned a degree in addictions recovery at Liberty University and works as a drug-and-alcohol counselor at Lancaster County Prison.
Metzler now has an aggressive form of cancer. But he and his former-nemesis-turned-friend continue to give presentations to groups. And the police officer is bolstered by Forbes’ perseverance in the face of long odds.
If you haven’t read Hawkes’ story, please find some time to do so. It’s a story with lessons for all of us.
Many of us are so angry these days — angry and despairing. We blame the know-nothings on the other side of the political or cultural divide for our problems. We cannot agree on the simplest set of established truths and facts on anything, whether it’s coronavirus, immunization, climate change, immigration or economics.
We no longer know how to talk to people with different worldviews. Instead, we prefer to hear confirmed what we already believe. So we huddle mostly with those who share our beliefs.
But then there’s Metzler, a pillar of his community who has dedicated his professional life to keeping that community safe.
And Forbes, the former felon who, by his own description, had a painful childhood and adolescence that led to self-loathing and anti-social behavior and, ultimately, prison.
The cop and the reformed community menace, now close friends, telling their story to encourage others to consider forgiveness.
If Metzler can forgive Forbes for making his life as a police officer so difficult, and if Forbes can forgive Metzler for repeatedly arresting him, why can’t we forgive those we perceive as foes?
It took courage for Forbes to apologize to Metzler in 2007. And it took courage for Metzler to accept the apology.
Vilifying our adversaries doesn’t take courage. It’s cowardly.
On Wednesday — Ash Wednesday — Pope Francis urged Roman Catholics to give up trolling for Lent.
Yes, trolling.
Lent “is a time to give up useless words, gossip, rumors, tittle-tattle and speak to God on a first-name basis,” the pontiff said, according to Reuters. “We live in an atmosphere polluted by too much verbal violence, too many offensive and harmful words, which are amplified by the internet.”
Pope Frances is right, of course. There is too much verbal violence in the world. And too much actual violence.
If we look for them, there also are examples of goodness and redemption. Among them is the story of the improbable and inspiring friendship between Forbes and Metzler.
Voting discussion
Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar will meet with the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board this morning at 10. The discussion will be livestreamed on LancasterOnline and the LNP + LancasterOnline Facebook page.
Boockvar is Pennsylvania’s top elections official. Among the topics we’ll discuss: election security and the changes in Pennsylvania law that have expanded the voter registration period and mail-in voting.
Email any questions you’d like us to ask Secretary Boockvar to Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy: scassidy@lnpnews.com.