“Charlie Smithgall, a former Lancaster mayor known for his strong anti-crime policies and early support for the downtown convention center as a key to the city’s economic revitalization, died Tuesday. He was 77,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported Wednesday. “Debbie Smithgall, his wife, said he died at 3:30 a.m. at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. She said her husband had been having heart problems, but the severity only became clear several days ago. ... Smithgall, a businessman and pharmacist whose hands-on approach to running City Hall got things done but occasionally rankled members of City Council, served as mayor for two terms, from 1998 until 2006.”

Debbie Smithgall told LNP | LancasterOnline that her husband “loved being mayor. I don’t think there was ever a day that he said, ‘Oh, I have to go to City Hall.’ He had the heart of the city in his heart. He loved the people. He loved what was going on downtown.”

The “heart of the city in his heart” — that’s beautifully stated, and we don’t doubt it. The man always known as “Charlie,” or “Mayor,” but rarely “Charles,” was an ardent advocate for the City of Lancaster.

This editorial board might not always have agreed with his approach. But there would be no questioning his dedication.

Even former Mayor Rick Gray, who defeated Smithgall in the 2005, 2009 and 2013 mayoral contests — Smithgall was nothing if not resolute — lauded the contributions of his Republican opponent.

“We were political opponents, but I never questioned his commitment to Lancaster and his love of Lancaster,” Gray said.

He noted that the Lancaster County Convention Center, a new police station, Red Rose Transit Authority’s Queen Street Station, Clipper Magazine Stadium and Binns Park were among the transformative projects Smithgall boosted.

Matt Parido, who served as Smithgall’s chief of staff in the mayor’s office, recalled his boss asking, “ ‘What can we do today to make the city better?’ ”

Bernie Harris, a reporter for the Lancaster New Era, an LNP predecessor, and now the city clerk, noted that when Smithgall was elected in 1998, “the downtown was struggling. The city as a whole was struggling. There were some improvements made during his predecessor’s term (Janice Stork), but it was Charlie that fired up the revitalization of downtown Lancaster.”

Smithgall believed in Lancaster city and envisioned what it could be. He always did what he thought was best for the city — even if it drew criticism.

As mayor, for instance, his enthusiasm for the Street Operations Group, a quick-response team of police officers known for their yellow shirts, was controversial. Residents of Lancaster’s Southeast had alleged abusive and overly aggressive treatment by “yellow shirts” before Smithgall took office. Nevertheless, Smithgall increased the unit’s funding and touted its work as a success.

Tom Baldrige, former president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber, told LNP | LancasterOnline that Smithgall “created a mindset change within the city.” He described Smithgall as “a very can-do man. There wasn’t a problem in front of him that he wouldn’t try to solve.”

In the face of opposition, Smithgall pushed for the former Watt & Shand building in Penn Square to become the convention center and hotel complex it now is. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported Wednesday, “Smithgall also was key to bringing Clipper Magazine Stadium to the city. Initial plans would have put it in Manheim Township.”

Smithgall wrote to the state, which was providing the lion’s share of the project’s funding, and pledged that the city would cover the funding gap. He promised $900,000 to the county Redevelopment Authority for the stadium project without City Council approval.

We would have criticized his go-it-alone strategy. And Gray ultimately asked that the money be withdrawn from the 2006 budget and secured additional funding from the state.

But Smithgall’s insistence on building the ballpark in the city was smart. As we wrote in an August editorial, the Barnstormers’ home is a gem.

In addition to showcasing winning baseball — the Barnstormers recently won their third Atlantic League championship — Clipper Magazine Stadium has become a prime place where Lancaster County’s nonprofit organizations can highlight their causes. It hosts graduations, Christmas light shows, 9/11 commemorations.

We cannot imagine Lancaster city without it.

Same goes for the convention center, where groups including quilters, Pennsylvania county commissioners, anime and science fiction aficionados, bridal vendors, business leaders and Holstein breeders have convened, drawing hordes of visitors downtown.

After he left the mayor’s office, Smithgall continued to pay attention to the running of the city. He was, after all, a city business owner.

In 2018, he shot an armed man who attempted, with another armed man, to rob Smithgall’s West Lemon Street pharmacy. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Smithgall had “faced the threat of imminent death,” and so no charges were filed against him. Which was clearly the right call.

Smithgall was an antique artillery collector who opened the Smithgall Foundation Cannon Museum in 2019. His wife told LNP | LancasterOnline that they have more than 100 cannons.

He hosted cannon shoots at his 143-acre farm in Drumore Township. For 35 years, ending in 2015, he provided the cannons fired during the performance of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” at Long’s Park’s Independence Day celebrations. He also provided cannons for the 2012 Steven Spielberg movie “Lincoln” and the 1993 movie “Gettysburg.”

Though he sought elective office multiple times, Smithgall didn’t need the work. Unlike the elected officials whom we suspect couldn’t make a living in the private sector, Smithgall was a successful pharmacist who took over his father’s pharmacy and built on his father’s success, cementing its place as a city institution.

In a 2016 LNP | LancasterOnline article marking the 100th anniversary of Smithgall’s Pharmacy, Smithgall said, “I can’t tell you how many heart-attack victims I’ve taken to the hospital. How many strokes.” Not to mention the cuts he bandaged or the splinters he extracted — all at no charge. No wonder he had many loyal customers.

Like the antique cannons he collected, Smithgall didn’t always hit his target when he was mayor. But he met his aim of making Lancaster city better, and he left a truly indelible legacy for which we are grateful.

We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife of 50 years and his daughter Allison — and to the many who loved and admired him.