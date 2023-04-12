Democracy could get a boost if the Lancaster County Board of Elections approves a measure that would allow voters to “cure” mail-in ballots — that is, fix minor errors to avoid having their votes rejected.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported, the Lancaster County measure, which Democratic county Commissioner John Trescot plans to propose, would restrict curing to the outer envelope — allowing voters to fix a missed or incorrect date or signature.

It would not go as far as other ballot curing measures in other states, or even in other Pennsylvania counties. But it would be a welcome step toward ensuring that voters’ ballots are counted, and not tossed just because they forgot to sign, or they inaccurately dated, the voter declaration on the outer return envelope.

As Lisi noted, the measure has a chance of passing only because Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons “were forced to give up their seats on the elections board this year because both are running for reelection. Trescot is not running for election this year, which frees him to continue serving on the board of elections, traditionally composed of the three county commissioners.”

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth appointed retired county solicitor Christina Hausner and Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffery Wright, both Republicans, to fill in for Parsons and D’Agostino.

Wright, however, will not be at today’s elections board meeting because he has COVID-19 and isn’t expected to return to work until next week.

Both of the Republican commissioners strongly oppose ballot curing.

“It gets into issues of game-playing: Are they calling some voters in and not other voters?” Parsons asserted in November.

We’re curious as to why Parsons would think some voters might be notified, but not others.

Trescot’s proposal would authorize election officials to post, on the county website, a list of voters who make clerical mistakes on their mail-in ballot outer return envelopes. Those voters then could go to the county elections office and remedy their mistakes. No game-playing would be involved at all.

We found it a hopeful sign of understanding that Wright recently cited an LNP | LancasterOnline report that 60% of the county’s rejected mail-in ballots in the 2022 midterms were from voters 65 years and older.

A missing signature or inaccurate date on a ballot’s outer envelope doesn’t impact the validity of the ballot itself; the ballot’s postmark or elections office records can confirm that it arrived on time. Small errors aren’t the result of voter stupidity, as a writer of a letter to the editor published today suggests. They’re not the product of nefarious intent. They’re simple, easily fixable mistakes.

Of course, the county wouldn’t have to pass its own measure if state lawmakers would do the right thing and pass legislation that standardizes ballot curing across the commonwealth.

Unfortunately, partisan gridlock dims the prospects of that happening. So for now, we hope the temporarily revamped Lancaster County Board of Elections acts in favor of democracy and the right of voters to have their ballots counted.