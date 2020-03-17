THE ISSUE

Today is St. Patrick’s Day, the celebration of Ireland’s primary patron saint. It takes place this year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 6,000 people have died across the globe from the disease caused by a novel coronavirus. And even Ireland has shuttered its pubs and canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade. Monday afternoon, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a 14-day statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses. President Donald Trump urged Americans to cancel discretionary travel and to stay out of bars, restaurants and food courts.

If you want to celebrate in the true spirit of St. Patrick today, do the most generous thing possible and stay home.

We were dismayed by the number of revelers who partied in bars here and across the nation over the weekend, as if nothing was more important than downing shots of Jameson’s and pints of Guinness and Harp.

If the Irish in Ireland can sacrifice trips to their local pubs, so can we.

So must we.

We welcomed Gov. Wolf’s announcement Monday of a statewide shutdown of nonessential business activity. Perhaps now more people will understand the seriousness of what’s facing us — though that understanding would have been advanced by a quick public release of guidelines for businesses. This was an oversight that House Republican leadership rightly pointed out in its own news release Monday. (The Wolf administration issued a press release Monday evening; it can be read here.)

We understand that bars and restaurants — and their employees — are going to be in tough straits in the weeks, possibly months, ahead as people necessarily stay home. We also understand that for Irish bars, especially, St. Patrick’s is a major revenue-producer. Not being able to host the usual festivities will exact a financial toll, and that will be brutal.

But these are extraordinary and perilous times.

This newspaper is owned by Steinman Communications, which also owns The Pressroom Restaurant and Bar. Its management decided over the weekend that it would close for a minimum of two weeks. “This difficult decision was made because of our responsibilities to our staff and our guests,” its statement read.

Tellus360 in downtown Lancaster temporarily closed its doors Monday, expressing the hope that our “incredible community” will “make it through this stronger and better than ever.”

That was before the governor’s announcement.

As of noon Monday, however, other Irish pubs in Lancaster County remained open — despite the caution from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

Their hours were numbered, however, as Wolf ordered bars and restaurants to close their dine-in service by 12:01 this morning, and switch to takeout service only. The governor said he doesn’t want to use state resources to enforce closures. He shouldn’t need to force Pennsylvanians to do the right thing.

Wolf said medical experts have advised him that curbing nonessential business activity is “the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients.”

Being barred from our usual St. Patrick’s Day haunts doesn’t mean we should hold large gatherings of our own. Citing the “invisible enemy” that is novel coronavirus, a somber President Trump said Monday that people should avoid gathering in groups of more than 10.

So we should stay home with our immediate family. We should be as responsible as The Ogham Stones.

That popular local Celtic punk band took the admirable step Sunday of following other local bands in canceling its gigs “for the duration of the crisis our world is now experiencing.” The band vowed to resume performing “as soon as the world is not arse-backwards,” in celebration “not only of St. Paddy’s Day, but of the return of normalcy to our lives.”

And the Boston Celtic punk band the Dropkick Murphys announced it would stream a live concert this evening at 7 on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live.

There are those, we know, who are going to be unhappy about all of this. But staying home from St. Patrick’s Day celebrations is not asking too much.

You may be young and healthy, but that doesn’t make you immune from COVID-19. And you should want to protect older and more vulnerable people.

Everyone needs to do their part to break the chain of infection and slow the disease’s spread. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing exponentially.

Pennsylvania had 12 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 last Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, it had 76 confirmed cases. That’s an increase of more than 500% — and Monday afternoon’s number was sure to grow.

As the experts keep telling us, we need to flatten the disease curve by practicing social distancing. Which means we’ll have to survive without the gym, the nail salon and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to decrease the odds of others catching COVID-19.

Our favorite viral post right now reads: “Your grandparents were called to war. You are being called to sit on your couch. You can do this.”

We can all do this.

In his annual St. Patrick’s Day address, Michael Higgins, president of Ireland, said this: “Today, as the world faces the global spread of the coronavirus, we are called more than ever to follow the values embodied in the story of St. Patrick.”

Those “values of solidarity and concern for the well-being” of others will play a fundamental role, he said, if we are to effectively confront this pandemic.

Higgins called on the Irish everywhere to “draw on the best of our Irishness in order to create a safer future for ourselves and all those who live on our shared vulnerable planet.”

The Irish toast “slainte” (pronounced slawn-che) is Gaelic for “health.” You hear it bandied around quite a bit this time of year.

It will be uttered this St. Patrick’s Day with more hope than certainty.