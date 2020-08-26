THE ISSUE

State officials are “broadly applying a decades-old law authored in the heyday of syphilis to deny requests for COVID-19 data and records,” Spotlight PA’s Aneri Pattani reported Aug. 19. Information that has been withheld includes communications between the state and those who run nursing homes, which have been at the deadly epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania. “As a result, the public may never have a complete understanding of the administration’s at-times inconsistent statements and secretive decisions,” Pattani wrote. (Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with news organizations including LNP Media Group.)

Actions by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to block the release of COVID-19 data and records have created an unnecessary additional public safety issue during this pandemic, which has killed 7,605 Pennsylvanians as of Tuesday.

Terry Mutchler, who was the founding director of Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records, stated the issue clearly to Spotlight PA.

“If ever there is a moment in the commonwealth or in the nation’s history that citizens need to be 100% certain that they have the most accurate information and the ability to assess information provided by a government, it is this moment,” said Mutchler, who is now a First Amendment attorney with Dilworth Paxson law firm.

We agree. Government transparency on COVID-19 is crucial for public safety. We should, with very few limitations, have equal access to the data that informs its decision-making during this crisis. It is discouraging how many obstacles the Wolf administration has put up to stem the flow of that information.

“For the first months of the pandemic, as state officials took sweeping and unprecedented actions to combat COVID-19, the public was cut off from a crucial tool to understand how those life-and-death decisions were being made,” Spotlight PA’s Pattani wrote.

In mid-March, the state stopped responding to public records requests. But when the process for requesting records resumed in May, sufficient transparency did not return. Instead, Pattani reported, the state Department of Health has used the shield of 1955’s Disease Prevention and Control Act, which “gives the health department wide authority to keep reports of contagious diseases confidential.”

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine initially used the law to withhold data on the COVID-19 tests conducted by the state and the number of cases in nursing homes. Her department subsequently released that information, but officials have continued to use the 1955 law to keep other data and documents from the public, Pattani wrote. That includes many state communications with nursing homes, county governments, nursing home trade associations and contact-tracing staffers.

The provisions for confidentiality are seemingly being applied too broadly, Mutchler said.

“I think a lot of people read the statute, see the word confidential, and call it a day,” she told Spotlight PA. “But based on the actual language of the law itself, coupled with previous case law, there is substantial room for the department to err on the side of transparency.”

Hiding behind the broad strokes of a confidentiality law from another era is a bad look for an administration that has already been rightly criticized for failing to release information about the business waiver process and the metrics used to make county reopening decisions.

We have praised Wolf and Levine for the necessary restrictions they imposed during this health crisis. Their aggressive actions have proved successful when compared with the efforts of other states to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. But those successes would not have been threatened or lessened by greater transparency. The wider release of data and records would likely even bolster the public’s trust in the administration during this difficult time in which people need to know how safe their families, communities and institutions are.

So — yet again — we urge the Wolf administration to be more transparent. And we favor legislation that would clarify current law and close loopholes that weaken transparency. One bill “would require the health department to share disease reports with county emergency management authorities so they can direct local resources more effectively,” Pattani wrote. It was passed by the state Senate and is awaiting a vote in the House.

If the governor — in the interest of public safety — does not bolster COVID-19 transparency, then it must fall to the state Legislature to ensure it.

Evictions update

“Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday he does not have the legal authority to extend Pennsylvania’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures beyond the end of the month, meaning that renters will no longer be shielded from losing their homes for failing to pay rent during the pandemic,” The Associated Press reported.

We expressed concern about the possibility of this outcome in Friday’s editorial, while still holding out hope that Wolf would extend the moratorium. But he indicated Tuesday that state’s Emergency Services Code prevents him from doing so.

The onus now falls to the state Legislature to help Pennsylvania avoid the potential wave of evictions that LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko wrote about earlier this month.

“Pennsylvania is using $175 million of its federal coronavirus relief money to provide rental assistance to eligible tenants and mortgage relief to homeowners,” the AP explained, but the program is not working quickly or effectively, as Meko detailed in her article. Some landlords — who have their own finances to be concerned with — have been understandably reluctant to participate in the state program because of its monthly cap of $750 on payments.

We join the governor in urging state lawmakers to raise that cap and do whatever else is needed to streamline participation in the rental assistance program.

The economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing. We must not let it be exacerbated by evicting families that are struggling financially through little fault of their own.