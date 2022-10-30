THE ISSUE

The midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8 — just nine days away. Voting by mail has been underway for weeks, with Lancaster County residents casting their ballots in the races for Pennsylvania governor, the state Legislature and the U.S. Senate and House. As of Friday, 46,846 voters in Lancaster County had already requested mail-in ballots, and 31,114 completed ballots had already been received at the county elections office, said Christa Miller, Lancaster County’s chief registrar and chief clerk of elections. The county has 352,885 registered voters.

Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot delivered an important, if harsh, truth in a column he wrote for last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

If “you don’t vote,” Trescot wrote, “you are invisible to politicians.”

He continued: “If you don’t vote, they will work for themselves. Elections are when we vote for people who are going to work for us. Tell people you know to vote, people you meet to vote, and everyone who says ‘it does not matter’ to vote.”

Please heed his words.

Trescot, a Democrat, isn’t a career politician — he was appointed to the county commissioners’ board earlier this year to fill a vacancy. But he’s been around enough politicians to know the score.

Don’t make yourself invisible to elected officials. Have your say in the midterm elections. Our democracy — threatened by wannabe authoritarians and malevolent conspiracy theorists — needs to be shored up. We need to vote for elected officials who will fight for democracy.

Vote for candidates who will adhere to their oaths of office, who will uphold the U.S. Constitution, who will tell the truth. Vote for candidates who refuse to play footsie with white nationalists and other hatemongers. Vote for candidates who will put country before party to protect democracy. Vote for candidates who are not afraid to meet with constituents with whom they may disagree. Vote for candidates who will represent your interests, and those of Lancaster County, instead of their own.

Don’t pass up this chance to do your part for democracy.

If you’re planning to vote in person, make your plan for Election Day (find your polling place here). The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

First-time voters will need to bring ID (driver’s license, employee or student ID, passport, current utility bill or bank statement, etc.).

As Trescot noted, “When voting, remember that no one can block your entrance to a polling location. No one but voters or credentialed officials can be closer than 10 feet to the door of the polling location. And no one can watch you vote.”

If someone attempts to interfere with your vote, or intimidate you, alert elections officials at the polling place or call 877-VOTESPA.

If you plan to vote by mail, but still have not requested a mail-in ballot, please do that today at the state website (vote.pa.gov) or Monday or Tuesday at the county elections office in the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster. The deadline for requesting mail ballots is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

If you intend to mail your ballot, do that as soon as possible to ensure that it doesn’t get delayed by the U.S. Postal Service. Completed ballots must arrive at the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If by chance you mess up your mail ballot or still have not received it, call the county elections office at 717-299-8293 for advice.

If you go to the elections office to request a mail ballot Monday or Tuesday, you can complete it and submit it while you’re there. But you only have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to enjoy this convenience, which is, in effect, early in-person voting. (Completed mail ballots can continue to be dropped off at the county office through Election Day.)

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week, “The county elections office has two small privacy booths for voters if they want to fill in their ballot on the spot.”

Three visitors are allowed in the county elections office at any one time, so you may need to wait a bit. Please be patient. The office provides clipboards so people can fill out any necessary paperwork while waiting.

People dropping off completed ballots don’t have to wait, but must hand their ballots — and only their own ballots, not those of any other voters, even family members — to a county elections worker. (If you have a disability and need someone else to drop off your ballot, the necessary form may be found here.)

To all those voting via mail or absentee ballot: Make sure you sign and date the voter declaration on the outer envelope (there’s also an inner secrecy envelope). Court battles are being waged over whether county elections offices should count ballots with undated envelopes. Sign the voter declaration and date it to save yourself — and county elections officials — the angst.

We heartily thank county elections chief Miller and her staff for making the process as convenient as possible, and for doing the vital work of administering elections. If you get a chance, please thank them, too.

There is no drop box at the Lancaster County Government Center — or, sadly, anywhere else in the county — so if you plan to hand-deliver your mail ballot, the county elections office is your only destination.

As LNP | LancasterOnline noted, parking near the county government building “can be difficult on most days, but the Lancaster Parking Authority has reserved three spaces for voters to use. They are located across the street from the county building’s main entrance, just outside 13 W. Chestnut St.”

Voters will need to pass through a security screening station. “The sheriff’s deputies stationed at the screening station are directing voters to the (elections) office,” LNP | LancasterOnline noted.

The elections office is usually open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but it will remain open until 8 p.m. this Thursday and Friday. It also will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, and then on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The stakes are high in the midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress, the Pennsylvania Legislature and the governor’s office — and therefore, the future of our democracy. Please do your part for that democracy. Please make yourself visible to elected officials. Please vote.