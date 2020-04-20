THE ISSUE

LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Dan Nephin and staff photographer Dan Marschka spent several hours with Lancaster EMS personnel earlier this month to see how emergency medical workers are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The article and photographs were published April 11, shedding light on the work of the largest and busiest emergency service provider in Lancaster County. Lancaster EMS serves 21 of the county’s 60 municipalities.

The coverage by LNP | LancasterOnline journalists was an eye-opening look at the additional challenges faced by emergency responders during this health crisis.

To be sure, their work is stressful and difficult even in normal times.

These are hardly normal times.

We are incredibly grateful for the work done by emergency responders, even if we cannot fathom what they go through shift after shift.

Nephin and Marschka gave us small glimpses into their world, such as this: “Paramedic Emma Einwechter and EMT Leah Whiting unloaded a male patient and pushed him 30 yards to the (Lancaster General Health) hospital entrance, passing paramedic Lt. Andrew Gilger, who was observing. They’d need to decontaminate the ambulance after getting the patient admitted, they told Gilger. It meant the man, in his 80s, probably had COVID-19.”

In Marschka’s photographs, everyone is wearing masks and gloves. There are plastic gowns, too. Disinfectant — a 70% alcohol solution — is sprayed inside an ambulance following every patient transfer. It’s painstaking work to wipe everything down. But it must be done.

In 2019, Lancaster EMS responded to an average of more than 800 calls per week. The call volume has dropped recently, because people now are more reticent to call for an ambulance, Gilger said.

But they still get a lot of calls. And each time they get one, they need to wonder about the environment they’ll enter. About the condition of the person waiting for their help.

Imagine that. The word that might spring to our mind also springs to theirs.

Scary.

The novel coronavirus is “scarier” than other dangers of the job, Gilger admitted to Nephin.

“I was trying to look for a better word for it, but you know, I've been at this for over 30 years and nothing, nothing comes close to this at this point,” Gilger said.

That’s understandable. Health care workers and first responders are at significant risk for COVID-19, given the amount of time they may spend around sick people. Kaiser Health News, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, reported April 15 that health care workers may account for about 11% of COVID-19 infections in the United States.

It is all the more reason these responders should be lauded as heroes.

They might not think of it that way, though. For them, it’s just the job.

A job in which the daily routine now includes putting on personal protective equipment, having regular temperature checks and using new equipment such as "a 4-foot-high cylinder of compressed gas connected to a paint sprayer containing an alcohol disinfectant made by Thistle Finch Distilling," Nephin reported.

And though the shift comes to an end each day, in some ways it’s never really over.

Work boots must be removed before entering the house.

Uniforms are laundered daily, rather than tossed in the hamper.

And the concept of “winding down” after a long day is a bit more foreign.

“Before, I could go home at night and I could turn it off,” Gilger told Nephin. “I don't have to hear about the shooting if I don't want to. I don't have to hear about the cardiac arrest or the pediatric trauma. I can shut it down. … But this, it's just everywhere, all the time, 24 hours a day.”

The unknowns are many.

Who’s been exposed? Where have they been? Are they following social distancing guidelines? Are they wearing proper protective gear?

These can be life-or-death questions for these courageous emergency responders.

That is why it is so crucial that we continue with our social distancing, our hand-washing and our wearing of face coverings in public. What is asked of us is so incredibly minor, compared to what we ask of those who are literally putting their lives on the line.

One of Marschka’s photographs shows Lancaster EMS’s Einwechter, Whiting and Gilger sharing a light moment during some down time in the small trailer near Lancaster General Hospital that serves as their command center and break room.

It is almost jarring to see their faces. Their smiles.

We don’t see as many faces these days. So many are behind masks.

We can forget there are real people, with real emotions, behind those masks.

They’re afraid. They cry at times.

Sleep might not come easily.

Emotions are held in check behind those masks.

“I’m definitely guilty of keeping stuff in,” Whiting told Nephin.

No wonder. There’s so much anxiety and anguish these days. And it’s sewn into the fabric of an EMS worker’s day. We are fortunate that they shoulder this burden for us. That they answer the call — no matter what awaits them.