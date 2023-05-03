THE ISSUE

Established in 1973 to accommodate the needs of an influx of Latino families in Lancaster city, the Spanish American Civic Association will celebrate its 50th anniversary Thursday with a SACA Fiesta. “The nonprofit, which will welcome a new CEO in June, has grown to offer programs to all ethnicities focusing on workforce development, human services, behavioral health, affordable housing and commercial development, and public broadcasting,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt reported Sunday.

It’s hard to imagine Lancaster without SACA. In its 50 years of existence, it has become a pillar of the Lancaster community.

We congratulate SACA CEO Carlos Graupera, SACA President José R. López (who will succeed Graupera as CEO) and other of the organization’s leaders, staff members and volunteers for making SACA the strong foundation on which the city’s Latino community could thrive.

More than 60,000 Lancaster County residents are Hispanic as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau — representing about 11% of the county’s population — with about 23,000 residing in Lancaster city. Our county has been made more diverse and more vibrant by their presence and their countless contributions. And many have found in SACA the assistance they needed to establish roots and create fulfilling lives here.

Betancourt’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline reporting detailed SACA’s origins and the scope of its work.

As Latinos “began to find a home here” in the early 1970s, Graupera said, educational and health care systems, as well as social service agencies, were hard-pressed to address the need.

Graupera established SACA with the help of the faith-based organization known then as Catholic Social Services.

As the organization grew over five decades from having a staff of three and a $50,000 budget to a staff of 93 and a $17 million budget, it has identified and met one local need after another.

“We used to be ethnically driven, but we have become a community-driven organization,” Graupera said.

As Betancourt reported last September, Tec Centro — SACA’s bilingual workforce development center — provides education and skills training. It has one campus offering medical, culinary and language programs and another, newer campus where the focus is on mechanical fields. Its model has proven to be so successful that it’s being duplicated by other nearby communities. (When he steps down as CEO, Graupera will serve as Tec Centro’s regional workforce executive director.)

The SACA Development Corp., established in 1984, seeks to create affordable housing and economic development opportunities in Lancaster city neighborhoods. It has rehabilitated more than 130 houses for sale to low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers and built 78 new townhouses in its nearly four decades in operation.

Consider these resources, too, created and offered by SACA:

— The Luis Muñoz Marin Senior Center was established in 1978 to support Lancaster County Latinos and older residents by offering meals — more than 33,000 breakfasts, lunches and dinners so far — as well as language, social, educational, recreational and psychological services. An official Lancaster County Senior Center, it is supported in part through the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

— The educational public community radio station WLCH-Radio Centro was created in 1987, broadcasting in Lancaster on 91.3 FM to inform the Latino community about news, current events and educational and cultural programs. It expanded its coverage area to York in 2005, broadcasting on FM frequency 100.3.

— Nuestra Clínica Outpatient was established in 1990 to provide multicultural/bilingual (Spanish/English) services to people with mental health problems and substance abuse disorders. It has expanded to become Nuestra Clínica Behavioral Health Services and has a bilingual inpatient treatment facility, a 23-bed halfway house and a transitional living facility.

— SACA’s Community Meals Program began operating in 2005 and provides free, nutritious meals at 545 Pershing Ave., Lancaster, six days a week to anyone, regardless of age, income, race or ethnicity.

This is an impressive array of services, provided by an impressive organization. Felicidades, SACA. Here’s to at least another 50 years of improving housing, job opportunity and behavioral health services — and people’s lives — in Lancaster.