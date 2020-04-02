THE ISSUE

Rent is due on the first day of the month for most residential tenants. That was Wednesday. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble reported, many newly unemployed renters “are being squeezed to come up with monthly rental payments after weeks of forced joblessness” due to the growing economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Landlords, too, have their own financial obligations. Meanwhile, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes reported Monday about another vulnerable segment of Lancaster County’s population: the homeless.

There are at least 66,000 residential renters in Lancaster County, according to a 2018 survey for the U.S. Census Bureau.

For many, rent is the biggest monthly bill hanging over them. It must be paid in full and on time. All other household economic decisions trickle down from that starting point.

And that’s when things are going relatively well.

Things have not gone well — at all — in the past month.

So far, more than 939,000 Pennsylvanians have filed unemployment claims during the COVID-19 crisis, according to the state Office of Unemployment Compensation. Many of them are from Lancaster County. (We’ll have more to say in the coming days about the difficulties some are having filing those claims.)

Umble spoke with Christian Carlisle, a Lancaster city resident who lost his job at Brubaker Kitchens on Manheim Pike and is scrambling to support his family of three.

He knows he cannot afford the $895 rent that was due Wednesday.

“We can pay the whole rent, but then we wouldn’t be able to go grocery shopping, or pay our other bills,” he said, explaining the excruciating choices he must navigate.

These days are difficult for so many people.

The silver lining is that our elected officials are working to ensure that evictions do not create an additional crisis for Americans amid this tumult.

The federal government is protecting renters with a 120-day moratorium on evictions from federally subsidized housing or from a property with a federally backed mortgage loan. But that covers less than half of all renters.

Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an order extending its moratorium on evictions to April 30. The original moratorium had been set to end Friday.

Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a stay-at-home order and shutdown of state businesses that aren’t “life-sustaining”; that order also lasts until April 30, so prohibiting evictions during that time is the logical and compassionate move.

All of this advances the aim of keeping people at home, as we attempt to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 contagion.

At the same time, we understand the plight of landlords and property owners who could see a precipitous income drop.

“For most landlords, we have significant obligations on these properties,” Josh Gibbel, who owns 60 rental units in Lancaster city, told Umble. “We literally can’t afford to just say (to tenants), ‘You don't have to worry about your rent this month,’ and then continue to pay our mortgages. It has to give somewhere.”

We hope state and federal legislators do what they can to help both renters and property owners navigated these uncharted waters. Flexibility, accommodation and understanding will be paramount.

For example, mortgage lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are offering relief for some multifamily property owners who agree not to evict tenants who can’t pay rent for reasons related to COVID-19, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. That’s a positive action.

We keep stressing that we’re all in this together. That doesn’t necessarily mean we immediately have all the answers to the myriad issues we will face in the coming weeks and probably months. But putting people first in each solution is a good place to start.

Helping the homeless

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hawkes highlighted the new efforts by local groups and Lancaster city officials to help those who are homeless “be warm, dry and safe during the day.”

The need for such measures was clear after social distancing directives — essential in slowing the spread of COVID-19 — forced the closures of Lancaster Public Library, restaurants and many other places that offered daytime shelter and regular community meals to the needy.

These ongoing measures are compassionate and prudent from the standpoint of public health.

“The whole idea is to prevent folks from needing hospitals,” Jen Koppel, executive director of LanCo MyHome, a coalition of service providers for the homeless, told Hawkes. “No one has lived through a time like this, which makes me impressed with the amount of coordination that is going on.”

To paraphrase Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, even in the “best” of circumstances, homelessness can be a frightening ordeal. It’s imperative that we support the groups that are providing outreach to these most vulnerable people, some of whom are children.

We are grateful that the winter shelter for women at St. Mary’s Catholic Church has agreed to remain open through April 30. And that Water Street Mission continues to shelter men, women and children. Staff and reduced crews of volunteers at these sites are working hard to keep things running. Their efforts are inspiring.

Hawkes also notes that houses of worship and other organizations in Lancaster city still are offering three meals per day, seven days per week, with grab-and-go bags.

For those who wish to assist these efforts, the best way is by donating directly to providers such as LanCo MyHome and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The newly launched LancoCares.org, a partnership of the Lancaster County Community Foundation and United Way of Lancaster County, is a COVID-19 local response fund that collects money for these and other nonprofit organizations.

If you are able, please give.