We were heartened to see local folks at Sunday's Lunar New Year celebration in Lancaster city's Ewell Plaza signing up to stay in contact with the Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders group.

The AAPI community long has been targeted by perpetrators of racist hatred and violence, but this has been particularly the case in the past few years. Asian Americans, including the elderly, have been spat upon and assaulted; Asian American women have been killed.

It’s no wonder that after yet another U.S. mass shooting — this one Saturday night in Monterey Park, California — many wondered if it was a hate crime. The massacre of 11 people of Asian descent took place at a dance studio where a Lunar New Year’s Eve celebration was in full swing. The suspect was a 72-year-old Asian immigrant who fatally shot himself, authorities said, and possibly was motivated by personal grievances.

That horror was quickly followed by the fatal shootings of seven Asian and Hispanic farmworkers on Monday in Half Moon Bay, California. That, police said, was an incident of “workplace violence,” believed to be perpetrated by a 66-year-old Asian man who is in custody.

According to The New York Times, citing the Gun Violence Archive, this year’s mass shooting tally — of incidents in which four or more people were injured or killed — is at least 39. And we’re in just the fourth week of the first month of the year.

Because of the frequency with which such horrors occur, we seem to have become numb to them.

In our Sunday editorial, which was an open letter to our lawmakers in Washington, D.C., we pointed out that we’re doing everything in reaction to gun violence except what we really need to do — and that is to ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines and to prohibit teenagers, especially, from buying assault-style weapons.

And yes, we know that California has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation. But this is a national problem.

We can’t legislate against every possibility, but assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines are commonly used in mass shootings because their very purpose is to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

In 2008, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote, “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. (It is) not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”

In light of that, Democratic U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein, of California, and Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, introduced two bills Monday that we hope will pass both chambers of Congress.

One bill would ban the sale, transfer, new manufacture and importation of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and other high-capacity ammunition feeding devices.

The other bill would raise the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is co-sponsoring both bills. His fellow Pennsylvania Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, is co-sponsoring the assault weapons ban and is reviewing the other bill. We thank them both.

We implore Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to brave the gun lobby and support these sensible bills in the U.S. House.

Hunters in Lancaster County do not need assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. No one in civilian life does.