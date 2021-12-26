THE ISSUE: The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approved a 2022 budget of $168.7 million on Dec. 15 with a 2-1 vote that saw Republicans Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino voting in favor and Democrat Craig Lehman opposing it. Lehman, who said it was the first time that he voted against the budget plan in his 13 years as a commissioner, announced two days later that he will resign effective Jan. 7, even though his term expires in 2023. Regarding the 2022 county budget, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick reported in the Dec. 19 Lancaster Watchdog that “missing from the plan are details on how the county will spend the $106 million it’s receiving under the American Rescue Plan Act. ... So far, the county’s leaders have outlined plans for only a small fraction of the amount.”

It is unfortunate the Commissioner Lehman has chosen not to complete his term. We know he was often on the short end of 2-1 votes, and that must have been frustrating. But a key aspect of good governance involves differing views being brought to discussions, to ensure a level of representation for all constituents. To that end, Lehman’s role on the board was a difficult but necessary one.

In a letter published in LNP last Wednesday, West Lampeter Township’s Mary Theresa Webb applauded some of Lehman’s priorities over the years.

“(Lehman) talked about the need to preserve agricultural land in Lancaster County because of the encroaching takeover of such land by developers,” she wrote. “He has also been a supporter of reducing homelessness, of the Lancaster County drug court program and of the idea of creating a county public health department.”

This editorial board also remains a staunch proponent of creating a county health department, and so we wish Lehman had persuaded Parsons and/or D’Agostino to come around on the topic. The public health advisory council that D’Agostino is still working to put into place is a poor substitute for a full-fledged health department and is insufficient to tackle immediate, ongoing and future health threats in Lancaster County.

Also insufficient is the county’s progress toward allocating roughly $106 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal relief funds to local areas of need as the pandemic continues. People here are still dying of COVID-19; health care systems have been pushed to the brink as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads at a breathtaking rate; local businesses continue to do all they can to stay afloat; and the most vulnerable members of our community face a daunting second winter of this pandemic.

Regarding the mostly unspent relief funds, we wrote this on Aug. 8: “We certainly know that some county residents continue to struggle through this pandemic. We hope this chance to make their lives — and this county — better isn’t squandered.”

That was nearly five months ago. We’re about to enter 2022, and the above passage remains troublingly accurate.

We do, however, have more clarity on one of the reasons for the ongoing delay. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s McGoldrick reported Dec. 19, Parsons and D’Agostino “say they are waiting for guidance from the federal government on what types of projects the money can be spent on.”

And Lancaster County isn’t alone in that regard.

“Not just the county — every single municipality, every township, every borough — got these funds,” Parsons said during a meeting this month. “They’re all waiting for final guidance on them.”

Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, concurred.

“The general sense across our counties is that there are a couple of pieces they’re waiting for to make sure they’re using their funds the most effective way possible,” she told McGoldrick. “You have 67 counties with 67 different sets of needs to really dig into their communities and put those dollars where they can be most helpful.”

This is incredibly frustrating. The U.S. Treasury must finalize and clarify its rules on the relief funds, so that local governments don’t make any unintentional missteps that could later cost taxpayers.

There cannot be further delay. This pandemic has shown time and again the importance of rapid response. President Joe Biden’s speech to the nation last Tuesday about COVID-19 and the rise of the omicron variant was strong and necessary — filled with immediate action items such as free at-home testing kits and federal resources for overburdened hospitals. But governing means multitasking, and Biden must urge the U.S. Treasury to move faster to clarify rules for relief funds.

But that doesn’t let Lancaster County’s commissioners entirely off the hook.

As McGoldrick also reported, “The interim set of guidelines set by the U.S. Treasury says (American Rescue Plan) funds can be used for rent relief, small business grants, or improvements or expansion of broadband internet access and water and sewer systems. There’s nothing stopping counties or municipalities from spending on those types of projects now.”

Within those sectors, we believe there’s room for Parsons and D’Agostino to target spending that would put Lancaster County in the best possible position for a post-pandemic recovery.

And they don’t have to figure all of this out on their own. We’re dumbfounded that months have passed without the commissioners officially seeking public input about using the relief funds.

Lehman asked his colleagues to create a citizen engagement process in July, but said the request has been ignored, McGoldrick reported. It’s not hard to imagine how that kind of continual frustration contributed to a tipping point and Lehman’s resignation.

Indeed, frustration abounds.

“The (American Rescue Plan) money was specifically designated to communities around this country to help people recover from COVID,” Eliza Booth, a leader of progressive activist group Lancaster Stands Up, told LNP | LancasterOnline in an interview this month. “There are still a lot of working families that still can’t pay their rent, the list goes on and on. I think that money should be addressing working people in Lancaster County.”

Certainly, the money should be doing something besides sitting in a savings account. There are real needs that must be addressed.

We must have clarity from the U.S. Treasury on how relief funds can be spent. Parsons and D’Agostino must enact Lehman’s suggestion to actively seek ideas from community leaders and the public on the targeting of the funds. And more of the relief funds must be promptly deployed. County residents and businesses are depending on it.