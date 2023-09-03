THE ISSUE

As DaniRae Renno and Samuel O’Neal reported for LNP | LancasterOnline last Sunday, “The state ethics code requires every public official to disclose gifts valued at more than $250 and travel reimbursements of more than $650 in an annual statement of financial interest document. While the reports allow the public to know about these gifts, disclosure doesn’t have to be specific, meaning key details are sometimes shrouded. Only 45 of the 253 members of the General Assembly reported receiving a gift in 2022. These handouts totaled more than $175,000, supplementing their base salaries of $102,844.” Renno and O’Neal interned with the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents’ Association.

Sometimes, the principle of the thing matters more than the actual money involved. That’s the case here.

More than $175,000 in gifts for 45 state lawmakers might seem like chump change, as gifts to politicians go. After all, that’s significantly less than the cost of just one of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ luxury vacations aboard a Republican megadonor’s yacht.

But we Pennsylvania taxpayers would be the chumps if we dismiss this as no big deal.

Consider the $1,300 trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, that Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument, of West Hempfield Township, accepted from the Foundation for Excellence in Education, a Florida think tank also known as ExcelinEd.

Launched by former Republican Gov. Jeb Bush, the foundation champions “education choice” — the use of public money to enable students to attend private, including religious, schools. Aument, the state Senate Republican majority whip, is among those pressing for the passage of a new private-school tuition voucher program in the commonwealth.

Aument said his trip to Salt Lake City for an education summit benefited taxpayers by informing his policymaking.

As last Sunday’s article pointed out, that’s a typical argument made by lawmakers who accept gifts.

“The National Summit on Education is a nationwide conference for legislators, educators, and stakeholders to come together to discuss successful education policies and share pathways to replicate that success back in their home states,” Aument said in his written response to questions from Renno and O’Neal.

One education blogger described the summit more succinctly as the “Jeb Bush Charterpalooza.” Aument’s trip to a summit of what we’re guessing were mostly like-minded thinkers benefited only the taxpayers who share his views on charter schools and school choice.

Then there were the gifts accepted by state House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township.

Cutler accepted more than $6,500 in transportation and hospitality costs to attend events held by the National Conference of State Legislatures in Paris, France, and Healthcare Information Management Systems Society in Orlando, Florida.

“Respectively, these legislative educational opportunities allowed Rep. Cutler to engage with lawmakers from across the country to learn about best practices and to further gain a better understanding of the changing global landscape of the healthcare industry and how that might impact legislation,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The “changing global landscape” apparently required that these “legislative educational opportunities” be offered in Paris, rather than Pottstown, and in Orlando, rather than Erie.

According to Renno’s and O’Neal’s reporting, “The National Conference of State Legislatures covered $5,547.50 of Cutler’s airfare, lodging at the Hotel du Lion D’or near the Louvre Museum in Paris and meals.”

We hope Cutler enjoyed the croissants and freshly squeezed juices at breakfast, and the avocado, salmon and chicken “tasting boards” available for room service delivery. Travelers on Tripadvisor raved about the hotel’s proximity to the Louvre (where the “Mona Lisa” hangs), the Jardin des Tuileries (beautiful gardens) and the Musée D’Orsay (a trove of impressionist paintings).

Republicans, of course, aren’t the only ones accepting pricey gifts.

As last Sunday’s article noted, state Reps. Manuel Guzman of Berks County and Joshua Siegel of Lehigh County received 2022 World Series tickets worth nearly $2,000. We presume these Democratic lawmakers are Philadelphia Phillies fans, as their benefactors were Phillies minor league teams. We are Phillies fans, too, but we cannot think of a legitimate government-related reason why Guzman and Siegel needed free tickets to watch Bryce Harper hit postseason dingers in person.

As Manheim Township resident David Ehrlich wrote in a letter to the editor published today, “I’d love to know how the people of Berks and Lehigh counties benefited from their state representatives attending a World Series game. Our state legislators are very well paid for what they do (or don’t do), and if they want to attend a conference or a sporting event, they can pay for it out of their own pocket.”

Ehrlich asserted that these “mostly career politicians think it’s OK to accept what are essentially bribes — let’s call these what they are — and they rationalize that it benefits their constituents for them to do so.”

He’s right about this. He’s also right that members of Pennsylvania’s nominally full-time Legislature are well compensated: $102,844 is just the base salary (not including the daily expenses for which they can be reimbursed, without submitting receipts). Legislative leaders such as Cutler and Aument make significantly more.

By way of comparison, the median household income in Pennsylvania is around $70,000.

As Renno and O’Neal reported last Sunday, “Session after session, a few Pennsylvania lawmakers propose bills to ban or restrict gifts. This year’s attempt is a bipartisan bill by Democratic Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia and Republican Rep. Paul Schemel of Franklin County. The bill has been stuck in committee since March.”

Color us shocked that the lawmakers who receive generous — and automatic — cost-of-living pay increases every year aren’t in a rush to turn off the gift faucet. Or to make it easier for constituents to search the state Ethics Commission website for the lawmakers’ statement of financial interest documents on which gifts valued at more than $250 and travel reimbursements of more than $650 must be disclosed.

Instead, they continue to gaslight us by asserting that the trips and outings gifted to them are valuable for purposes higher than their own personal gratification.

Former Republican state Rep. Katie True, who resides in East Hempfield Township, punctured the notion that gifted trips are an essential way for lawmakers to gather information on complex subjects.

“If lobbyists will come and sit in your office and talk with you for even an hour, you’re pretty well briefed on what’s going on,” True said in last Sunday’s article.

And that, the aptly named True pointed out, “costs nothing.”