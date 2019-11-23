THE ISSUE
About two years ago, Brittany Fisher and her father, Bert, attached a black mailbox with white lettering that reads, “Prayer Request Box” to a railing in front of their home at 645 W. W. Vine St. in Lancaster. It contains note cards, pencils, Bible verses and brochures for Journey Church in Ronks, where the Fishers are members. As LNP’s Earle Cornelius reported Nov. 16, the box exists to encourage people to jot down their prayer concerns and allow others to pray for them.
In an era when almost everyone communicates via cellphone, instant message and texting, it’s refreshing — and a wonderful gesture — to see a family invite neighbors, and perfect strangers, to write down their prayer requests.
Or, in some cases, count their blessings, which is what many of us look to do as Thanksgiving approaches.
For most of the dozen or so people who have responded, the mailbox is a receptacle “where folks can leave their worries on another person’s doorstep,” Cornelius wrote.
“I really care about people and their life and what they do,” Brittany Fisher, 18, told LNP about her reason for the request box. “I just thought, ‘Why not do something for the city?’ ”
A lovely thought, indeed.
Brittany Fisher said she keeps the prayer requests in a small box in the house and offers prayers when time permits.
Most so far have focused on health issues, including one dated March 20 of this year: “Good morning. I live with my father who is 75 yrs. old, retired and he has medical problems. Me, I’m 52 yrs. old and live with my father taking care of him and our house on the hill. I’m going down disability road with slipd (sic) disc in my back and a lot of major arthritis problems ... I really need many prayers ...”
Bert Fisher said he checks the prayer box regularly. Although the Fishers hadn’t received any recent requests when Cornelius spoke with him, Bert Fisher did say that occasionally several will arrive within days of each other.
“Sometimes, we go through a spurt where we get a few of them,” he said. “People are broken, and we believe prayer changes things.”
The family lived in a Brickerville farmhouse until six years ago. At that point, Bert Fisher and his wife, Lisa, believed God was calling them to move to Lancaster city.
“I think he just wanted us to be uncomfortable — to get out of our comfort zone,” Bert Fisher told LNP. “And that’s a good thing. That’s when you grow.”
Bert Fisher also believes God played a role in the purchase of the Vine Street house. The Fishers toured the home, and their grandson was a big hit with the family selling the house. After the Fishers left, their real estate agent called. He said the sellers had taken the house off the market because they felt the Fishers were the right family to move in there. In addition to Brittany, the Fishers have a 17-year-old daughter, Kayla; a 16-year-old son, Nathanal; and Bert’s 30-year-old stepson, Gary.
“We just feel like this is where we’re supposed to be,” Bert Fisher told LNP.
Graduates of Conestoga Valley High School and natives of eastern Lancaster County, Bert and Lisa Fisher are care team leaders at Journey Church, providing meals for people who are sick, who just had a baby or who need help moving.
“We call it the ‘Hands and Feet of Jesus,’ ” Bert told Cornelius.
This past summer, the Fishers also took in a homeless youth who “had made a lot of bad choices,” according to Bert. He stayed with them for most of the summer before moving on.
One neighborhood couple used the Fishers’ prayer box to thank God for their blessings.
“Dear God,” an excerpt of the prayer read. “Thank you for being so good to my family and (me). Thank you for everything you blessed us with. I just want to ask that you bless our house, take away any evil spirits, never to let evil enter our door.”
We applaud the Fishers for this creative way of living their faith, for offering this type of spiritual, comforting outreach in their neighborhood and community.
In a sometimes bleak world, such kindness offers hope.