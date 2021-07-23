THE ISSUE: The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, which oversees the state’s unemployment compensation system, was investigated by the state Office of Inspector General in 2017 over a calculation error “that resulted in thousands of people being overcharged millions of dollars in interest on payments they owed the agency” over the course of a decade, Spotlight PA reported this month. One day after Spotlight PA contacted the department with a list of questions about the error, the Department of Labor and Industry announced it will issue about $14 million in refunds to about 250,000 people who were affected. According to Spotlight PA follow-up reporting July 16, Pennsylvania’s top labor official said there was never an attempt within her department to deliberately conceal the error. Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.

Everyone makes mistakes.

Promptly acknowledging and correcting mistakes is a necessary function of good governance.

In a state with 13 million residents and a labyrinthine web of governmental offices, Pennsylvanians have long understood that we cannot expect perfect and efficient service. But what we do deserve is 100% accountability.

Sadly, the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, now in its seventh year, consistently falls short of that mark.

Thankfully, we had the reporting of Spotlight PA’s Rebecca Moss and Angela Couloumbis this month to spur disclosures from the Wolf administration about an accounting error that was inexcusably kept quiet for years. It’s another example of the vital role that watchdog journalism serves.

A closer look at what happened:

“Each year, interest accrues on money people owe to the (Department of Labor and Industry) because, for various reasons, the state overpaid their unemployment benefits,” Spotlight PA explained.

An investigation by that news organization found that, from 2006 to 2016, the department did not use interest rates set annually by the state Revenue Department, which ranged between 3% and 8%. “The agency instead charged a fixed, 9% interest rate, because it failed to adjust the number annually in the computer system that processes payments,” Spotlight PA wrote. “The department said this was an oversight after a 2005 legal change” during the Rendell administration.

That accounting mistake is concerning, but not the primary focus of our ire today.

Labor and Industry subsequently “admitted that it learned in late 2016 it had erroneously used an inflated interest rate for a decade,” Spotlight PA reported. “The Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General was alerted to the problem in mid-2017, when an unnamed state worker complained about it, according to state officials. The office investigated the matter, determining within a few months that it was a result of ‘human error’ and lack of oversight.”

That was four years ago.

So why, you might rightly ask, is the public just learning about the multimillion-dollar problem now?

And only after prodding and questions from Spotlight PA?

These are the questions that should have taxpayers stewing as state officials stumble their way through a series of what we find to be entirely unsatisfactory “explanations.”

As Spotlight PA’s Couloumbis wrote, “What is increasingly clear is that once the error was discovered, there was a communication breakdown.”

And perhaps even more than that.

Following the conclusion of the Office of Inspector General’s investigation around August 2017, a one-page “investigative letter” with findings was sent to Labor and Industry’s then-acting secretary and also to Wolf’s Office of General Counsel, Inspector General spokesperson Jonathan Hendrickson told Spotlight PA.

But the Office of Inspector General did not release those findings in 2017. Or 2018. Or 2019. Or 2020. The findings weren’t made public until the office was pressed by Spotlight PA on the matter.

Why? “Hendrickson would say only that the office shields investigative letters and reports that involve personnel issues or otherwise confidential material,” Spotlight PA reported. Hendrickson did not respond to follow-up questions about why an accounting error belongs in those protected categories.

Meanwhile, according to the reporting, “In emails to Spotlight PA ... Wolf spokesperson Elizabeth Rementer said the governor’s office does ‘not have records’ of the Inspector General’s letter. But she also said that the governor’s office was notified in early 2017 of ‘a potential issue at the Department of Labor and Industry,’ and given some details about the error.”

We find that response to be troubling. With or without the letter, the governor’s office knew about the issue. So why didn’t it push to make the findings public?

Rementer, echoing Hendrickson, “cited the policy of not making Inspector General findings public when they contain personnel or other confidential or privileged information, without addressing how the Labor and Industry mistake qualified as confidential.”

At least they have their stories straight, even if they don’t make much sense.

What a mess. And a disgrace.

Given the reporting, it’s fair to ask whether a problem that began as an accounting error was further compounded by a cover-up.

“Former Labor and Industry employees who were tasked with addressing the problem once it was discovered told Spotlight PA that they were directed to keep it secret ... (but) Labor and Industry officials have denied that assertion,” Spotlight PA’s Couloumbis reported.

Jennifer Berrier, head of the Department of Labor and Industry, wrote in an email to the chairs of state oversight committees that “there is no cover-up.”

And we’re to believe that, why?

It might be difficult, four years later, to determine the truth. But whether it was a cover-up or just plain incompetence, the Wolf administration comes out of this looking bad again.

We’ve written too many variations of this line in past editorials: For a governor who made transparency a priority of his administration, Wolf’s handling of this issue is mystifying and shameful.

Other transparency issues have included secrecy around nominees for judicial vacancies; the waiver process for businesses shut down early in the pandemic; requests for COVID-19 data about nursing homes; and an explanation of how the Pennsylvania Department of State failed to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment that could have brought long-sought justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

And now there’s this $14 million error that could have been promptly acknowledged years ago, sparing everyone the necessary questions that are being asked — again — about this administration’s failure to be transparent.