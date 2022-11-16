THE ISSUE: As Sam Bressi, president and CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, wrote in the Nov. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, ExtraGive has “raised more than $82 million from tens of thousands of generous givers — all for the benefit of hundreds of charitable organizations serving Lancaster County” — since its launch in 2012. The foundation launched, organizes and hosts ExtraGive, but does not take any proceeds from it. The 11th ExtraGive will be held Friday; the 24 hours of online giving will begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at 11:59 p.m. Its media sponsors include LNP Media Group Inc., to which this newspaper belongs.

ExtraGive has shifted its focus somewhat this year, and we applaud the Lancaster County Community Foundation for it.

While the heart and intent of ExtraGive remain the same — to allow nonprofits doing excellent work in our county to raise essential funds — the ExtraGive’s default leaderboard no longer will be determined by the amount of money an organization raises, but by the number of unique donors it attracts.

“We believe it is more impactful to show the number of our community members who are generously giving at any level, rather than focusing solely on the dollars raised,” Bressi wrote in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

We agree, and we appreciate this thinking.

Similarly, the stretch pool and prizes — over half a million dollars — will be distributed based on the number of unique donors to each organization.

So the more donors — even if each only can contribute the $10 minimum — the merrier. Many of us are dealing with increased living costs, so this shift of emphasis is a sensitive and positive move, we think.

If you’re able, we urge you to consider donating to any of the 451 local nonprofits taking part in ExtraGive. When choosing nonprofits to which to donate, please read the nondiscrimination policies they’ve posted, visit their organizational websites and read their mission statements and the descriptions of their work.

And enjoy, if you can, some of the activities planned throughout Lancaster County Friday, culminating with ExtraGive Fest from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and Lancaster County Convention Center.

ExtraGive has become a fixture on the county’s November calendar, kicking off the traditional holiday season of giving.

Of course, for most of us, life gets more complicated as we grow older. The same can be said of ExtraGive.

Last year, the Lancaster County Community Foundation encouraged participating nonprofits to post links to their nondiscrimination policies on their ExtraGive profile pages.

It wasn’t the dramatic change that some activists understandably sought, but we thought it was a small, but important, step toward equity and inclusion.

This year, the Community Foundation has required participating nonprofits to submit a nondiscrimination policy “that reflects their organizational values.” This is yet another incremental step — the foundation is not vetting the content of those policies — but even this was a step too far for some organizations.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt reported last month, at least three nonprofits will not take part in this week’s ExtraGive because of this requirement to submit a nondiscrimination policy.

This is unfortunate, but it’s not the fault of the Community Foundation. If you’re resisting posting a nondiscrimination policy, your organization has a problem.

The nonprofits that bowed out had benefited from the ExtraGive in the past. But they all essentially offered the same explanation for why they refused to meet the Community Foundation’s nondiscrimination policy requirement: Christian values — or, rather, their version of Christian values, particularly around, as one put it, “family and sexuality.”

One nonprofit leader expressed concern that “Christian views of sexuality and morality would be interpreted ... as hateful and wrong.”

If policies discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation and gender identity, then that would be hateful and wrong.

Sexual orientation and gender identity are not choices. People must be allowed to be their true selves — it is harmful to force individuals to be who they are not. And some Christian churches allow for same-sex marriage, so that aforementioned nonprofit leader was being presumptuous in suggesting that his organization’s views of sexuality and morality are universally held among Christians.

Like last year, The Steinman Foundation is offering Pursuit of Equity prizes during this week’s ExtraGive. It will present eight $5,000 Pursuit of Equity Prize awards to organizations striving to ensure equity within our community.

The prize winners will be randomly drawn from a pool of eligible applicants; of the eight winners, the organization with the most unique donors will earn an additional $10,000 bonus.

To qualify for a Pursuit of Equity prize, nonprofits must be able to confirm that within their organizations, all “individuals are celebrated and welcomed” in a “space free from harassment and shame where they are safe and feel comfortable expressing their whole and authentic self” — or are working in tangible ways toward that aim.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation that was funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group. This editorial board is proud to be even tangentially associated with The Steinman Foundation’s strong and clear-eyed advocacy for equity.

ExtraGive has experienced some growing pains, as all meaningful ventures do. Like the ExtraGive itself, what it’s given to this community should not be measured strictly in dollars. It has raised the profile of nonprofit organizations that might not otherwise attract notice and support. It has connected individuals to organizations. It has taken some tentative, but still promising, steps toward making this community more welcoming and inclusive. While the task is not complete, we are thankful for the progress that’s being made.