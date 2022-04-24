THE ISSUE

In the April 17 “Lancaster Watchdog” column, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin wrote about Lancaster’s noise problem. Jess King, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace’s chief of staff, said the mayor’s office, police department and the neighborhood engagement department get “complaints frequently during warmer months, and many of us have shared in these frustrations.” King said enforcement is “particularly challenging, as many of the noise issues are mobile, and as such, almost impossible for police to respond to related calls for service.” King also noted that “noise complaints rank lower in urgency than emergency calls, making responses equally challenging as even non-mobile noise issues may have moved or ceased by the time officers may be available to respond.”

If your response to last Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” was to dismiss it as much ado about nothing — some Karen-ing from local Karens — we’d direct your attention to the part of the column that discussed the health impacts of excessive noise.

According to a 2011 study by the World Health Organization, “Among environmental factors in Europe, environmental noise leads to a disease burden that is second in magnitude only to that from air pollution.”

The study found that traffic-related noise “accounts for over 1 million healthy years of life lost annually to ill health, disability or early death” in the areas studied.

And the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said, “Problems related to noise include stress related illnesses, high blood pressure, speech interference, hearing loss, sleep disruption, and lost productivity.”

So noise is not just annoying, but potentially unhealthy.

And it can be a particular problem for lower-income city residents who live in crowded apartment buildings with walls that are too thin to block noise.

But to be clear: It’s not just a city problem. As King told Nephin in an email, “increasingly townships and boroughs are facing similar issues.”

As environmental health researchers from Columbia University, Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley, reported on the website The Conversation in 2017, neighborhoods with median annual incomes below $25,000 were nearly 2 decibels louder than neighborhoods with incomes above $100,000 per year. And in “both rural and urban areas, affluent communities were quieter.”

Noise exposure, the researchers wrote, “triggers the release of stress hormones, which can raise our heart rates and blood pressure even during sleep. Long-term consequences of these reactions include high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and lower birth weight.”

So when, as Nephin described, drivers blare music “so loud that other motorists can literally feel vibrations from several cars away,” or motorcyclists repeatedly rev their engines “unnecessarily,” or cars with intentionally loud exhaust systems emit “gunshot-like explosions” that “can startle dogs and people alike,” it’s no wonder that people complain.

“Lancaster Watchdog” examined what was being done about the problem, and the answer, disappointingly, seems to be “not much.”

City resident Jerry Greiner, who lives near Franklin & Marshall College on the aptly named Race Avenue — which has “unfortunately become sort of a race track,” he told Nephin — was so anxious to see change that he offered the mayor’s office $100 to help pay for a decibel meter to measure noise levels, so the city could enforce its noise ordinance and violations of the state vehicle code.

As Nephin reported, Mayor Sorace told Greiner to hold onto his money and said her administration was working on the problem.

As Greiner noted in a letter to the mayor, noise-generating drivers “have shown they can’t self-govern. Therefore, enforcement must be applied to make them comply with existing, or new law, regulation, or ordinance.”

James Pianka, who lives in the city’s Southeast area, started a petition, “Reduce Lancaster City’s extreme vehicular noise to protect public health,” at Change.org, Nephin reported. And at Engage Lancaster, the city’s online participation platform, Pianka suggested the city use automatic, decibel-triggered citations for extreme vehicular noise.

Pianka told Nephin that he recently moved back to Lancaster and was “absolutely blown away” by the noise. “Lancaster is a micro-city behaving worse than a mega-city,” he said.

“I just spent eight years in Los Angeles, which is the most populated county in America and they would never stand for” how loud it is in Lancaster, he said.

Pianka describes himself as “a politically progressive millennial concerned about socioeconomic justice and equality,” and so told Nephin he does not “want to be weaponizing the police and pulling over teenagers.”

Instead, Pianka said he wants to see Lancaster use noise-measuring technology like that used in New York City.

The hitch: Unless lawmakers take action — which they should — technological solutions likely couldn’t be used in Lancaster, Jess King said, because Pennsylvania “already prohibits municipal police from utilizing radar for speed enforcement, and may similarly prohibit ‘sound radar’ and photo enforcement, though we will investigate to confirm.”

Of course, lawmakers added to the noise problem by passing a law in 2017 that unhelpfully expanded the sales of fireworks. Lawmakers must succeed in their efforts to remedy that law — and also consider restricting the innovations that enable vehicle owners to modify their vehicles’ exhaust systems to render them earsplitting.

Some drivers are paying significant sums of money to make their vehicles louder and more disruptive. Whole websites are devoted to the subject. It’s bizarre and antisocial. And it’s also illegal in Pennsylvania, though enforcement clearly is lax.

In 2020, the website Vice wondered whether men — and it’s mostly, though not exclusively, men — modifying their vehicles to be louder is a form of “performative” masculinity. The Vice article quoted an associate professor and senior lecturer in gender studies at the University of Örebro, Sweden, who actually wrote a thesis on masculinity and car modification. “These people want a unique car, and by making their car unique they become unique themselves,” Dag Balkmar said.

“It’s about making an impression, saying, ‘I’m here. You have to take notice of me,’ ” Balkmar told Vice. “It’s definitely a way of expanding and taking over space, which is a typically masculine way of being.”

He added that it’s “also about being associated with risk and speed and competition.”

Whatever causes people to want to make noise, they should understand that they’re making life difficult for other people and potentially causing harm.

As Pianka wisely put it, “There’s a social contract that we all have living in a society. And there are freedoms that we give up ... to me, sound that enters people’s homes should be off the table.”

We could not agree more.