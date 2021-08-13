THE ISSUE: It’s been a week of extreme summer weather in Lancaster County and around the region. The National Weather Service in State College issued excessive heat warnings for Thursday and today. “Excessive heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service warned. The heat index, which the weather service defines as “what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature” could reach 105 today, according to the forecast.

An unpleasant and potentially dangerous swelter has temporarily descended upon Lancaster County.

We’re used to dealing with such moments, of course. It’s summer. The corn is tall, high school football players are going through their preseason drills and we are not surprised when the air is thicker than soup.

Still, we must be cautious.

A heat index over 100 is nothing to fool with.

As the weather service notes, excessive heat can be life-threatening for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions. Additionally, the air quality is reduced in conditions like these, affecting those with sensitivities to air pollution.

These advisories should be taken seriously. Stay out of the heat as much as possible and stay well-hydrated. Look out for the vulnerable, which includes pets and animals. If they can’t be indoors, they need shelter from the sun and access to plenty of cool water.

Take a moment to check in today with relatives, friends and neighbors who might be especially susceptible to struggling in this heat.

We extend our thanks to the local agencies, including senior centers, that extended their hours this week, giving folks more of an opportunity to cool off away from home. Call the county Office of Aging at 717-299-7979 if you need information.

More tips

Today, or any time there’s extended extreme heat, we should be alert to potential heat-related medical conditions. Here is a rundown of symptoms and treatments:

— Heat exhaustion

Signs: muscle cramping, rapid and weak pulse, overall weakness, nausea, excessive sweating and dizziness or fainting.

Response (according to ready.gov/heat): Go to an air-conditioned place and lie down. Loosen or remove clothing. Take a cool bath. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.

— Heat stroke

Signs: a fever of 104 degrees or higher, hot or dry skin, a racing heartbeat, confusion, agitation, slurred speech, seizures and loss of consciousness.

Response: Call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives.

— Heat cramps

Signs: muscle pains or muscle spasms, especially in the stomach, arms or legs.

Response: Get to a cooler location. Remove excess clothing. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if cramps last more than an hour.

Changing weather

Weather isn’t climate, but climate change does make weather more extreme. So it’s likely we’ll see a greater frequency of extreme weather events — including extended stretches of high heat indexes — in coming years. (If you have friends in the Pacific Northwest, ask them about how their summer has been.)

This week, the world received another important warning about climate change from 234 scientists. That group, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, “described how humans have altered the environment at an ‘unprecedented’ pace and detailed how catastrophic impacts lie ahead unless the world rapidly and dramatically cuts greenhouse gas emissions,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The United Nations called the new report a “code red for humanity.”

During this ongoing, stressful and incredibly sorrowful COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been too easy to lose sight of what we must also do to counteract the human-made aspects of climate change.

But we cannot — we must not — put addressing the climate on the back burner as we struggle against the coronavirus.

As The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson, who has covered climate issues for decades, wrote in a column that appeared in LNP | LancasterOnline this week, “We’re out of time. It’s as simple as that.”

We must, with renewed focus, urge our elected leaders to enact and support sweeping and immediate initiatives to counteract climate change.

We, as individual citizens, must be examples and leaders, too. As the editorial board wrote in December 2018 and has continued to stress, “We must change our consumption habits, pivot toward renewable energy and be willing to make inconvenient adjustments to our fossil-fueled lifestyles.”

Some elements of the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan that passed the U.S. Senate this week and was sent to the House will address climate change. There is funding for zero-emission and low-emission buses, electric vehicle charging stations and carbon capture technologies, according to The Associated Press.

But it’s not enough.

Readers of the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion pages surely notice the frequent letters from readers calling for swift and substantial action to address climate change.

We continue to call for Congress to have meaningful debate and votes on the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Congress also must consider legislation that’s philosophically in line with the key components of a “Green New Deal” — a phrase that’s been wrongly demonized by political opponents who surely understand that we must plan and innovate for a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.

We also want to see Pennsylvania join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate effort that caps and taxes carbon emissions and invests that revenue back into energy-efficiency programs and renewable energy.

These efforts must be led by our elected officials in Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg.

The analogy we’ve used before is that fighting climate change must be America’s moon shot. And we must succeed as we did in the 1960s — because we have no other options for somewhere to live if Earth’s climate becomes unviable for human life.