THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported Saturday, “Two branches of Lancaster County government are accusing each other of playing politics over concerns about lack of staffing to support and safeguard county courts. Court of Common Pleas President Judge David Ashworth on (Nov. 23) sent a letter to the board of commissioners warning that court operations and security are at risk. ... County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, who comprise the Republican majority on the three-member board, took exception to Ashworth’s complaints in emailed responses sent Friday. Ashworth, they said, is using the staffing issue as a way to retaliate against the two commissioners’ criticisms of strict COVID-19 policies kept in place by Ashworth.”

Please take time to read The Issue atop this editorial. You may need to remind yourself that these are grown-ups having this argument.

On the one side is Judge Ashworth who, as one letter writer notes today, isn’t prone to “right or left political posturing.”

On the other side is Parsons, chairman of the county commissioners, who seems inclined toward combativeness.

In 2019, Parsons waged a protracted battle against Craig Stedman, who was then the county’s district attorney and now is a county judge. We agreed that Stedman should have been more forthcoming about the way the DA’s office handled assets seized during drug arrests under his leadership.

In 2020, Parsons was criticized for his communications with municipal officials over Lancaster County Drug Task Force funding. The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association described those communications as “minimally bullying or corrupt actions by an elected official.”

The chiefs association alleged Parsons asked a township official to discipline a police chief who was openly critical of the commissioners. “Parsons denied the allegation and said he was merely trying to call attention to what he described as unprofessional conduct by the chief,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker reported at the time.

Earlier this year, Parsons took issue with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials over that health system’s mandatory employee vaccination policy.

That one puzzled us. Why would a county commissioner presume to weigh in on a health system’s policy? It’s not as if this county has a public health department overseen by the county commissioners.

Current conflict

In the matter of Parsons v. Ashworth, Ashworth wrote to the commissioners expressing his view that a staffing shortage imperils the safety of court staff and others.

“Our immediate concern is that a serious incident will occur in court facilities or in the prison, and staff or others will be seriously injured,” Ashworth wrote. “If these issues continue, the court may be required to shut down courtrooms until security is available to open them safely, bringing judicial operations to a halt.”

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker reported, “Ashworth’s letter detailed shortages at the prison, sheriff’s office, clerk of courts and magisterial courts and invited the commissioners to meet and discuss the problems.”

Which seems reasonable and appropriate to us, especially as this is not the first time that Ashworth has implored the commissioners to help him to more adequately staff the county court system.

As Walker reported, Ashworth wrote that shortages in the sheriff’s office resulted in some court proceedings being held without a deputy present to provide security. The president judge included a document from the sheriff’s office showing that during one November week, 27 courtrooms opened without a deputy.

Ashworth also wrote that staffing shortages at the county prison are affecting the court’s ability to have prisoners transported to the courthouse “on a timely basis” for hearings.

Staff shortages in the Clerk of Courts office “also continue to adversely affect the operation of the court system,” the president judge wrote. As a result, clerks often aren’t available to handle “even routine court proceedings,” and court filings are delayed.

Last week, Ashworth told Walker that his letter to the commissioners had been drafted carefully to avoid casting blame. He noted that the judicial branch cannot address staffing issues as those decisions fall under the commissioners’ authority.

Dysfunctional government

Nevertheless, Commissioners Parsons and D’Agostino took umbrage, apparently miffed that Ashworth put his concerns in a letter to the whole board of commissioners.

In his written response to Ashworth, D’Agostino told the president judge that he should have met with Parsons to discuss his concerns, or should have raised those concerns at any of the public meetings he’d attended recently. He also chided the judge for not acknowledging the steps the commissioners already had taken to deal with some of the staffing issues.

Parsons went further in his letter to the president judge.

Parsons implied that Ashworth had leaked his letter to the press in possible retribution for the Republican commissioners discussing “openly” the measures Ashworth has kept in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Parsons castigated Ashworth for maintaining a mandatory masking policy in county court facilities.

While he and D’Agostino have “continuously fought for freedom and in defense” of the state and federal constitutions, Parsons wrote, Ashworth’s “mandatory masking order runs counter to what virtually every other public entity in Lancaster County is doing — and contradicts the preservation of personal rights and liberties that this Board of Commissioners has sought to defend.”

(Parsons’ disdain for the simple, effective COVID-19 mitigation measure of mandatory masking indoors remains yet another reason this county needs a public health department staffed by health experts, not politicians. But that’s a subject for another day.)

Parsons also invoked Stedman in his letter to Ashworth.

“Is a member of your Court, who previously supervised an office where $150,000 went missing, disgruntled with the Board of Commissioners because we continue to exercise our free speech rights and seek a full and thorough investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office?” Parsons asked.

Perhaps most ludicrously of all, Parsons wrote this to Ashworth: “Every person who is elected to countywide office in Lancaster County (the minority party commissioner excepted) runs and is elected as a conservative, or as a judicial candidate with a claimed conservative judicial philosophy, and yet we see policies emanating from our Court more aligned with San Francisco, California, than Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.”

Because Ashworth wants more staffing at the courthouse and adheres to sensible pandemic safety measures, he’s a San Francisco liberal?

We are not a fan of dueling letters. As we wrote in March 2020, when Parsons was sparring with the county chiefs association, “We find it inefficient and petty for frustrations to be aired in back-and-forth letters. We’d say this is the way high school students handle their drama, but in truth high school students tend to be much more mature than some adults.”

So we agree with former President Judge Dennis Reinaker that an in-person meeting with the commissioners probably would have yielded better results than a letter, co-signed by other county judges. Because, no matter how skilled the writer, statements put into writing can be misunderstood without the added context provided by tone and body language. Especially when the audience is not receptive.

The issue of staffing in the Lancaster County court system is a serious one. It ought to be addressed in a measured and sensible way. Squabbles and government dysfunction get us nowhere.