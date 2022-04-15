THE ISSUE: On April 7, East Hempfield Township officials unveiled an emergency response plan to address recent traffic fatalities at the intersection of Lititz Road and Route 72. “It’s clear that immediate action is needed to heighten safety measures at this intersection while longer-term solutions are implemented,” East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer stated in a news release. The changes will be implemented in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and completed within a month, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported in the April 8 edition.

This is a piece of good — if perhaps overdue — news for one intersection along a 5-mile stretch of Lancaster County road that has been the site of far too much tragedy and sorrow.

We were reminded of that sorrow again Thursday, when LNP | LancasterOnline reported that Northern Lancaster County Regional police have charged the driver of a car-carrying tractor-trailer who they say crashed into and killed a brother and sister at the intersection of Graystone Road and Route 72 in East Petersburg in May 2021. The Florida driver has been charged with two felony counts of homicide by vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, a summary count of failure to stop at a red light and driving at an unsafe speed.

Two more tragedies occurred during the first quarter of this year along Route 72 between Manheim and East Petersburg.

“On March 29, a 75-year-old woman died of multiple traumatic injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer,” Brambila reported. “And on Feb. 9, a 10-year-old girl was killed, and another person injured, after (their vehicle collided) with a tractor-trailer. Both crashes occurred near the Lititz Road intersection.”

It’s that intersection where these emergency actions are now being taken:

— PennDOT is installing an “intersection warning treatment” that involves road signs and pavement markings to better alert drivers to the intersection.

— “Officials also will add speed advisory signs in both directions along Route 72 as well as flashing lights on stop signs on Lititz Road,” Brambila reported.

The new measures should be in place within weeks, and they should help to reduce the danger at Lititz Road and Route 72.

Similar measures should be considered for other intersections along that deadly 5-mile portion of Route 72.

And while we are glad to see immediate action taking place in East Hempfield Township, we agree with those who say that long-term safety improvements must also be sought.

Last week, the East Hempfield supervisors approved a traffic engineer study to examine what additional steps could be taken, Schweitzer, the township manager, said.

“Those actions could include installing a temporary signal, blocking access to Route 72 from Lititz Road or permitting right turns only, among others,” Brambila reported.

Any measures taken by the township would require PennDOT approval.

The state agency, at the township’s request, conducted a study in 2013 that determined the intersection did not need a traffic signal, Brambila reported. But PennDOT has continued to monitor the intersection.

We believe that 2013 conclusion may warrant revisiting. Clearly, the traffic dynamic is different and deadlier than it was nearly a decade ago.

The three fatal accidents along that part of Route 72 since last May have all involved tractor-trailers, and area residents have told LNP | LancasterOnline reporters this year that speeding is a problem along the stretch.

“Tractor-trailers fly through here,” one resident told the newspaper in February.

Law enforcement should boost its efforts to enforce the speed limit on dangerous sections of Route 72, and traffic engineers should look at whether a reduced speed limit is warranted.

Everyone involved needs to get this right.

Meanwhile, Brambila reported last week that “state Rep. Mindy Fee, R-Manheim, held a meeting with PennDOT, the Lancaster County Transportation Planning Department, a staff member in state Sen. Ryan Aument’s office and township officials to discuss further safety measures.”

Fee, a member of the state House transportation committee and chair of its safety subcommittee, issued a statement to LNP | LancasterOnline in February after the crash that killed 10-year-old Libby Miller. It said, in part: “I am urging PennDOT engineers to settle on the best solution for reducing the propensity for accidents on this busy stretch of Rt. 72, and I stand ready to work to get the project funded sooner rather than later.”

We remain grateful for her focus on this local issue.

State lawmakers can, and should, use their influence and connections to fix real problems in their constituents’ districts.

This is a moment when municipal officials, state lawmakers, law enforcement, PennDOT and traffic engineers must come together to improve the safety of this stretch of road in northern Lancaster County.

“Everyone’s moving the train forward,” Schweitzer said. “It just takes time.”

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those for whom time ran out on Route 72. We hope that taking action now will keep potential future tragedies at bay.